Latest Line

Portland is 19-7 against the spread its last 26 Thursday games. The Trail Blazers are 12-2 against the spread the last 14 games in this series. Indiana is 16-36 against the spread its last 52 Thursday games. The Pacers 2-5 against the spread their last 7 home games as the betting favorite. Take Portland +9 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.