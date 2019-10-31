By J. McCarthy
Houston is 6-1 to the Over its last 7 games versus a team with a losing record. The Rockets are 4-0 to the Over their last 4 games following an off day. Brooklyn is 4-1 to the Over its last 5 games versus a team with a winning record. The Over is 6-1 the last 7 games in this series. Take Houston/Brooklyn Over 240.5 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Sunday
z-Houston;1 1/2 (46.5);Jacksonville
BUFFALO;9 1/2 (37);Washington
CAROLINA;3 1/2 (42);Tennessee
PHILADELPHIA;4 1/2 (42);Chicago
KANSAS CITY;2 1/2 (48);Minnesota
NY Jets;3 (42.5);MIAMI
Indianapolis;1 (42.5);PITTSBURGH
OAKLAND;2 1/2 (50.5);Detroit
SEATTLE;5 1/2 (51.5);Tampa Bay
Cleveland;3 1/2 (39);DENVER
Green Bay;3 1/2 (48.5);LA CHARGERS
New England;3 (45);BALTIMORE
Monday
Dallas;7 (48);NY GIANTS
z-at Wembley Stadium-London, England.
Bye Week: Atlanta, Cincinnati, LA Rams, New Orleans.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Navy;27 1/2 (55);CONNECTICUT
Saturday
WAKE FOREST;7 1/2 (60.5);NC State
Liberty;23 1/2 (69);MASSACHUSETTS
FLORIDA INTL;17 1/2 (49);Old Dominion
Troy;1 (61);COASTAL CAROLINA
Pittsburgh;7 1/2 (43);GEORGIA TECH
Nebraska;3 1/2 (58);PURDUE
CENTRAL FLORIDA;22 (71.5);Houston
Michigan;21 (56);MARYLAND
INDIANA;11 (43.5);Northwestern
BOWLING GREEN;6 (50);Akron
ILLINOIS;20 1/2 (50.5);Rutgers
Cincinnati;23 1/2 (47.5);EAST CAROLINA
SYRACUSE;3 1/2 (60);Boston College
EASTERN MICHIGAN;1 (50);Buffalo
NORTH CAROLINA;2 1/2 (47);Virginia
UTAH ST;3 1/2 (50.5);Byu
NOTRE DAME;17 1/2 (59);Virginia Tech
Oregon;5 (62);SOUTHERN CAL
UCLA;6 1/2 (64.5);Colorado
Kansas St;6 (55);KANSAS
UL-LAFAYETTE;23 (55.5);Texas St
SOUTH CAROLINA;15 (51.5);Vanderbilt
Northern Illinois;1 1/2 (49.5);C. MICHIGAN
Marshall;11 (47.5);RICE
COLORADO ST;9 (65);Unlv
MEMPHIS;6 (71.5);Smu
TEXAS A&M;38 1/2 (53);Tex San Antonio
AIR FORCE;16 (45.5);Army
ARIZONA;5 1/2 (71);Oregon St
TENNESSEE;11 1/2 (48);Ala-Birmingham
AUBURN;18 1/2 (52.5);Mississippi
y-Georgia;6 1/2 (45);FLORIDA
OKLAHOMA ST;3 (59);Tcu
NORTH TEXAS;23 (60);Utep
TULANE;10 1/2 (60);Tulsa
Mississippi St;7 1/2 (58.5);ARKANSAS
Middle Tenn St;3 (65);CHARLOTTE
WESTERN KENTUCKY;1 1/2 (50);Florida Atlantic
Arkansas St;2 1/2 (67.5);UL-MONROE
FLORIDA ST;3 (48);Miami-Florida
NEVADA;3 1/2 (58.5);New Mexico
Utah;3 1/2 (47.5);WASHINGTON
Boise St;17 (59.5);SAN JOSE ST
HAWAII;1 1/2 (69.5);Fresno St
y-at TIAA Bank Field-Jacksonville, FL.
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Montreal;9 (51);OTTAWA
Saturday
SASKATCHEWAN;9 1/2 (47.5);Edmonton
HAMILTON;12 (53.5);Toronto
Calgary;7 (46);B.C. LIONS
NBA
Favorite;Points (0/U);Underdog
Houston;3 1/2 (240.5);BROOKLYN
Milwaukee;5 (216);ORLANDO
INDIANA;7 1/2 (210.5);Cleveland
BOSTON;10 1/2 (214);New York
CHICAGO;3 1/2 (218);Detroit
LA Lakers;2 (214.5);DALLAS
Utah;5 1/2 (214);SACRAMENTO
San Antonio;6 (225);GOLDEN ST
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
NEW JERSEY;Even-1/2 (6.5);Philadelphia
WASHINGTON;1/2-1 (6.5);Buffalo
Tampa Bay;Even-1/2 (6);NY ISLANDERS
CAROLINA;1-1 1/2 (6);Detroit
ST. LOUIS;1/2-1 (5.5);Columbus
COLORADO;Even-1/2 (5.5);Dallas
ANAHEIM;Even-1/2 (6);Vancouver
SAN JOSE;Even-1/2 (6.5);Winnipeg
