Latest Line
Latest Line

By J. McCarthy

Milwaukee is 6-2 to the Over its last 8 games following a point spread loss. Miami is 11-4 to the Over its last 15 games following a point spread win. The Heat are 25-11 to the Over their last 36 games when playing on one day of rest. Take Milwaukee/Miami Over 223.5 for another Best Bet winner.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

Saturday

MEMPHIS 19 (74) Arkansas St

Smu 22 (69.5) TEXAS ST

ARMY 3 1/2 (55) Middle Tenn St

Monday

By 1 1/2 (50.5) NAVY

MLB

Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog

TAMPA BAY 6-7 (8) Miami

NY Yankees 6-7 (9.5) BALTIMORE

Cincinnati(1) 7-8 (7) PITTSBURGH

CINCINNATI (2) 7 1/2-8 1/2 (7) Pittsburgh

NY METS Even-6 (9.5) Philadelphia

CLEVELAND 6-7 (8.5) Milwaukee

ATLANTA (1) 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7) Washington

ATLANTA (2) Even-6 (7) Washington

BOSTON (1) Even-6 (10.5) Toronto

TORONTO (2) Even-6 (10) Boston

Chi White Sox 6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5) KANSAS CITY

MINNESOTA (1) 8-9 (7) Detroit

Minnesota (2) 7 1/2-8 1/2 (7) DETROIT

CHICAGO CUBS 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) St. Louis

Houston Even-6 (8.5) LA ANGELS

SEATTLE Even-6 (8.5) Texas

OAKLAND 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) San Diego

LA DODGERS 10 1/2-12 1/2 (9) Colorado

SAN FRANCISCO 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9) Arizona

NBA PLAYOFFS

Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog

x-Milwaukee 5 (223.5) MIAMI

x-LA LAKERS 6 (226.5) Houston

x-at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

NHL PLAYOFFS

Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog

z-VEGAS 1-1 1/2 (6) Vancouver

z-COLORADO Even-1/2 (6) Dallas

z-at Rogers Place-Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Home Team in CAPS

