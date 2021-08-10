Latest line

 Skip to main content
By J. McCarthy

Milwaukee is 23-8 its last 31 road games. The Brewers are 13-4 their last 17 during game 3 of a series. Chicago is 10-28 its last 38 games. The Cubs are 4-18 their last 22 games versus a team with a winning record. Take Milwaukee over Chicago for another Best Bet winner.

NFL PRESEASON

Favorite Points;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

Washington;2(36);NEW ENGLAND

PHILADELPHIA;1(35);Pittsburgh

Friday

Tennessee;Pick'em(38);ATLANTA

Buffalo;2(37);DETROIT

ARIZONA;1½(39.5);Dallas

Saturday

CHICAGO;4(35);Miami

Denver;2½(34.5);MINNESOTA

BALTIMORE;2½(36);New Orleans

JACKSONVILLE;2(37);Cleveland

TAMPA BAY;6(34.5);Cincinnati

NY Jets;1(35);NY GIANTS

GREEN BAY;3(33.5);Houston

SAN FRANCISCO;2½(38);Kansas City

LAS VEGAS;1½(37.5);Seattle

LA Chargers;4(34);LA RAMS

Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS;1½(34.5);Carolina

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Favorite; (O/U); Underdog

National League

SAN DIEGO;8½-9½(8.5);Miami

St. Louis;7½-8½(9);PITTSBURGH

LA Dodgers;6-7(9.5);PHILADELPHIA

NY METS;8½-9½(9.5);Washington

Cincinnati;Even-6(9.5);ATLANTA

Milwaukee;6½-7½(8.5);CHICAGO CUBS

SAN FRANCISCO;10½-12½(7.5);Arizona

American League

Chi White Sox;7½-8½(9);MINNESOTA

NY Yankees;Even-6(9.5);KANSAS CITY

Detroit;Even-6(10);BALTIMORE

Oakland;5½-6½(9);CLEVELAND

BOSTON;Even-6(9.5);Tampa Bay

Toronto;7½-8½(9.5);LA ANGELS

SEATTLE;8½-9½(8);Texas

Interleague

HOUSTON;11-13(9);Colorado

Soccer

UEFA Super Cup

Villarreal;+425

Chelsea;-145

Draw;+275

Total;Goals 2.5

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

