Latest Line

By J. McCarthy
Colorado is 2-11 its last 13 Tuesday games. The Rockies are 1-6 their last 7 interleague games versus a right-handed starter. Oakland is 19-7 its last 26 Tuesday games. The Athletics are 36-15 their last 51 games as the betting favorite. Take Oakland over Colorado for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
WASHINGTON;5 1/2-6 1/2 (10.5);Toronto
NY Yankees;7-8 (10);PHILADELPHIA
TAMPA BAY;6-7 (9);Atlanta
CINCINNATI;Even-6 (10);Chicago Cubs
Milwaukee;6-7 (9.5);PITTSBURGH
CLEVELAND;Even-6 (9.5);Chi White Sox
DETROIT;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);Kansas City
MIAMI;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Baltimore
BOSTON;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);NY Mets
MINNESOTA;Even-6 (10);St. Louis
TEXAS;Even-6 (9.5);Arizona
LA Dodgers;6-7 (9);HOUSTON
LA ANGELS;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9);Seattle
OAKLAND;7-8 (9.5);Colorado
SAN FRANCISCO;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);San Diego
NBA EXHIBITION
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
x-NEW ORLEANS;2 1/2 (220);Utah
y-LA LAKERS;4 1/2 (216);LA Clippers
x-at HP Field House-Orlando, FL.
y-at The Arena-Orlando, FL.
Home Team in CAPS
