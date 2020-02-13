Latest Line

By J. McCarthy
San Jose is 4-10 its last 14 road games. The Sharks are 1-5 their last 6 Friday games. Winnipeg is 8-3 its last 10 home games as the betting favorite. The Jets are 5-3 the last 7 games in this series. Take Winnipeg -1/3 for another Best Bet winner.
XFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 2
Saturday, Feb 15
DC;7 (47.5);New York
Tampa Bay;2½ (44);SEATTLE
Sunday, Feb 16
Dallas;4 (48);LOS ANGELES
HOUSTON;7½ (49.5);St. Louis
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Rising Stars Challenge
USA All-Stars;3 (300);World All-Stars
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
DARTMOUTH;6;Columbia
NO. KENTUCKY;17;Iupui
Yale;4½;PRINCETON
SIENA;5½;Rider
ST. PETER’S;7;Quinnipiac
CANISIUS;1½;Monmouth
MARIST;2½;Fairfield
ST. BONAVENTURE;4;Davidson
HARVARD;13½;Cornell
PENNSYLVANIA;7;Brown
IONA;3½;Manhattan
N.DAKOTA ST;12½;Ipfw
S. DAKOTA ST;15½;Denver
WRIGHT ST;11½;Illinois Chicago
TOLEDO;3;Buffalo
Akron;5;C. MICHIGAN
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
WINNIPEG;EVEN-1/2 (6);San Jose
COLUMBUS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);NY Rangers
CAROLINA;½-1 (6);New Jersey
PITTSBURGH;½-1 (5.5);Montreal
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC