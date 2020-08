Latest Line

Los Angeles is 19-7 its last 26 road games as the betting favorite. The Dodgers are 76-34 their last 110 games versus a right-handed starter. San Diego is 8-20 its last 28 games versus a right-handed starter. The Padres are 4-12 their last 16 home games as an underdog. Take the LA Dodgers over San Diego for another Best Bet winner.