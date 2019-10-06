By J. McCarthy

San Francisco is 7-17 against the spread its last 24 home games. The 49ers are 0-6 against the spread their last 6 games following a bye week. Cleveland is 4-0 against the spread its last 4 road games. Take Cleveland +5 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

SAN FRANCISCO;5 1/2 (47);Cleveland

Thursday

NEW ENGLAND;16 1/2 (44.5);NY Giants

Sunday

x-Carolina;1 (47.5);Tampa Bay

BALTIMORE;10 1/2 (47.5);Cincinnati

CLEVELAND;2 1/2 (47);Seattle

KANSAS CITY;7 1/2 (55.5);Houston

JACKSONVILLE;1 (45);New Orleans

MINNESOTA;3 (44.5);Philadelphia

Washington;3 1/2 (41);MIAMI

LA RAMS;4 (49);San Francisco

Atlanta;1 1/2 (50);ARIZONA

Dallas;9 (43.5);NY JETS

DENVER;2 1/2 (40);Tennessee

LA CHARGERS;5 1/2 (43.5);Pittsburgh

Monday, Oct. 14

GREEN BAY;6 (46.5);Detroit

x-at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium-London, England.

Bye Week: Buffalo, Chicago, Indianapolis, Oakland

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

Wednesday

UL-LAFAYETTE;2 1/2;Appalachian St

Thursday

UL-Monroe;3;TEXAS ST

NORTH CAROLINA ST;3 1/2;Syracuse

Friday

MIAMI-FLORIDA;2;Virginia

Colorado St;4;NEW MEXICO

OREGON;20 1/2;Colorado

Saturday

INDIANA;26;Rutgers

Toledo;24 1/2;BOWLING GREEN

Michigan;20;ILLINOIS

WAKE FOREST;6 1/2;Louisville

TULSA;1;Navy

z-Oklahoma;9 1/2;TEXAS

Memphis;3 1/2;TEMPLE

MINNESOTA;7;Nebraska

DUKE;18 1/2;Georgia Tech

COASTAL CAROLINA;6 1/2;Georgia St

Maryland;6 1/2;PURDUE

Iowa St;9 1/2;WEST VIRGINIA

BOISE ST;13 ;Hawaii

Ball St;1 1/2;EASTERN MICHIGAN

MARSHALL;14;Old Dominion

CENTRAL MICHIGAN;12 1/2;New Mexico St

ARIZONA ST;3;Washington St

Utah;14;OREGON ST

Washington;6;ARIZONA

MISSOURI;8 1/2;Mississippi

GEORGIA;24;South Carolina

Mississippi St;6 1/2;TENNESSEE

Kent St;11;AKRON

OHIO;6 1/2;Northern Illinois

KENTUCKY;7;Arkansas

BAYLOR;10 1/2;Texas Tech

WESTERN MICHIGAN;11 1/2;Miami-Ohio

Byu;4;SOUTH FLORIDA

Cincinnati;5 1/2;HOUSTON

TULANE;35;Connecticut

VANDERBILT;14 1/2;Unlv

WISCONSIN;10;Michigan St

LSU;12 1/2;Florida

NEVADA;3;San Jose St

Alabama;17 1/2;TEXAS A&M

FLORIDA ATLANTIC;11;Middle Tenn St

Ala-Birmingham;10;UTSA

SOUTHERN MISS;5;North Texas

Army;4;WESTERN KENTUCKY

FLORIDA INTL;7;Charlotte

LOUISIANA TECH;31 1/2;Massachusetts

AIR FORCE;3 1/2;Fresno St

NOTRE DAME;11 1/2;Southern Cal

CLEMSON;26;Florida St

Penn St;3;IOWA

SAN DIEGO ST;4 1/2;Wyoming

z-at Cotton Bowl Stadium-Dallas, TX.

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League Division Series

ST. LOUIS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);Atlanta

WASHINGTON;5 1/2-6 1/2 (7.5);LA Dodgers

American League Division Series

Houston;6-7 (7.5);TAMPA BAY

NY Yankees;6-7 (9);MINNESOTA

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

TORONTO;Even-1/2 (6.5);St. Louis

COLUMBUS;Pick'em (6);Buffalo

Home Team in CAPS

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments