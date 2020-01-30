Latest Line
By J. McCarthy

Portland is 3-10 against the spread its last 13 games as an underdog. The Trail Blazers are 3-7 against the spread their last 10 Friday games. Los Angeles is 3-1-1 against the spread its last 5 Friday games. Take the LA Lakers -12 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Sunday

Super Bowl 54

Kansas City;1 (54.5);San Francisco

NBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Toronto;4 1/2 (223);DETROIT

BROOKLYN;5 (220);Chicago

HOUSTON;5 (239.5);Dallas

NEW ORLEANS;4 1/2 (241.5);Memphis

Oklahoma City;1 (222.5);PHOENIX

MILWAUKEE;9 1/2 (230.5);Denver

LA LAKERS;12 1/2 (230.5);Portland

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

Harvard;1 1/2;PENNSYLVANIA

KENT ST;2 1/2;Akron

BUFFALO;5;Bowling Green

YALE;17;Columbia

IONA;1;Siena

PRINCETON;5;Dartmouth

NIAGARA;6;Marist

RIDER;6;Fairfield

ST. PETER'S;4;Manhattan

BROWN;10;Cornell

CANISIUS;4 1/2;Quinnipiac

RHODE ISLAND;1;VA Commonwealth

No. Kentucky;3;WISC GREEN BAY

Wright St;6 1/2;WISC MILWAUKEE

DETROIT;3;Oakland

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

PITTSBURGH;1/2-1 (6);Philadelphia

NY RANGERS;1/2-1 (6.5);Detroit

Washington;1/2-1 (6.5);OTTAWA

CAROLINA;Even-1/2 (6);Vegas

Boston;Even-1/2 (6);WINNIPEG

St. Louis;Even-1/2 (6);EDMONTON

Tampa Bay;1/2-1 (6);ANAHEIM

Home Team in CAPS

