LATEST LINE

Boston College is 2-7 against the spread its last nine bowl games. The Eagles are 1-5 against the spread their last 6 games following a win. Cincinnati is 6-2 against the spread its last 8 games on FieldTurf. Take Cincinnati -7 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL PLAYOFFS

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Saturday

HOUSTON;2½ (43);Buffalo

NEW ENGLAND;5½ (44);Tennessee

Sunday

NEW ORLEANS;7½ (49);Minnesota

Seattle;1½ (45.5);PHILADELPHIA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Birmingham Bowl

Cincinnati;7½ (55);Boston Coll.

Gator Bowl

Tennessee;2½ (52);Indiana

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Ohio;8 (59);Nevada

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

Tulane;7 (56.5);Southern Miss

Monday, Jan. 6

Alabama Bowl

UL-Lafayette;14 (56);Miami-Ohio

Saturday, Jan. 11

FCS Championship Game

James Madison;2 (51);North Dak. St

Monday, Jan. 13

National Championship Game

Lsu;5½ (70);Clemson

NBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

CLEVELAND;2 (210);Charlotte

INDIANA;2½ (216.5);Denver

MIAMI;6 (215);Toronto

MINNESOTA;6 (224.5);Golden St

Utah;3½ (210.5);CHICAGO

SAN ANTONIO;2 (218);Oklahoma City

DALLAS;8 (228.5);Brooklyn

SACRAMENTO;4 (222.5);Memphis

LA CLIPPERS;12 (223.5);Detroit

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

Utep;1;FLORIDA INTL

James Madison;3½;NC WILMINGTON

RICHMOND;14;St. Joseph’s

VA COMM’WEALTH;20;Fordham

DUQUESNE;3;Saint Louis

FLA. ATLANTIC;3½;Tex San Anton.

COLL/CHARLESTON;6½;Towson

NORTHEASTERN;15;Elon

PURDUE;8;Minnesota

Rhode Island;8;BROWN

APP. STATE;3;Georgia St

CHARLOTTE;3;Ala-Birmingham

COAST. CAROLINA;1;Ga. Southern

MARSHALL;6½;Rice

WEST. KENTUCKY;4½;North Texas

OLD DOMINION;9;Middle Tenn St

HOFSTRA;6½;William & Mary

ARKANSAS LR;2½;Texas St

EAST. KENTUCKY;3;Tennessee Tech

Utah Valley;14;CHICAGO ST

BELMONT;25;SIU Edwardsville

UMKC;4½;Seattle

UT Arlington;3;ARKANSAS ST

MURRAY ST;14;Tennessee Martin

MICHIGAN ST;11;Illinois

UL-LAFAYETTE;1;South Alabama

UL-MONROE;4½;Troy

UTAH;1½;Oregon St

TENN. STATE;1;East. Illinois

Dayton;10;LA SALLE

MOREHEAD ST;3;Jacksonville St

NO. COLORADO;8½;Montana St

N. DAKOTA ST;13;West. Illinois

COLORADO;1½;Oregon

AUSTIN PEAY;10½;SE Missouri St

North Dakota;3;DENVER

SOUTHERN UTAH;4½;Montana

S. DAKOTA ST;1;Oral Roberts

Portland St;7;IDAHO

Gonzaga;23;PORTLAND

PEPPERDINE;3½;Pacific

LOYOLA MARY.;1½;San Diego

WASHINGTON;10½;Ucla

Southern Cal;3;WASHINGTON ST

STANFORD;13;California

St Mary’s, CA;3;SAN FRANCISCO

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

PITTSBURGH;½-1 (6.5);San Jose

BUFFALO;EVEN-1/2 (6);Edmonton

NY ISLANDERS;½-1 (5.5);New Jersey

BOSTON;½-1 (6);Columbus

Tampa Bay;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);MONTREAL

Florida;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);OTTAWA

Toronto;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);WINNIPEG

CALGARY;½-1 (6.5);NY Rangers

ARIZONA;½-1 (5.5);Anaheim

COLORADO;EVEN-1/2 (6);St. Louis

VANCOUVER;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Chicago

VEGAS;½-1 (6);Philadelphia

Home Team in CAPS

