By J. McCarthy

Philadelphia is 3-7 its last 10 Wednesday games. The Phillies are 4-9 their last 13 road games versus a team with a winning record. Boston is 39-13 its last 52 Wednesday games. The Red Sox are 19-7 in Rick Porcello's last 26 starts with 4 days of rest. Take Boston over Philadelphia for another Best Bet winner.

NFL PRESEASON

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

CINCINNATI;3 (42.5);NY Giants

Washington;3 (41.5);ATLANTA

NEW ENGLAND;3 1/2 (42);Carolina

Baltimore;5 (36);PHILADELPHIA

x-Green Bay;3 (39);Oakland

MIAMI;3 1/2 (37);Jacksonville

Friday

Cleveland;3 (43);TAMPA BAY

Buffalo;1 1/2 (42);DETROIT

Saturday

MINNESOTA;7 (42.5);Arizona

INDIANAPOLIS;4 (40.5);Chicago

DALLAS;1 (40.5);Houston

New Orleans;3 (42.5);NY JETS

KANSAS CITY;OFF (OFF);San Francisco

LA RAMS;OFF (OFF);Denver

Seattle;2 1/2 (40.5);LA CHARGERS

Sunday

TENNESSEE;3 (40);Pittsburgh

x-at IG Field-Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Saturday

y-Florida;7 1/2 (47);Miami-Florida

Arizona;11 (74);HAWAII

y-at Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Friday

EDMONTON;6 1/2 (46.5);Winnipeg

Saturday

SASKATCHEWAN;10 (49);Ottawa

Hamilton;3 1/2 (47.5);B.C. LIONS

Sunday

Montreal;5 1/2 (54.5);TORONTO

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

CINCINNATI;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5);San Diego

ARIZONA;Even-6 (9.5);Colorado

Washington;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);PITTSBURGH

ATLANTA;10-11 (9);Miami

ST. LOUIS;Even-6 (9);Milwaukee

CHICAGO CUBS;9-10 (9.5);San Francisco

American League

MINNESOTA;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9.5);Chi White Sox

TAMPA BAY;12-14 (8.5);Seattle

TEXAS;6-7 (11);LA Angels

Kansas City;Even-6 (10.5);BALTIMORE

HOUSTON;19 1/2-21 1/2 (8.5);Detroit

OAKLAND;Even-6 (10);NY Yankees

Interleague

BOSTON;7-8 (10);Philadelphia

NY METS;7-8 (9);Cleveland

LA DODGERS;13 1/2-15 1/2 (8.5);Toronto

Home Team in CAPS

