By J. McCarthy
Cleveland is 1-8 against the spread its last 9 division games as the betting favorite. The Browns are 5-21-2 against the spread their last 28 games versus a team with a winning record. Pittsburgh is 6-1 against the spread its last 7 games. The Steelers are 4-0-1 against the spread their last 5 Thursday games. Take Pittsburgh +3 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
CLEVELAND;3 (40.5);Pittsburgh
Sunday
Dallas;2 (51.5);DETROIT
New Orleans;5 1/2 (50.5);TAMPA BAY
CAROLINA;5 1/2 (49.5);Atlanta
INDIANAPOLIS;3 (44);Jacksonville
MINNESOTA;10 1/2 (40);Denver
WASHINGTON;1 1/2 (38.5);NY Jets
Buffalo;6 (40.5);MIAMI
BALTIMORE;4 (50);Houston
SAN FRANCISCO;11 (45);Arizona
New England;3 1/2 (44.5);PHILADELPHIA
OAKLAND;10 1/2 (48.5);Cincinnati
LA RAMS;6 1/2 (41);Chicago
Monday
Kansas City;4 (52.5);LA CHARGERS
Bye Week: Green Bay, NY Giants, Seattle, Tennessee.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
Buffalo;6 (56);KENT ST
PITTSBURGH;4 1/2 (50);North Carolina
Friday
MARSHALL;3 1/2 (58);Louisiana Tech
Fresno St;1 (42.5);SAN DIEGO ST
Saturday
KANSAS ST;14 (47.5);West Virginia
Virginia Tech;5 1/2 (51);GEORGIA TECH
Tulane;6 (54);TEMPLE
PENN ST;14 1/2 (54.5);Indiana
Cincinnati;14 (47);SOUTH FLORIDA
DUKE;10 (54);Syracuse
Ohio St;53 (61.5);RUTGERS
Louisville;4 (56);NC STATE
IOWA;3 (44.5);Minnesota
CLEMSON;34 1/2 (59.5);Wake Forest
BALL ST;2 1/2 (59);Central Michigan
GEORGIA SOUTHERN;7 (57.5);UL-Monroe
NORTHWESTERN;40 1/2 (56.5);Massachusetts
Troy;7 1/2 (63);TEXAS ST
BOISE ST;28 (59);New Mexico
UTAH;21 (52);Ucla
Air Force;10 1/2 (63.5);COLORADO ST
UTAH ST;5 1/2 (50);Wyoming
Appalachian St;16 1/2 (62);GEORGIA ST
NOTRE DAME;7 1/2 (54);Navy
Arizona St;3 (57);OREGON ST
Southern Cal;6 1/2 (48);CALIFORNIA
OREGON;27 1/2 (68);Arizona
ARKANSAS ST;13 1/2 (60);Coastal Carolina
ALA-BIRMINGHAM;18 (45.5);Utep
TEXAS A&M;11 (50.5);South Carolina
Georgia;2 1/2 (41);AUBURN
UL-Lafayette;28 1/2 (53.5);SOUTH ALABAMA
OKLAHOMA ST;18 (67.5);Kansas
IOWA ST;7 (66);Texas
Tcu;3 (55);TEXAS TECH
Oklahoma;10 (68);BAYLOR
Memphis;10 1/2 (69);HOUSTON
Kentucky;10 1/2 (41.5);VANDERBILT
MICHIGAN;13 1/2 (44);Michigan St
Florida;7 (51);MISSOURI
Hawaii;6 1/2 (73.5);UNLV
MIDDLE TENN ST;14 1/2 (47.5);Rice
Southern Miss;17 (52);TEX SAN ANTONIO
Alabama;18 (61);MISSISSIPPI ST
Wisconsin;14 (51.5);NEBRASKA
Lsu;21 (65.5);MISSISSIPPI
WASHINGTON ST;11 1/2 (63.5);Stanford
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Sunday
Eastern Final
HAMILTON;6 (50.5);Edmonton
Western Final
SASKATCHEWAN;3 1/2 (44);Winnipeg
NBA
Favorite;Points (0/U);Underdog
Miami;5 (216);CLEVELAND
MILWAUKEE;11 1/2 (230);Chicago
Dallas;7 (216.5);NEW YORK
NEW ORLEANS;6 (237.5);LA Clippers
PHOENIX;7 (227.5);Atlanta
DENVER;7 1/2 (225.5);Brooklyn
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
GEORGETOWN;1;Penn St
MISSISSIPPI ST;15 1/2;UL-Monroe
FLORIDA;17;Towson
RICHMOND;6 1/2;Vanderbilt
HARVARD;12 1/2;Siena
ARIZONA;30;San Jose St
Michigan St;5 1/2;SETON HALL
WEBER ST;1 1/2;San Diego
SAINT MARY'S, CA;21;Long Beach St
Red Wolves Classic
UC Davis;4;Idaho
ARKANSAS ST;6;Vmi
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
Carolina;Even-1/2 (6.5);BUFFALO
TAMPA BAY;1-1 1/2 (6.5);NY Rangers
FLORIDA;Even-1/2 (6.5);Winnipeg
MINNESOTA;Even-1/2 (5.5);Arizona
EDMONTON;Even-1/2 (6);Colorado
VANCOUVER;Even-1/2 (5.5);Dallas
ANAHEIM;Pick'em (6);San Jose
LOS ANGELES;Even-1/2 (6);Detroit
Home Team in CAPS
