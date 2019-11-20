By J. McCarthy
Indianapolis is 10-1 against the spread its last 11 games versus a team with a winning record. The Colts are 12-4-1 against the spread their last 17 Thursday games. Houston is 2-8 against the spread its last 10 games versus a team with a winning record. The Texans are 2-7 against the spread their last 9 Thursday games. Take Indianapolis +4 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 12
HOUSTON;4 (45);Indianapolis
Sunday, Nov 24
CLEVELAND;10½ (44.5);Miami
BUFFALO;4 (37.5);Denver
Pittsburgh;6½ (39);CINCINNATI
CHICAGO;6 (40);NY Giants
Oakland;3 (46.5);NY JETS
NEW ORLEANS;9½ (47);Carolina
ATLANTA;4½ (51.5);Tampa Bay
Detroit;3½ (41.5);WASHINGTON
TENNESSEE;3 (41.5);Jacksonville
NEW ENGLAND;6½ (45.5);Dallas
SAN FRANCISCO;3½ (47.5);Green Bay
PHILADELPHIA;1½ (48);Seattle
Monday, Nov 25
Baltimore;3 (46.5);LA RAMS
Bye Week: Arizona, Kansas City, LA Chargers, Minnesota.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
GEORGIA TECH;2½ (47.5);NC State
Friday, Nov 22
WYOMING;6½ (50.5);Colorado St
Saturday, Nov 23
Nebraska;5 (62);MARYLAND
Ball St;3½ (67.5);KENT ST
Memphis;14½ (59);SOUTH FLORIDA
Michigan;9½ (53);INDIANA
TEXAS TECH;2½ (55.5);Kansas St
GEORGIA;13½ (44.5);Texas A&M
WAKE FOREST;7½ (50);Duke
Oklahoma St;6½ (57);WEST VIRGINIA
East Carolina;15 (66);CONNECTICUT
Byu;40½ (69);UMASS
CINCINNATI;10½ (45.5);Temple
OKLAHOMA;19 (65);Tcu
UL-LAFAYETTE;14 (70.5);Troy
VIRGINIA;17 (54.5);Liberty
IOWA;15 (46.5);Illinois
WISCONSIN;25 (47.5);Purdue
IOWA ST;24½ (58);Kansas
Minnesota;13½ (39.5);N’WESTERN
Oregon;14½ (52);ARIZONA ST
Utah;22½ (57.5);ARIZONA
GEORGIA ST;10 (56);South Alabama
Washington;14 (53);COLORADO
APPALACHIAN ST;30 (51.5);Texas St
NOTRE DAME;19 (64);Boston College
FRESNO ST;13½ (51);Nevada
SOUTHERN CAL;13½ (65.5);Ucla
STANFORD;2½ (40);California
WASHINGTON ST;10½ (76.5);Oregon St
Georgia Southern;1 (56);ARKANSAS ST
SOUTHERN MISS;4 (51);W. Kentucky
Marshall;7 (55.5);CHARLOTTE
BAYLOR;5½ (59);Texas
Central Florida;6 (70);TULANE
NAVY;3½ (67);Smu
Michigan St;20½ (43.5);RUTGERS
North Texas;6½ (55.5);RICE
VIRGINIA TECH;4 (46.5);Pittsburgh
ALA-BIRMINGHAM;5½ (44);Louisiana Tech
LOUISVILLE;9½ (62.5);Syracuse
TULSA;3 (58.5);Houston
MISSOURI 4 (45.5) Tennessee
LSU;44 (69.5);Arkansas
San Jose St;6 (65);UNLV
NEW MEXICO ST;7 (55.5);Utep
MIDDLE TENN ST;15 (47);Old Dominion
UL-MONROE;6 (64);Coastal Carolina
Florida Atlantic;20 (57);TEX SAN ANT.
Miami-Florida;19½ (49);FLORIDA INTL
OHIO ST;18½ (57);Penn St
Boise St;8 (53);UTAH ST
HAWAII;3 (48.5);San Diego St
Air Force;22½ (55.5);NEW MEXICO
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Sunday, Nov 24
107th Grey Cup
at Calgary
Hamilton;3½ (52);Winnipeg
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
x-MILWAUKEE;OFF (OFF);Portland
PHOENIX;6 (233);New Orleans
x-Portland D. Lillard is questionable.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
AKRON;9½;Youngstown St
APPALACHIAN ST;4½;Charlotte
NOTRE DAME;6½;Toledo
SOUTH FLORIDA;3½;Wofford
WASHINGTON ST;7;Nebraska Omaha
MINNESOTA;9½;Central Michigan
TCU;9;Cal Irvine
TEXAS TECH;26;Tennessee St
ARIZONA;23;South Dakota St
NEW MEXICO ST;4;New Mexico
WISCONSIN;17½;Wisc Green Bay
WYOMING;1;UL-Lafayette
STANFORD;10½;William & Mary
UCLA;10;Hofstra
Charleston Classic
First Round
Miami-Florida;8;Missouri St
Florida;14;St. Joseph’s
Xavier;11;Towson
Connecticut;3;Buffalo
Myrtle Beach Invitational
First Round
Villanova;17;Middle Tenn St
Mississippi St;11½;Tulane
Baylor;14;Ohio
Utah;4;Coastal Carolina
Junkanoo Jam
First Round
Air Force;3;Loyola Marymount
Duquesne;5½;Indiana St
Empire Classic
First Round
Texas;4;Georgetown
Duke;19;California
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
BOSTON;1-1½ (5.5);Buffalo
NY ISLANDERS;EVEN-1/2 (6);Pittsburgh
COLUMBUS;½-1 (6);Detroit
FLORIDA;½-1 (6);Anaheim
CAROLINA;½-1 (6.5);Philadelphia
NASHVILLE;½-1 (6);Vancouver
ST. LOUIS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Calgary
MINNESOTA;EVEN-1/2 (6);Colorado
DALLAS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Winnipeg
Tampa Bay;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);CHICAGO
ARIZONA;EVEN-1/2 (6);Toronto
VEGAS;½-1 (6.5);San Jose
Edmonton;EVEN-1/2 (6);LOS ANGELES
Home Team in CAPS
