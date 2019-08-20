By J. McCarthy
Philadelphia is 3-7 its last 10 Wednesday games. The Phillies are 4-9 their last 13 road games versus a team with a winning record. Boston is 39-13 its last 52 Wednesday games. The Red Sox are 19-7 in Rick Porcello's last 26 starts with 4 days of rest. Take Boston over Philadelphia for another Best Bet winner.
NFL PRESEASON
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
CINCINNATI;3 (42.5);NY Giants
Washington;3 (41.5);ATLANTA
NEW ENGLAND;3 1/2 (42);Carolina
Baltimore;5 (36);PHILADELPHIA
x-Green Bay;3 (39);Oakland
MIAMI;3 1/2 (37);Jacksonville
Friday
Cleveland;3 (43);TAMPA BAY
Buffalo;1 1/2 (42);DETROIT
Saturday
MINNESOTA;7 (42.5);Arizona
INDIANAPOLIS;4 (40.5);Chicago
DALLAS;1 (40.5);Houston
New Orleans;3 (42.5);NY JETS
KANSAS CITY;OFF (OFF);San Francisco
LA RAMS;OFF (OFF);Denver
Seattle;2 1/2 (40.5);LA CHARGERS
Sunday
TENNESSEE;3 (40);Pittsburgh
x-at IG Field-Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Saturday
y-Florida;7 1/2 (47);Miami-Florida
Arizona;11 (74);HAWAII
y-at Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Friday
EDMONTON;6 1/2 (46.5);Winnipeg
Saturday
SASKATCHEWAN;10 (49);Ottawa
Hamilton;3 1/2 (47.5);B.C. LIONS
Sunday
Montreal;5 1/2 (54.5);TORONTO
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
CINCINNATI;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5);San Diego
ARIZONA;Even-6 (9.5);Colorado
Washington;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);PITTSBURGH
ATLANTA;10-11 (9);Miami
ST. LOUIS;Even-6 (9);Milwaukee
CHICAGO CUBS;9-10 (9.5);San Francisco
American League
MINNESOTA;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9.5);Chi White Sox
TAMPA BAY;12-14 (8.5);Seattle
TEXAS;6-7 (11);LA Angels
Kansas City;Even-6 (10.5);BALTIMORE
HOUSTON;19 1/2-21 1/2 (8.5);Detroit
OAKLAND;Even-6 (10);NY Yankees
Interleague
BOSTON;7-8 (10);Philadelphia
NY METS;7-8 (9);Cleveland
LA DODGERS;13 1/2-15 1/2 (8.5);Toronto
Home Team in CAPS
