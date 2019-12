Latest Line

Virginia Tech is 5-1 against the spread its last 6 games. The Hokies are 4-1 against the spread their last 5 neutral site games. Kentucky is 11-23 against the spread as an underdog and facing an opponent with a better straight-up record. Take Virginia Tech -2½ for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Navy -3 vs. Kansas State and Utah -7 vs. Texas.