Latest Line

Colorado is 2-11 its last 13 Tuesday games. The Rockies are 1-6 their last 7 interleague games versus a right-handed starter. Oakland is 19-7 its last 26 Tuesday games. The Athletics are 36-15 their last 51 games as the betting favorite. Take Oakland over Colorado for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

WASHINGTON;5 1/2-6 1/2 (10.5);Toronto

NY Yankees;7-8 (10);PHILADELPHIA

TAMPA BAY;6-7 (9);Atlanta

CINCINNATI;Even-6 (10);Chicago Cubs

Milwaukee;6-7 (9.5);PITTSBURGH

CLEVELAND;Even-6 (9.5);Chi White Sox

DETROIT;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);Kansas City

MIAMI;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Baltimore

BOSTON;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);NY Mets

MINNESOTA;Even-6 (10);St. Louis

TEXAS;Even-6 (9.5);Arizona

LA Dodgers;6-7 (9);HOUSTON

LA ANGELS;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9);Seattle

OAKLAND;7-8 (9.5);Colorado

SAN FRANCISCO;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);San Diego

NBA EXHIBITION

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

x-NEW ORLEANS;2 1/2 (220);Utah

y-LA LAKERS;4 1/2 (216);LA Clippers

x-at HP Field House-Orlando, FL.

y-at The Arena-Orlando, FL.

Home Team in CAPS

