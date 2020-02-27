Latest Line
By J. McCarthy

Minnesota is 11-27-1 against the spread its last 39 games. The Timberwolves are 3-14 against the spread their last 17 games when facing an opponent that allowed 100 Points or more the previous game. Orlando is 16-5 against the spread the last 21 games in this series. Take Orlando -7½ for another Best Bet winner.

XFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 4

Saturday, Feb 29

Los Angeles;7½ (39.5);NEW YORK

ST. LOUIS;12 (38);Seattle

Sunday, March 1

Houston;1½ (50.5);DALLAS

DC;2½ (44);TAMPA BAY

NBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

ORLANDO;7½ (236);Minnesota

TORONTO;13½ (215);Charlotte

Brooklyn;2 (233.5);ATLANTA

NEW ORLEANS;11 (231.5);Cleveland

MEMPHIS;4 (229.5);Sacramento

MILWAUKEE;10½ (229);Oklahoma City

MIAMI;2 (218.5);Dallas

UTAH;10½ (230.5);Washington

PHOENIX;6 (218.5);Detroit

LA CLIPPERS;5½ (218.5);Denver

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

GEORGIA ST;5½;Georgia Southern

NO. KENTUCKY;3½;Wright St

Harvard;7;COLUMBIA

FAIRFIELD;2½;Quinnipiac

RIDER;3½;Monmouth

Dartmouth;1;CORNELL

Siena;5½;MARIST

YALE;9½;Pennsylvania

Princeton;1;BROWN

DAYTON;11½;Davidson

UT ARLINGTON;1;Texas St

WASHINGTON;10;Washington St

OHIO;1½;Kent St

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

COLUMBUS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Minnesota

PHILADELPHIA;½-1 (6);NY Rangers

CAROLINA;EVEN-1/2 (6);Colorado

Pittsburgh;½-1 (6);ANAHEIM

VEGAS;1-1½ (6);Buffalo

Home Team in CAPS

 (c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

