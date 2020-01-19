Latest Line

By J. McCarthy
Denver is 6-1 against the spread its last 7 Monday games. The Nuggets are 21-6-1 against the spread their last 28 road games in this series. Minnesota is 1-7 against the spread its last 8 home games as the betting favorite. Take Denver +2½ for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Sunday, Feb 2
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City;1 (52.5);San Francisco
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
WASHINGTON;1 (233);Detroit
Toronto;8 (231);ATLANTA
Philadelphia;2½ (226.5);BROOKLYN
MIAMI;6 (224);Sacramento
MILWAUKEE;14½ (225.5);Chicago
CLEVELAND;1½ (221.5);New York
Orlando;4½ (207.5);CHARLOTTE
MEMPHIS;2½ (214.5);New Orleans
HOUSTON;6½ (229);Oklahoma City
BOSTON;2½ (223.5);LA Lakers
MINNESOTA;2½ (218.5);Denver
UTAH;7 (217);Indiana
PHOENIX;3½ (228);San Antonio
PORTLAND;9½ (221.5);Golden St
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
OLD DOMINION;4½;Charlotte
VIRGINIA;4;North Carolina St
WEST VIRGINIA;10;Texas
NORTH TEXAS;13;Rice
BAYLOR;10½;Oklahoma
PORTLAND ST;4½;Weber St
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
COLORADO;1½-2 (6.5);Detroit
MINNESOTA;EVEN-1/2 (6);Florida
Home Team in CAPS
