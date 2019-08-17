By J. McCarthy
St. Louis is 11-1 its last 13 games as the betting favorite. The Cardinals are 17-6 their last 23 road games in this series. Cincinnati is 1-4 its last 5 games versus a right-handed starter. The Reds are 1-5 their last 6 games versus a team with a winning record. Take St. Louis over Cincinnati for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Preseason Week Two
New Orleans;1 (42);LA CHARGERS
MINNESOTA;3 (41);Seattle
Monday, Aug 19
DENVER;2½ (42);San Francisco
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
PHILADELPHIA;EVEN-6 (10);San Diego
St. Louis;7-8 (9.5);CINCINNATI
ATLANTA;5½-6½ (10);LA Dodgers
WASHINGTON Pick’em (11) Milwaukee
COLORADO;7-8 (13.5);Miami
San Francisco;5½-6½ (9);ARIZONA
x-Chicago Cubs;7-8 (9.5);PITTSBURGH
American League
BOSTON;13-15 (12);Baltimore
Cleveland;EVEN-6 (10);NY YANKEES
TORONTO;7-8 (10.5);Seattle
TAMPA BAY;8-9 (8.5);Detroit
TEXAS;5½-6½ (11);Minnesota
LA ANGELS;7½-8½ (9.5);Chi White Sox
Houston;7-8 (9);OAKLAND
Interleague
NY Mets;8-9 (10);KANSAS CITY
x-at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa.
WNBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
WASHINGTON;12½ (163.5);Indiana
CONNECTICUT;12 (150.5);Dallas
PHOENIX;6½ (160);New York
Las Vegas;1½ (163.5);CHICAGO
SEATTLE;3 (148);Minnesota
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
