Latest Line

New York is 5-3 against the spread its last 7 home games. The Knicks are 4-0 against the spread their last 4 games versus a team with a winning record. Indiana is 1-5 against the spread its last 6 games as the betting favorite. The Pacers are 2-5 against the spread their last 7 road games in this series. Take New York +6 for another Best Bet winner.
XFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 3
Saturday, Feb 22
Houston;6 (45.5);TAMPA BAY
Dallas;4 (43);SEATTLE
Sunday, Feb 23
ST. LOUIS;10 (40.5);New York
DC;8 (44);LOS ANGELES
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
WASHINGTON;3½ (231.5);Cleveland
Dallas;3½ (220.5);ORLANDO
TORONTO;7½ (228.5);Phoenix
Indiana;6 (212.5);NEW YORK
Boston;6½ (229);MINNESOTA
OKLAHOMA CITY;1 (215);Denver
UTAH;7 (221.5);San Antonio
New Orleans;3 (235.5);PORTLAND
LA LAKERS;11 (232.5);Memphis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
Yale;12½;CORNELL
DETROIT;1;Wisc Green Bay
FAIRFIELD;4;Niagara
Monmouth;3;MARIST
IONA;1½;Rider
MANHATTAN;1½;St. Peter’s
Brown;1;COLUMBIA
Pennsylvania;1½;DARTMOUTH
HARVARD;7½;Princeton
QUINNIPIAC;3;Canisius
OAKLAND;4;Wisc Milwaukee
VA Common.;1½;SAINT LOUIS
KENT ST;3½;Buffalo
MERRIMACK;1½;Sacred Heart
ROBERT MORRIS;7;Mount St. Mary’s
WAGNER;9;Central Connecticut
Bryant;1;ST. FRANCIS, NY
FAIR. DICKINSON;1;Long Island
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
NY ISLANDERS;1½-2 (5.5);Detroit
CAROLINA;½-1 (6.5);NY Rangers
Nashville;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);CHICAGO
DALLAS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);St. Louis
Boston;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);CALGARY
EDMONTON;Pick’em (6);Minnesota
ANAHEIM;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Colorado
Home Team in CAPS
