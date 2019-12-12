Latest Line

By J. McCarthy
Golden State is 1-5 against the spread its last 6 games versus a team with a winning record. The Warriors are 7-18-1 against the spread their last 26 games after scoring 100 Points or more the previous game. Utah is 7-1 against the spread the last 8 games in this series. Take Utah -11½ for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Sunday, Dec 15
Week 15
Tampa Bay;3½ (46);DETROIT
Philadelphia;4½ (39);WASHINGTON
GREEN BAY;4½ (40.5);Chicago
New England;10 (41.5);CINCINNATI
TENNESSEE;3 (50);Houston
Seattle;6½ (49);CAROLINA
KANSAS CITY;9½ (45.5);Denver
NY GIANTS;3½ (46.5);Miami
PITTSBURGH;2 (36);Buffalo
OAKLAND;6½ (45.5);Jacksonville
Cleveland;2½ (48.5);ARIZONA
SAN FRANCISCO;10½ (48);Atlanta
LA Rams;1½ (49);DALLAS
Minnesota;2½ (45.5);LA CHARGERS
Monday, Dec 16
NEW ORLEANS;8½ (46);Indianapolis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Saturday, Dec 14
Navy;11 (41);Army
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Houston;5½ (231.5);ORLANDO
PHILADELPHIA;9 (224.5);New Orleans
Indiana;6 (222.5);ATLANTA
x-Milwaukee;OFF (OFF);MEMPHIS
LA Lakers;2½ (214.5);MIAMI
LA Clippers;5½ (231.5);MINNESOTA
CHICAGO;6 (214);Charlotte
SACRAMENTO;8 (207);New York
UTAH;11½ (210.5);Golden St
x-Milwaukee G. Antetokounmpo is questionable.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
INDIANA;17;Nebraska
CREIGHTON;17;UT Rio Grande
Colorado;4;COLORADO ST
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
DALLAS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Vegas
COLORADO;1-1½ (6.5);New Jersey
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC