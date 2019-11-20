By J. McCarthy

Indianapolis is 10-1 against the spread its last 11 games versus a team with a winning record. The Colts are 12-4-1 against the spread their last 17 Thursday games. Houston is 2-8 against the spread its last 10 games versus a team with a winning record. The Texans are 2-7 against the spread their last 9 Thursday games. Take Indianapolis +4 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points  (O/U);Underdog

Week 12

HOUSTON;4 (45);Indianapolis

Sunday, Nov 24

CLEVELAND;10½ (44.5);Miami

BUFFALO;4 (37.5);Denver

Pittsburgh;6½ (39);CINCINNATI

CHICAGO;6 (40);NY Giants

Oakland;3 (46.5);NY JETS

NEW ORLEANS;9½ (47);Carolina

ATLANTA;4½ (51.5);Tampa Bay

Detroit;3½ (41.5);WASHINGTON

TENNESSEE;3 (41.5);Jacksonville

NEW ENGLAND;6½ (45.5);Dallas

SAN FRANCISCO;3½ (47.5);Green Bay

PHILADELPHIA;1½ (48);Seattle

Monday, Nov 25

Baltimore;3 (46.5);LA RAMS

Bye Week: Arizona, Kansas City, LA Chargers, Minnesota.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

GEORGIA TECH;2½ (47.5);NC State

Friday, Nov 22

WYOMING;6½ (50.5);Colorado St

Saturday, Nov 23

Nebraska;5 (62);MARYLAND

Ball St;3½ (67.5);KENT ST

Memphis;14½ (59);SOUTH FLORIDA

Michigan;9½ (53);INDIANA

TEXAS TECH;2½ (55.5);Kansas St

GEORGIA;13½ (44.5);Texas A&M

WAKE FOREST;7½ (50);Duke

Oklahoma St;6½ (57);WEST VIRGINIA

East Carolina;15 (66);CONNECTICUT

Byu;40½ (69);UMASS

CINCINNATI;10½ (45.5);Temple

OKLAHOMA;19 (65);Tcu

UL-LAFAYETTE;14 (70.5);Troy

VIRGINIA;17 (54.5);Liberty

IOWA;15 (46.5);Illinois

WISCONSIN;25 (47.5);Purdue

IOWA ST;24½ (58);Kansas

Minnesota;13½ (39.5);N’WESTERN

Oregon;14½ (52);ARIZONA ST

Utah;22½ (57.5);ARIZONA

GEORGIA ST;10 (56);South Alabama

Washington;14  (53);COLORADO

APPALACHIAN ST;30 (51.5);Texas St

NOTRE DAME;19 (64);Boston College

FRESNO ST;13½ (51);Nevada

SOUTHERN CAL;13½ (65.5);Ucla

STANFORD;2½ (40);California

WASHINGTON ST;10½ (76.5);Oregon St

Georgia Southern;1 (56);ARKANSAS ST

SOUTHERN MISS;4 (51);W. Kentucky

Marshall;7 (55.5);CHARLOTTE

BAYLOR;5½ (59);Texas

Central Florida;6 (70);TULANE

NAVY;3½ (67);Smu

Michigan St;20½ (43.5);RUTGERS

North Texas;6½ (55.5);RICE

VIRGINIA TECH;4 (46.5);Pittsburgh

ALA-BIRMINGHAM;5½ (44);Louisiana Tech

LOUISVILLE;9½ (62.5);Syracuse

TULSA;3 (58.5);Houston

MISSOURI 4  (45.5) Tennessee

LSU;44 (69.5);Arkansas

San Jose St;6 (65);UNLV

NEW MEXICO ST;7 (55.5);Utep

MIDDLE TENN ST;15 (47);Old Dominion

UL-MONROE;6 (64);Coastal Carolina

Florida Atlantic;20  (57);TEX SAN ANT.

Miami-Florida;19½ (49);FLORIDA INTL

OHIO ST;18½ (57);Penn St

Boise St;8 (53);UTAH ST

HAWAII;3 (48.5);San Diego St

Air Force;22½ (55.5);NEW MEXICO

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Sunday, Nov 24

107th Grey Cup

at Calgary

Hamilton;3½ (52);Winnipeg

NBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

x-MILWAUKEE;OFF (OFF);Portland

PHOENIX;6 (233);New Orleans

x-Portland D. Lillard is questionable.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

AKRON;9½;Youngstown St

APPALACHIAN ST;4½;Charlotte

NOTRE DAME;6½;Toledo

SOUTH FLORIDA;3½;Wofford

WASHINGTON ST;7;Nebraska Omaha

MINNESOTA;9½;Central Michigan

TCU;9;Cal Irvine

TEXAS TECH;26;Tennessee St

ARIZONA;23;South Dakota St

NEW MEXICO ST;4;New Mexico

WISCONSIN;17½;Wisc Green Bay

WYOMING;1;UL-Lafayette

STANFORD;10½;William & Mary

UCLA;10;Hofstra

Charleston Classic

First Round

Miami-Florida;8;Missouri St

Florida;14;St. Joseph’s

Xavier;11;Towson

Connecticut;3;Buffalo

Myrtle Beach Invitational

First Round

Villanova;17;Middle Tenn St

Mississippi St;11½;Tulane

Baylor;14;Ohio

Utah;4;Coastal Carolina

Junkanoo Jam

First Round

Air Force;3;Loyola Marymount

Duquesne;5½;Indiana St

Empire Classic

First Round

Texas;4;Georgetown

Duke;19;California

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

BOSTON;1-1½ (5.5);Buffalo

NY ISLANDERS;EVEN-1/2 (6);Pittsburgh

COLUMBUS;½-1 (6);Detroit

FLORIDA;½-1 (6);Anaheim

CAROLINA;½-1 (6.5);Philadelphia

NASHVILLE;½-1 (6);Vancouver

ST. LOUIS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Calgary

MINNESOTA;EVEN-1/2 (6);Colorado

DALLAS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Winnipeg

Tampa Bay;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);CHICAGO

ARIZONA;EVEN-1/2 (6);Toronto

VEGAS;½-1 (6.5);San Jose

Edmonton;EVEN-1/2 (6);LOS ANGELES

Home Team in CAPS

