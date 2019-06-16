By J. McCarthy

Los Angeles is 40-13 its last 53 home games versus a right-handed starter. The Dodgers are 43-19 their last 63 series openers. San Francisco is 15-39 its last 54 games versus a team with a winning record. The Giants are 4-9 the last 13 games in this series. Take the LA Dodgers over San Francisco for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Oakland over Baltimore and Seattle over Kansas City.

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

WASHINGTON;5½-6½ (8.5);Philadelphia

ATLANTA;7½-8½ (8.5);NY Mets

ST. LOUIS;10-11 (8.5);Miami

SAN DIEGO;EVEN-6 (8.5);Milwaukee

LA DODGERS;11-12 (8.5);San Francisco

American League

NY YANKEES;6-7 (8.5);Tampa Bay

TORONTO;5½-6½ (8.5);LA Angels

Cleveland;5½-6½ (10);TEXAS

MINNESOTA;5½-6½ (9);Boston

OAKLAND;10-11 (9);Baltimore

SEATTLE;7-8 (8.5);Kansas City

Interleague

CINCINNATI;EVEN-6 (8.5);Houston

Home Team in CAPS

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments