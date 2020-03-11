Latest Line
0 comments
agate

Latest Line

  • 0

By J. McCarthy

Houston is 14-6 against the spread its last 20 games as an underdog. The Rockets are 8-3 against the spread their last 11 road games versus a team with a winning home record. Los Angeles is 3-9 against the spread its last 13 home games in this series. Take Houston +7 for another Best Bet winner.

XFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 6

Saturday, March 14

Houston;6½ (47);NEW YORK

St. Louis;3 (42);TAMPA BAY

Sunday, March 15

DC;4 (35.5);Dallas

Los Angeles;3 (45);SEATTLE

NBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

ORLANDO;7½ (217.5);Chicago

x-MILWAUKEE;OFF (OFF);Boston

PORTLAND;5 (232);Memphis

LA LAKERS;7 (231.5);Houston

Brooklyn;3 (223.5);GOLDEN STATE

x-Milwaukee has multiple injuries.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

Atlantic 10 Conference

Second Round

VA Commonwealth;7;Massachusetts

St. Bonaventure;3½;George Mason

Davidson;9;La Salle

Big East Conference

Quarterfinals

Butler;1½;Providence

Seton Hall;2½;Marquette

Mid-American Conference

Quarterfinals

Akron;4½;Ohio

Northern Illinois;2½;Miami-Ohio

Toledo;1½;Bowling Green

Kent St;1;Ball St

Big 10 Conference

Second Round

Michigan;2½;Rutgers

Ohio St;3;Purdue

Atlantic Coast Conference

Quarterfinals

Florida St;7;Clemson

Duke;8;North Carolina St

Big 12 Conference

Quarterfinals

Texas Tech;5½;Texas

West Virginia;3½;Oklahoma

Southeastern Conference

Second Round

Tennessee;1;Alabama

Missouri;3;Texas A&M

American Athletic Conference

First Round

Central Florida;1;South Florida

Connecticut;9½;Tulane

Smu;3;Temple

Memphis;11;East Carolina

Big Sky Conference

Quarterfinals

Eastern Washington;4;Sacramento St

Portland St;4;Montana St

Northern Colorado;6;Southern Utah

Big West Conference

Quarterfinals

CS Northridge;3;CS Fullerton

Cal Santa Barbara;3;Cal Riverside

Cal Irvine;13;Long Beach St

Hawaii;3;UC Davis

Western Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

New Mexico St;28;Chicago St

Umkc;3;Grand Canyon

UT Rio Grande;3;CS Bakersfield

Seattle;3;Utah Valley

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

Rider;7½;Niagara

Monmouth;4;Quinnipiac

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

Carolina;½-1 (6);NEW JERSEY

TAMPA BAY;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Philadelphia

Pittsburgh;EVEN-1/2 (6);COLUMBUS

MONTREAL;EVEN-1/2 (6);Buffalo

WASHINGTON;1½-2 (6.5);Detroit

TORONTO;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Nashville

Vegas;EVEN-1/2 (6);MINNESOTA

DALLAS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Florida

CALGARY;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);NY Islanders

ARIZONA;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Vancouver

Home Team in CAPS

 (c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News