Latest Line

Minnesota is 11-27-1 against the spread its last 39 games. The Timberwolves are 3-14 against the spread their last 17 games when facing an opponent that allowed 100 Points or more the previous game. Orlando is 16-5 against the spread the last 21 games in this series. Take Orlando -7½ for another Best Bet winner.
XFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 4
Saturday, Feb 29
Los Angeles;7½ (39.5);NEW YORK
ST. LOUIS;12 (38);Seattle
Sunday, March 1
Houston;1½ (50.5);DALLAS
DC;2½ (44);TAMPA BAY
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
ORLANDO;7½ (236);Minnesota
TORONTO;13½ (215);Charlotte
Brooklyn;2 (233.5);ATLANTA
NEW ORLEANS;11 (231.5);Cleveland
MEMPHIS;4 (229.5);Sacramento
MILWAUKEE;10½ (229);Oklahoma City
MIAMI;2 (218.5);Dallas
UTAH;10½ (230.5);Washington
PHOENIX;6 (218.5);Detroit
LA CLIPPERS;5½ (218.5);Denver
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
GEORGIA ST;5½;Georgia Southern
NO. KENTUCKY;3½;Wright St
Harvard;7;COLUMBIA
FAIRFIELD;2½;Quinnipiac
RIDER;3½;Monmouth
Dartmouth;1;CORNELL
Siena;5½;MARIST
YALE;9½;Pennsylvania
Princeton;1;BROWN
DAYTON;11½;Davidson
UT ARLINGTON;1;Texas St
WASHINGTON;10;Washington St
OHIO;1½;Kent St
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
COLUMBUS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Minnesota
PHILADELPHIA;½-1 (6);NY Rangers
CAROLINA;EVEN-1/2 (6);Colorado
Pittsburgh;½-1 (6);ANAHEIM
VEGAS;1-1½ (6);Buffalo
Home Team in CAPS
