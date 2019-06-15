By J. McCarthy
Washington is 4-0 in Anibal Sanchez’s last 4 starts. The Nationals are 13-6 their last 19 games overall. Arizona is only 4-13 its last 16 Sunday games. Take Washington over Arizona for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
St. Louis;EVEN-6 (8.5);NY METS
MIAMI;Pick’em (8);Pittsburgh
ATLANTA;6-7 (8.5);Philadelphia
WASHINGTON;6½-7½ (8.5);Arizona
COLORADO;6½-7½ (12.5);San Diego
Milwaukee;5½-6½ (8.5);SAN FRAN
LA DODGERS;9-10 (8);Chicago Cubs
American League
Boston;6-7 (10);BALTIMORE
TAMPA BAY;6½-7½ (8.5);LA Angels
Cleveland;6½-7½ (8.5);DETROIT
MINNESOTA;8-9 (9.5);Kansas City
NY Yankees;8½-9½ (9.5);CHI WHITE SOX
HOUSTON;10-11 (8.5);Toronto
OAKLAND;6-7 (10);Seattle
Interleague
CINCINNATI;7-8 (9);Texas
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
