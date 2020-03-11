Latest Line

By J. McCarthy
Houston is 14-6 against the spread its last 20 games as an underdog. The Rockets are 8-3 against the spread their last 11 road games versus a team with a winning home record. Los Angeles is 3-9 against the spread its last 13 home games in this series. Take Houston +7 for another Best Bet winner.
XFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 6
Saturday, March 14
Houston;6½ (47);NEW YORK
St. Louis;3 (42);TAMPA BAY
Sunday, March 15
DC;4 (35.5);Dallas
Los Angeles;3 (45);SEATTLE
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
ORLANDO;7½ (217.5);Chicago
x-MILWAUKEE;OFF (OFF);Boston
PORTLAND;5 (232);Memphis
LA LAKERS;7 (231.5);Houston
Brooklyn;3 (223.5);GOLDEN STATE
x-Milwaukee has multiple injuries.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
Atlantic 10 Conference
Second Round
VA Commonwealth;7;Massachusetts
St. Bonaventure;3½;George Mason
Davidson;9;La Salle
Big East Conference
Quarterfinals
Butler;1½;Providence
Seton Hall;2½;Marquette
Mid-American Conference
Quarterfinals
Akron;4½;Ohio
Northern Illinois;2½;Miami-Ohio
Toledo;1½;Bowling Green
Kent St;1;Ball St
Big 10 Conference
Second Round
Michigan;2½;Rutgers
Ohio St;3;Purdue
Atlantic Coast Conference
Quarterfinals
Florida St;7;Clemson
Duke;8;North Carolina St
Big 12 Conference
Quarterfinals
Texas Tech;5½;Texas
West Virginia;3½;Oklahoma
Southeastern Conference
Second Round
Tennessee;1;Alabama
Missouri;3;Texas A&M
American Athletic Conference
First Round
Central Florida;1;South Florida
Connecticut;9½;Tulane
Smu;3;Temple
Memphis;11;East Carolina
Big Sky Conference
Quarterfinals
Eastern Washington;4;Sacramento St
Portland St;4;Montana St
Northern Colorado;6;Southern Utah
Big West Conference
Quarterfinals
CS Northridge;3;CS Fullerton
Cal Santa Barbara;3;Cal Riverside
Cal Irvine;13;Long Beach St
Hawaii;3;UC Davis
Western Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals
New Mexico St;28;Chicago St
Umkc;3;Grand Canyon
UT Rio Grande;3;CS Bakersfield
Seattle;3;Utah Valley
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals
Rider;7½;Niagara
Monmouth;4;Quinnipiac
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
Carolina;½-1 (6);NEW JERSEY
TAMPA BAY;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Philadelphia
Pittsburgh;EVEN-1/2 (6);COLUMBUS
MONTREAL;EVEN-1/2 (6);Buffalo
WASHINGTON;1½-2 (6.5);Detroit
TORONTO;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Nashville
Vegas;EVEN-1/2 (6);MINNESOTA
DALLAS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Florida
CALGARY;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);NY Islanders
ARIZONA;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Vancouver
Home Team in CAPS
