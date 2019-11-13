By J. McCarthy

Cleveland is 1-8 against the spread its last 9 division games as the betting favorite. The Browns are 5-21-2 against the spread their last 28 games versus a team with a winning record. Pittsburgh is 6-1 against the spread its last 7 games. The Steelers are 4-0-1 against the spread their last 5 Thursday games. Take Pittsburgh +3 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

CLEVELAND;3 (40.5);Pittsburgh

Sunday

Dallas;2 (51.5);DETROIT

New Orleans;5 1/2 (50.5);TAMPA BAY

CAROLINA;5 1/2 (49.5);Atlanta

INDIANAPOLIS;3 (44);Jacksonville

MINNESOTA;10 1/2 (40);Denver

WASHINGTON;1 1/2 (38.5);NY Jets

Buffalo;6 (40.5);MIAMI

BALTIMORE;4 (50);Houston

SAN FRANCISCO;11 (45);Arizona

New England;3 1/2 (44.5);PHILADELPHIA

OAKLAND;10 1/2 (48.5);Cincinnati

LA RAMS;6 1/2 (41);Chicago

Monday

Kansas City;4 (52.5);LA CHARGERS

Bye Week: Green Bay, NY Giants, Seattle, Tennessee.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Buffalo;6 (56);KENT ST

PITTSBURGH;4 1/2 (50);North Carolina

Friday

MARSHALL;3 1/2 (58);Louisiana Tech

Fresno St;1 (42.5);SAN DIEGO ST

Saturday

KANSAS ST;14 (47.5);West Virginia

Virginia Tech;5 1/2 (51);GEORGIA TECH

Tulane;6 (54);TEMPLE

PENN ST;14 1/2 (54.5);Indiana

Cincinnati;14 (47);SOUTH FLORIDA

DUKE;10 (54);Syracuse

Ohio St;53 (61.5);RUTGERS

Louisville;4 (56);NC STATE

IOWA;3 (44.5);Minnesota

CLEMSON;34 1/2 (59.5);Wake Forest

BALL ST;2 1/2 (59);Central Michigan

GEORGIA SOUTHERN;7 (57.5);UL-Monroe

NORTHWESTERN;40 1/2 (56.5);Massachusetts

Troy;7 1/2 (63);TEXAS ST

BOISE ST;28 (59);New Mexico

UTAH;21 (52);Ucla

Air Force;10 1/2 (63.5);COLORADO ST

UTAH ST;5 1/2 (50);Wyoming

Appalachian St;16 1/2 (62);GEORGIA ST

NOTRE DAME;7 1/2 (54);Navy

Arizona St;3 (57);OREGON ST

Southern Cal;6 1/2 (48);CALIFORNIA

OREGON;27 1/2 (68);Arizona

ARKANSAS ST;13 1/2 (60);Coastal Carolina

ALA-BIRMINGHAM;18 (45.5);Utep

TEXAS A&M;11 (50.5);South Carolina

Georgia;2 1/2 (41);AUBURN

UL-Lafayette;28 1/2 (53.5);SOUTH ALABAMA

OKLAHOMA ST;18 (67.5);Kansas

IOWA ST;7 (66);Texas

Tcu;3 (55);TEXAS TECH

Oklahoma;10 (68);BAYLOR

Memphis;10 1/2 (69);HOUSTON

Kentucky;10 1/2 (41.5);VANDERBILT

MICHIGAN;13 1/2 (44);Michigan St

Florida;7 (51);MISSOURI

Hawaii;6 1/2 (73.5);UNLV

MIDDLE TENN ST;14 1/2 (47.5);Rice

Southern Miss;17 (52);TEX SAN ANTONIO

Alabama;18 (61);MISSISSIPPI ST

Wisconsin;14 (51.5);NEBRASKA

Lsu;21 (65.5);MISSISSIPPI

WASHINGTON ST;11 1/2 (63.5);Stanford

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Sunday

Eastern Final

HAMILTON;6 (50.5);Edmonton

Western Final

SASKATCHEWAN;3 1/2 (44);Winnipeg

NBA

Favorite;Points (0/U);Underdog

Miami;5 (216);CLEVELAND

MILWAUKEE;11 1/2 (230);Chicago

Dallas;7 (216.5);NEW YORK

NEW ORLEANS;6 (237.5);LA Clippers

PHOENIX;7 (227.5);Atlanta

DENVER;7 1/2 (225.5);Brooklyn

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

GEORGETOWN;1;Penn St

MISSISSIPPI ST;15 1/2;UL-Monroe

FLORIDA;17;Towson

RICHMOND;6 1/2;Vanderbilt

HARVARD;12 1/2;Siena

ARIZONA;30;San Jose St

Michigan St;5 1/2;SETON HALL

WEBER ST;1 1/2;San Diego

SAINT MARY'S, CA;21;Long Beach St

Red Wolves Classic

UC Davis;4;Idaho

ARKANSAS ST;6;Vmi

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

Carolina;Even-1/2 (6.5);BUFFALO

TAMPA BAY;1-1 1/2 (6.5);NY Rangers

FLORIDA;Even-1/2 (6.5);Winnipeg

MINNESOTA;Even-1/2 (5.5);Arizona

EDMONTON;Even-1/2 (6);Colorado

VANCOUVER;Even-1/2 (5.5);Dallas

ANAHEIM;Pick'em (6);San Jose

LOS ANGELES;Even-1/2 (6);Detroit

Home Team in CAPS

