LATEST LINE

By J. McCarthy
Boston College is 2-7 against the spread its last nine bowl games. The Eagles are 1-5 against the spread their last 6 games following a win. Cincinnati is 6-2 against the spread its last 8 games on FieldTurf. Take Cincinnati -7 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL PLAYOFFS
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Saturday
HOUSTON;2½ (43);Buffalo
NEW ENGLAND;5½ (44);Tennessee
Sunday
NEW ORLEANS;7½ (49);Minnesota
Seattle;1½ (45.5);PHILADELPHIA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Birmingham Bowl
Cincinnati;7½ (55);Boston Coll.
Gator Bowl
Tennessee;2½ (52);Indiana
Friday, Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Ohio;8 (59);Nevada
Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
Tulane;7 (56.5);Southern Miss
Monday, Jan. 6
Alabama Bowl
UL-Lafayette;14 (56);Miami-Ohio
Saturday, Jan. 11
FCS Championship Game
James Madison;2 (51);North Dak. St
Monday, Jan. 13
National Championship Game
Lsu;5½ (70);Clemson
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
CLEVELAND;2 (210);Charlotte
INDIANA;2½ (216.5);Denver
MIAMI;6 (215);Toronto
MINNESOTA;6 (224.5);Golden St
Utah;3½ (210.5);CHICAGO
SAN ANTONIO;2 (218);Oklahoma City
DALLAS;8 (228.5);Brooklyn
SACRAMENTO;4 (222.5);Memphis
LA CLIPPERS;12 (223.5);Detroit
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
Utep;1;FLORIDA INTL
James Madison;3½;NC WILMINGTON
RICHMOND;14;St. Joseph’s
VA COMM’WEALTH;20;Fordham
DUQUESNE;3;Saint Louis
FLA. ATLANTIC;3½;Tex San Anton.
COLL/CHARLESTON;6½;Towson
NORTHEASTERN;15;Elon
PURDUE;8;Minnesota
Rhode Island;8;BROWN
APP. STATE;3;Georgia St
CHARLOTTE;3;Ala-Birmingham
COAST. CAROLINA;1;Ga. Southern
MARSHALL;6½;Rice
WEST. KENTUCKY;4½;North Texas
OLD DOMINION;9;Middle Tenn St
HOFSTRA;6½;William & Mary
ARKANSAS LR;2½;Texas St
EAST. KENTUCKY;3;Tennessee Tech
Utah Valley;14;CHICAGO ST
BELMONT;25;SIU Edwardsville
UMKC;4½;Seattle
UT Arlington;3;ARKANSAS ST
MURRAY ST;14;Tennessee Martin
MICHIGAN ST;11;Illinois
UL-LAFAYETTE;1;South Alabama
UL-MONROE;4½;Troy
UTAH;1½;Oregon St
TENN. STATE;1;East. Illinois
Dayton;10;LA SALLE
MOREHEAD ST;3;Jacksonville St
NO. COLORADO;8½;Montana St
N. DAKOTA ST;13;West. Illinois
COLORADO;1½;Oregon
AUSTIN PEAY;10½;SE Missouri St
North Dakota;3;DENVER
SOUTHERN UTAH;4½;Montana
S. DAKOTA ST;1;Oral Roberts
Portland St;7;IDAHO
Gonzaga;23;PORTLAND
PEPPERDINE;3½;Pacific
LOYOLA MARY.;1½;San Diego
WASHINGTON;10½;Ucla
Southern Cal;3;WASHINGTON ST
STANFORD;13;California
St Mary’s, CA;3;SAN FRANCISCO
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
PITTSBURGH;½-1 (6.5);San Jose
BUFFALO;EVEN-1/2 (6);Edmonton
NY ISLANDERS;½-1 (5.5);New Jersey
BOSTON;½-1 (6);Columbus
Tampa Bay;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);MONTREAL
Florida;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);OTTAWA
Toronto;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);WINNIPEG
CALGARY;½-1 (6.5);NY Rangers
ARIZONA;½-1 (5.5);Anaheim
COLORADO;EVEN-1/2 (6);St. Louis
VANCOUVER;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Chicago
VEGAS;½-1 (6);Philadelphia
Home Team in CAPS
