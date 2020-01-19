Latest Line
By J. McCarthy

Denver is 6-1 against the spread its last 7 Monday games. The Nuggets are 21-6-1 against the spread their last 28 road games in this series. Minnesota is 1-7 against the spread its last 8 home games as the betting favorite. Take Denver +2½ for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Sunday, Feb 2

Super Bowl 54

Kansas City;1 (52.5);San Francisco

NBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

WASHINGTON;1 (233);Detroit

Toronto;8 (231);ATLANTA

Philadelphia;2½ (226.5);BROOKLYN

MIAMI;6 (224);Sacramento

MILWAUKEE;14½ (225.5);Chicago

CLEVELAND;1½ (221.5);New York

Orlando;4½ (207.5);CHARLOTTE

MEMPHIS;2½ (214.5);New Orleans

HOUSTON;6½ (229);Oklahoma City

BOSTON;2½ (223.5);LA Lakers

MINNESOTA;2½ (218.5);Denver

UTAH;7 (217);Indiana

PHOENIX;3½ (228);San Antonio

PORTLAND;9½ (221.5);Golden St

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

OLD DOMINION;4½;Charlotte

VIRGINIA;4;North Carolina St

WEST VIRGINIA;10;Texas

NORTH TEXAS;13;Rice

BAYLOR;10½;Oklahoma

PORTLAND ST;4½;Weber St

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

COLORADO;1½-2 (6.5);Detroit

MINNESOTA;EVEN-1/2 (6);Florida

Home Team in CAPS

