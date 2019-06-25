By J. McCarthy
San Diego is 5-11 its last 16 games versus an American League East opponent. The Padres are 4-10 their last 14 interleague road games versus a team with a losing record. Baltimore is 12-4 its last 16 interleague home games versus a left-handed starter. Take Baltimore over San Diego for another Best Bet winner.
CFL
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
Week 3
Thursday, June 27
WINNIPEG;5 (58);Edmonton
Friday, June 28
HAMILTON;13 (58);Montreal
Saturday, June 29
CALGARY;10½ (52.5);B.C. Lions
Monday, July 1
SASKATCHEWAN;11½ (53.5);Toronto
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
LA Dodgers;6½-7½ (10);ARIZONA
Colorado;5½-6½ (7.5);SAN FRANCISCO
PHILADELPHIA;5½-6½ (10.5);NY Mets
Washington;7-8 (7.5);MIAMI
CHICAGO CUBS;EVEN-6 (10.5);Atlanta
American League
BOSTON;15-17 (9);Chi White Sox
NY YANKEES;11½-12½ (10);Toronto
CLEVELAND;9-10 (9);Kansas City
Texas;Pick’em (8.5);DETROIT
MINNESOTA;EVEN-6 (9);Tampa Bay
Interleague
San Diego;6-7 (10);BALTIMORE
ST. LOUIS;6-7 (9);Oakland
LA ANGELS;6½-7½ (9);Cincinnati
HOUSTON;13-14 (8.5);Pittsburgh
MILWAUKEE;7½-8½ (10);Seattle
Home Team in CAPS
