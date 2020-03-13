Latest Line

By J. McCarthy
Kevin Lee is coming off a huge first-round knockout win over Gregor Gillespie to break a two-fight losing skid. Charles Oliveira is 28-8-0 and will enter the octagon on a six-fight unbeaten run. Oliveira has 18 submission wins against three losses. Hometown cooking will be the difference in this one. Take Charles Gillespie over Kevin Lee for another Best Bet winner.
MMA
UFC on ESPN+ 28: Lee vs. Oliveira
Ginasio Nilson Nelson-Brasilia, Brazil.
C. Oliveira +125
K. Lee -145
D. Maia +160
G. Burns -190
R. Markos +260
A. Ribas -330
D. Hadzovic +275
R. Moicano -350
N. Krylov +120
J. Walker -140
B. Silva +100
D. Dvorak -120
J. Makdessi +145
F. Trinaldo -170
A. Kunchenko +120
E. Zaleski Dos Santos -140
R. Yahya +170
E. Barzola -200
B. Moreno +140
J. Formiga -160
M. Moroz +125
M. Bueno Silva -145
B. Malecki +140
V. Macedo -160