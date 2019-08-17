By J. McCarthy

St. Louis is 11-1 its last 13 games as the betting favorite. The Cardinals are 17-6 their last 23 road games in this series. Cincinnati is 1-4 its last 5 games versus a right-handed starter. The Reds are 1-5 their last 6 games versus a team with a winning record. Take St. Louis over Cincinnati for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Preseason Week Two

New Orleans;1 (42);LA CHARGERS

MINNESOTA;3 (41);Seattle

Monday, Aug 19

DENVER;2½ (42);San Francisco

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

PHILADELPHIA;EVEN-6 (10);San Diego

St. Louis;7-8 (9.5);CINCINNATI

ATLANTA;5½-6½ (10);LA Dodgers

WASHINGTON Pick’em (11) Milwaukee

COLORADO;7-8 (13.5);Miami

San Francisco;5½-6½ (9);ARIZONA

x-Chicago Cubs;7-8 (9.5);PITTSBURGH

American League

BOSTON;13-15 (12);Baltimore

Cleveland;EVEN-6 (10);NY YANKEES

TORONTO;7-8 (10.5);Seattle

TAMPA BAY;8-9 (8.5);Detroit

TEXAS;5½-6½ (11);Minnesota

LA ANGELS;7½-8½ (9.5);Chi White Sox

Houston;7-8 (9);OAKLAND

Interleague

NY Mets;8-9 (10);KANSAS CITY

x-at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa.

WNBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

WASHINGTON;12½ (163.5);Indiana

CONNECTICUT;12 (150.5);Dallas

PHOENIX;6½ (160);New York

Las Vegas;1½ (163.5);CHICAGO

SEATTLE;3 (148);Minnesota

Home Team in CAPS

