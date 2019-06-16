By J. McCarthy
Los Angeles is 40-13 its last 53 home games versus a right-handed starter. The Dodgers are 43-19 their last 63 series openers. San Francisco is 15-39 its last 54 games versus a team with a winning record. The Giants are 4-9 the last 13 games in this series. Take the LA Dodgers over San Francisco for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Oakland over Baltimore and Seattle over Kansas City.
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
WASHINGTON;5½-6½ (8.5);Philadelphia
ATLANTA;7½-8½ (8.5);NY Mets
ST. LOUIS;10-11 (8.5);Miami
SAN DIEGO;EVEN-6 (8.5);Milwaukee
LA DODGERS;11-12 (8.5);San Francisco
American League
NY YANKEES;6-7 (8.5);Tampa Bay
TORONTO;5½-6½ (8.5);LA Angels
Cleveland;5½-6½ (10);TEXAS
MINNESOTA;5½-6½ (9);Boston
OAKLAND;10-11 (9);Baltimore
SEATTLE;7-8 (8.5);Kansas City
Interleague
CINCINNATI;EVEN-6 (8.5);Houston
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.