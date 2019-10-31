By J. McCarthy

Houston is 6-1 to the Over its last 7 games versus a team with a losing record. The Rockets are 4-0 to the Over their last 4 games following an off day. Brooklyn is 4-1 to the Over its last 5 games versus a team with a winning record. The Over is 6-1 the last 7 games in this series. Take Houston/Brooklyn Over 240.5 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Sunday

z-Houston;1 1/2 (46.5);Jacksonville

BUFFALO;9 1/2 (37);Washington

CAROLINA;3 1/2 (42);Tennessee

PHILADELPHIA;4 1/2 (42);Chicago

KANSAS CITY;2 1/2 (48);Minnesota

NY Jets;3 (42.5);MIAMI

Indianapolis;1 (42.5);PITTSBURGH

OAKLAND;2 1/2 (50.5);Detroit

SEATTLE;5 1/2 (51.5);Tampa Bay

Cleveland;3 1/2 (39);DENVER

Green Bay;3 1/2 (48.5);LA CHARGERS

New England;3 (45);BALTIMORE

Monday

Dallas;7 (48);NY GIANTS

z-at Wembley Stadium-London, England.

Bye Week: Atlanta, Cincinnati, LA Rams, New Orleans.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Navy;27 1/2 (55);CONNECTICUT

Saturday

WAKE FOREST;7 1/2 (60.5);NC State

Liberty;23 1/2 (69);MASSACHUSETTS

FLORIDA INTL;17 1/2 (49);Old Dominion

Troy;1 (61);COASTAL CAROLINA

Pittsburgh;7 1/2 (43);GEORGIA TECH

Nebraska;3 1/2 (58);PURDUE

CENTRAL FLORIDA;22 (71.5);Houston

Michigan;21 (56);MARYLAND

INDIANA;11 (43.5);Northwestern

BOWLING GREEN;6 (50);Akron

ILLINOIS;20 1/2 (50.5);Rutgers

Cincinnati;23 1/2 (47.5);EAST CAROLINA

SYRACUSE;3 1/2 (60);Boston College

EASTERN MICHIGAN;1 (50);Buffalo

NORTH CAROLINA;2 1/2 (47);Virginia

UTAH ST;3 1/2 (50.5);Byu

NOTRE DAME;17 1/2 (59);Virginia Tech

Oregon;5 (62);SOUTHERN CAL

UCLA;6 1/2 (64.5);Colorado

Kansas St;6 (55);KANSAS

UL-LAFAYETTE;23 (55.5);Texas St

SOUTH CAROLINA;15 (51.5);Vanderbilt

Northern Illinois;1 1/2 (49.5);C. MICHIGAN

Marshall;11 (47.5);RICE

COLORADO ST;9 (65);Unlv

MEMPHIS;6 (71.5);Smu

TEXAS A&M;38 1/2 (53);Tex San Antonio

AIR FORCE;16 (45.5);Army

ARIZONA;5 1/2 (71);Oregon St

TENNESSEE;11 1/2 (48);Ala-Birmingham

AUBURN;18 1/2 (52.5);Mississippi

y-Georgia;6 1/2 (45);FLORIDA

OKLAHOMA ST;3 (59);Tcu

NORTH TEXAS;23 (60);Utep

TULANE;10 1/2 (60);Tulsa

Mississippi St;7 1/2 (58.5);ARKANSAS

Middle Tenn St;3 (65);CHARLOTTE

WESTERN KENTUCKY;1 1/2 (50);Florida Atlantic

Arkansas St;2 1/2 (67.5);UL-MONROE

FLORIDA ST;3 (48);Miami-Florida

NEVADA;3 1/2 (58.5);New Mexico

Utah;3 1/2 (47.5);WASHINGTON

Boise St;17 (59.5);SAN JOSE ST

HAWAII;1 1/2 (69.5);Fresno St

y-at TIAA Bank Field-Jacksonville, FL.

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Montreal;9 (51);OTTAWA

Saturday

SASKATCHEWAN;9 1/2 (47.5);Edmonton

HAMILTON;12 (53.5);Toronto

Calgary;7 (46);B.C. LIONS

NBA

Favorite;Points (0/U);Underdog

Houston;3 1/2 (240.5);BROOKLYN

Milwaukee;5 (216);ORLANDO

INDIANA;7 1/2 (210.5);Cleveland

BOSTON;10 1/2 (214);New York

CHICAGO;3 1/2 (218);Detroit

LA Lakers;2 (214.5);DALLAS

Utah;5 1/2 (214);SACRAMENTO

San Antonio;6 (225);GOLDEN ST

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

NEW JERSEY;Even-1/2 (6.5);Philadelphia

WASHINGTON;1/2-1 (6.5);Buffalo

Tampa Bay;Even-1/2 (6);NY ISLANDERS

CAROLINA;1-1 1/2 (6);Detroit

ST. LOUIS;1/2-1 (5.5);Columbus

COLORADO;Even-1/2 (5.5);Dallas

ANAHEIM;Even-1/2 (6);Vancouver

SAN JOSE;Even-1/2 (6.5);Winnipeg

Home Team in CAPS

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments