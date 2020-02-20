Latest Line
New York is 5-3 against the spread its last 7 home games. The Knicks are 4-0 against the spread their last 4 games versus a team with a winning record. Indiana is 1-5 against the spread its last 6 games as the betting favorite. The Pacers are 2-5 against the spread their last 7 road games in this series. Take New York +6 for another Best Bet winner.

XFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 3

Saturday, Feb 22

Houston;6 (45.5);TAMPA BAY

Dallas;4 (43);SEATTLE

Sunday, Feb 23

ST. LOUIS;10 (40.5);New York

DC;8 (44);LOS ANGELES

NBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

WASHINGTON;3½ (231.5);Cleveland

Dallas;3½ (220.5);ORLANDO

TORONTO;7½ (228.5);Phoenix

Indiana;6 (212.5);NEW YORK

Boston;6½ (229);MINNESOTA

OKLAHOMA CITY;1 (215);Denver

UTAH;7 (221.5);San Antonio

New Orleans;3 (235.5);PORTLAND

LA LAKERS;11 (232.5);Memphis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

Yale;12½;CORNELL

DETROIT;1;Wisc Green Bay

FAIRFIELD;4;Niagara

Monmouth;3;MARIST

IONA;1½;Rider

MANHATTAN;1½;St. Peter’s

Brown;1;COLUMBIA

Pennsylvania;1½;DARTMOUTH

HARVARD;7½;Princeton

QUINNIPIAC;3;Canisius

OAKLAND;4;Wisc Milwaukee

VA Common.;1½;SAINT LOUIS

KENT ST;3½;Buffalo

MERRIMACK;1½;Sacred Heart

ROBERT MORRIS;7;Mount St. Mary’s

WAGNER;9;Central Connecticut

Bryant;1;ST. FRANCIS, NY

FAIR. DICKINSON;1;Long Island

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

NY ISLANDERS;1½-2 (5.5);Detroit

CAROLINA;½-1 (6.5);NY Rangers

Nashville;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);CHICAGO

DALLAS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);St. Louis

Boston;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);CALGARY

EDMONTON;Pick’em (6);Minnesota

ANAHEIM;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Colorado

Home Team in CAPS

