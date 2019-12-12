Latest Line
0 comments
agate

Latest Line

  • 0

By J. McCarthy

Golden State is 1-5 against the spread its last 6 games versus a team with a winning record. The Warriors are 7-18-1 against the spread their last 26 games after scoring 100 Points or more the previous game. Utah is 7-1 against the spread the last 8 games in this series. Take Utah -11½ for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points  (O/U);Underdog

Sunday, Dec 15

Week 15

Tampa Bay;3½ (46);DETROIT

Philadelphia;4½ (39);WASHINGTON

GREEN BAY;4½ (40.5);Chicago

New England;10 (41.5);CINCINNATI

TENNESSEE;3 (50);Houston

Seattle;6½ (49);CAROLINA

KANSAS CITY;9½ (45.5);Denver

NY GIANTS;3½ (46.5);Miami

PITTSBURGH;2 (36);Buffalo

OAKLAND;6½ (45.5);Jacksonville

Cleveland;2½ (48.5);ARIZONA

SAN FRANCISCO;10½ (48);Atlanta

LA Rams;1½ (49);DALLAS

Minnesota;2½ (45.5);LA CHARGERS

Monday, Dec 16

NEW ORLEANS;8½ (46);Indianapolis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points  (O/U);Underdog

Saturday, Dec 14

Navy;11 (41);Army

NBA

Favorite;Points  (O/U);Underdog

Houston;5½ (231.5);ORLANDO

PHILADELPHIA;9 (224.5);New Orleans

Indiana;6 (222.5);ATLANTA

x-Milwaukee;OFF (OFF);MEMPHIS

LA Lakers;2½ (214.5);MIAMI

LA Clippers;5½ (231.5);MINNESOTA

CHICAGO;6 (214);Charlotte

SACRAMENTO;8 (207);New York

UTAH;11½ (210.5);Golden St

x-Milwaukee G. Antetokounmpo is questionable.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

INDIANA;17;Nebraska

CREIGHTON;17;UT Rio Grande

Colorado;4;COLORADO ST

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

DALLAS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Vegas

COLORADO;1-1½ (6.5);New Jersey

Home Team in CAPS

 (c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News