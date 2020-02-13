Latest Line
By J. McCarthy

San Jose is 4-10 its last 14 road games. The Sharks are 1-5 their last 6 Friday games. Winnipeg is 8-3 its last 10 home games as the betting favorite. The Jets are 5-3 the last 7 games in this series. Take Winnipeg -1/3 for another Best Bet winner.

XFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 2

Saturday, Feb 15

DC;7 (47.5);New York

Tampa Bay;2½ (44);SEATTLE

Sunday, Feb 16

Dallas;4 (48);LOS ANGELES

HOUSTON;7½ (49.5);St. Louis

NBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Rising Stars Challenge

USA All-Stars;3 (300);World All-Stars

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

DARTMOUTH;6;Columbia

NO. KENTUCKY;17;Iupui

Yale;4½;PRINCETON

SIENA;5½;Rider

ST. PETER’S;7;Quinnipiac

CANISIUS;1½;Monmouth

MARIST;2½;Fairfield

ST. BONAVENTURE;4;Davidson

HARVARD;13½;Cornell

PENNSYLVANIA;7;Brown

IONA;3½;Manhattan

N.DAKOTA ST;12½;Ipfw

S. DAKOTA ST;15½;Denver

WRIGHT ST;11½;Illinois Chicago

TOLEDO;3;Buffalo

Akron;5;C. MICHIGAN

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

WINNIPEG;EVEN-1/2 (6);San Jose

COLUMBUS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);NY Rangers

CAROLINA;½-1 (6);New Jersey

PITTSBURGH;½-1 (5.5);Montreal

Home Team in CAPS

