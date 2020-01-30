Latest Line

By J. McCarthy
Portland is 3-10 against the spread its last 13 games as an underdog. The Trail Blazers are 3-7 against the spread their last 10 Friday games. Los Angeles is 3-1-1 against the spread its last 5 Friday games. Take the LA Lakers -12 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Sunday
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City;1 (54.5);San Francisco
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Toronto;4 1/2 (223);DETROIT
BROOKLYN;5 (220);Chicago
HOUSTON;5 (239.5);Dallas
NEW ORLEANS;4 1/2 (241.5);Memphis
Oklahoma City;1 (222.5);PHOENIX
MILWAUKEE;9 1/2 (230.5);Denver
LA LAKERS;12 1/2 (230.5);Portland
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
Harvard;1 1/2;PENNSYLVANIA
KENT ST;2 1/2;Akron
BUFFALO;5;Bowling Green
YALE;17;Columbia
IONA;1;Siena
PRINCETON;5;Dartmouth
NIAGARA;6;Marist
RIDER;6;Fairfield
ST. PETER'S;4;Manhattan
BROWN;10;Cornell
CANISIUS;4 1/2;Quinnipiac
RHODE ISLAND;1;VA Commonwealth
No. Kentucky;3;WISC GREEN BAY
Wright St;6 1/2;WISC MILWAUKEE
DETROIT;3;Oakland
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
PITTSBURGH;1/2-1 (6);Philadelphia
NY RANGERS;1/2-1 (6.5);Detroit
Washington;1/2-1 (6.5);OTTAWA
CAROLINA;Even-1/2 (6);Vegas
Boston;Even-1/2 (6);WINNIPEG
St. Louis;Even-1/2 (6);EDMONTON
Tampa Bay;1/2-1 (6);ANAHEIM
Home Team in CAPS