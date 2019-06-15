By J. McCarthy

Washington is 4-0 in Anibal Sanchez’s last 4 starts. The Nationals are 13-6 their last 19 games overall. Arizona is only 4-13 its last 16 Sunday games. Take Washington over Arizona for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

St. Louis;EVEN-6 (8.5);NY METS

MIAMI;Pick’em (8);Pittsburgh

ATLANTA;6-7 (8.5);Philadelphia

WASHINGTON;6½-7½ (8.5);Arizona

COLORADO;6½-7½ (12.5);San Diego

Milwaukee;5½-6½ (8.5);SAN FRAN

LA DODGERS;9-10 (8);Chicago Cubs

American League

Boston;6-7 (10);BALTIMORE

TAMPA BAY;6½-7½ (8.5);LA Angels

Cleveland;6½-7½ (8.5);DETROIT

MINNESOTA;8-9 (9.5);Kansas City

NY Yankees;8½-9½ (9.5);CHI WHITE SOX

HOUSTON;10-11 (8.5);Toronto

OAKLAND;6-7 (10);Seattle

Interleague

CINCINNATI;7-8 (9);Texas

Home Team in CAPS

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

