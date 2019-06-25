By J. McCarthy

San Diego is 5-11 its last 16 games versus an American League East opponent. The Padres are 4-10 their last 14 interleague road games versus a team with a losing record. Baltimore is 12-4 its last 16 interleague home games versus a left-handed starter. Take Baltimore over San Diego for another Best Bet winner.

CFL

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

Week 3

Thursday, June 27

WINNIPEG;5 (58);Edmonton

Friday, June 28

HAMILTON;13 (58);Montreal

Saturday, June 29

CALGARY;10½ (52.5);B.C. Lions

Monday, July 1

SASKATCHEWAN;11½ (53.5);Toronto

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

LA Dodgers;6½-7½ (10);ARIZONA

Colorado;5½-6½ (7.5);SAN FRANCISCO

PHILADELPHIA;5½-6½ (10.5);NY Mets

Washington;7-8 (7.5);MIAMI

CHICAGO CUBS;EVEN-6 (10.5);Atlanta

American League

BOSTON;15-17 (9);Chi White Sox

NY YANKEES;11½-12½ (10);Toronto

CLEVELAND;9-10 (9);Kansas City

Texas;Pick’em (8.5);DETROIT

MINNESOTA;EVEN-6 (9);Tampa Bay

Interleague

San Diego;6-7 (10);BALTIMORE

ST. LOUIS;6-7 (9);Oakland

LA ANGELS;6½-7½ (9);Cincinnati

HOUSTON;13-14 (8.5);Pittsburgh

MILWAUKEE;7½-8½ (10);Seattle

Home Team in CAPS

