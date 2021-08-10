Latest line

By J. McCarthy
Milwaukee is 23-8 its last 31 road games. The Brewers are 13-4 their last 17 during game 3 of a series. Chicago is 10-28 its last 38 games. The Cubs are 4-18 their last 22 games versus a team with a winning record. Take Milwaukee over Chicago for another Best Bet winner.
NFL PRESEASON
Favorite Points;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
Washington;2(36);NEW ENGLAND
PHILADELPHIA;1(35);Pittsburgh
Friday
Tennessee;Pick'em(38);ATLANTA
Buffalo;2(37);DETROIT
ARIZONA;1½(39.5);Dallas
Saturday
CHICAGO;4(35);Miami
Denver;2½(34.5);MINNESOTA
BALTIMORE;2½(36);New Orleans
JACKSONVILLE;2(37);Cleveland
TAMPA BAY;6(34.5);Cincinnati
NY Jets;1(35);NY GIANTS
GREEN BAY;3(33.5);Houston
SAN FRANCISCO;2½(38);Kansas City
LAS VEGAS;1½(37.5);Seattle
LA Chargers;4(34);LA RAMS
Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS;1½(34.5);Carolina
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Favorite; (O/U); Underdog
National League
SAN DIEGO;8½-9½(8.5);Miami
St. Louis;7½-8½(9);PITTSBURGH
LA Dodgers;6-7(9.5);PHILADELPHIA
NY METS;8½-9½(9.5);Washington
Cincinnati;Even-6(9.5);ATLANTA
Milwaukee;6½-7½(8.5);CHICAGO CUBS
SAN FRANCISCO;10½-12½(7.5);Arizona
American League
Chi White Sox;7½-8½(9);MINNESOTA
NY Yankees;Even-6(9.5);KANSAS CITY
Detroit;Even-6(10);BALTIMORE
Oakland;5½-6½(9);CLEVELAND
BOSTON;Even-6(9.5);Tampa Bay
Toronto;7½-8½(9.5);LA ANGELS
SEATTLE;8½-9½(8);Texas
Interleague
HOUSTON;11-13(9);Colorado
Soccer
UEFA Super Cup
Villarreal;+425
Chelsea;-145
Draw;+275
Total;Goals 2.5
