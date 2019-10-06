By J. McCarthy
San Francisco is 7-17 against the spread its last 24 home games. The 49ers are 0-6 against the spread their last 6 games following a bye week. Cleveland is 4-0 against the spread its last 4 road games. Take Cleveland +5 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
SAN FRANCISCO;5 1/2 (47);Cleveland
Thursday
NEW ENGLAND;16 1/2 (44.5);NY Giants
Sunday
x-Carolina;1 (47.5);Tampa Bay
BALTIMORE;10 1/2 (47.5);Cincinnati
CLEVELAND;2 1/2 (47);Seattle
KANSAS CITY;7 1/2 (55.5);Houston
JACKSONVILLE;1 (45);New Orleans
MINNESOTA;3 (44.5);Philadelphia
Washington;3 1/2 (41);MIAMI
LA RAMS;4 (49);San Francisco
Atlanta;1 1/2 (50);ARIZONA
Dallas;9 (43.5);NY JETS
DENVER;2 1/2 (40);Tennessee
LA CHARGERS;5 1/2 (43.5);Pittsburgh
Monday, Oct. 14
GREEN BAY;6 (46.5);Detroit
x-at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium-London, England.
Bye Week: Buffalo, Chicago, Indianapolis, Oakland
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
Wednesday
UL-LAFAYETTE;2 1/2;Appalachian St
Thursday
UL-Monroe;3;TEXAS ST
NORTH CAROLINA ST;3 1/2;Syracuse
Friday
MIAMI-FLORIDA;2;Virginia
Colorado St;4;NEW MEXICO
OREGON;20 1/2;Colorado
Saturday
INDIANA;26;Rutgers
Toledo;24 1/2;BOWLING GREEN
Michigan;20;ILLINOIS
WAKE FOREST;6 1/2;Louisville
TULSA;1;Navy
z-Oklahoma;9 1/2;TEXAS
Memphis;3 1/2;TEMPLE
MINNESOTA;7;Nebraska
DUKE;18 1/2;Georgia Tech
COASTAL CAROLINA;6 1/2;Georgia St
Maryland;6 1/2;PURDUE
Iowa St;9 1/2;WEST VIRGINIA
BOISE ST;13 ;Hawaii
Ball St;1 1/2;EASTERN MICHIGAN
MARSHALL;14;Old Dominion
CENTRAL MICHIGAN;12 1/2;New Mexico St
ARIZONA ST;3;Washington St
Utah;14;OREGON ST
Washington;6;ARIZONA
MISSOURI;8 1/2;Mississippi
GEORGIA;24;South Carolina
Mississippi St;6 1/2;TENNESSEE
Kent St;11;AKRON
OHIO;6 1/2;Northern Illinois
KENTUCKY;7;Arkansas
BAYLOR;10 1/2;Texas Tech
WESTERN MICHIGAN;11 1/2;Miami-Ohio
Byu;4;SOUTH FLORIDA
Cincinnati;5 1/2;HOUSTON
TULANE;35;Connecticut
VANDERBILT;14 1/2;Unlv
WISCONSIN;10;Michigan St
LSU;12 1/2;Florida
NEVADA;3;San Jose St
Alabama;17 1/2;TEXAS A&M
FLORIDA ATLANTIC;11;Middle Tenn St
Ala-Birmingham;10;UTSA
SOUTHERN MISS;5;North Texas
Army;4;WESTERN KENTUCKY
FLORIDA INTL;7;Charlotte
LOUISIANA TECH;31 1/2;Massachusetts
AIR FORCE;3 1/2;Fresno St
NOTRE DAME;11 1/2;Southern Cal
CLEMSON;26;Florida St
Penn St;3;IOWA
SAN DIEGO ST;4 1/2;Wyoming
z-at Cotton Bowl Stadium-Dallas, TX.
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League Division Series
ST. LOUIS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);Atlanta
WASHINGTON;5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5);LA Dodgers
American League Division Series
Houston;6-7 (7.5);TAMPA BAY
NY Yankees;6-7 (9);MINNESOTA
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
TORONTO;Even-1/2 (6.5);St. Louis
COLUMBUS;Pick'em (6);Buffalo
Home Team in CAPS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.