Latest Line

By J. McCarthy
Milwaukee is 6-2 to the Over its last 8 games following a point spread loss. Miami is 11-4 to the Over its last 15 games following a point spread win. The Heat are 25-11 to the Over their last 36 games when playing on one day of rest. Take Milwaukee/Miami Over 223.5 for another Best Bet winner.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
Saturday
MEMPHIS 19 (74) Arkansas St
Smu 22 (69.5) TEXAS ST
ARMY 3 1/2 (55) Middle Tenn St
Monday
By 1 1/2 (50.5) NAVY
MLB
Favorite Odds (O/U) Underdog
TAMPA BAY 6-7 (8) Miami
NY Yankees 6-7 (9.5) BALTIMORE
Cincinnati(1) 7-8 (7) PITTSBURGH
CINCINNATI (2) 7 1/2-8 1/2 (7) Pittsburgh
NY METS Even-6 (9.5) Philadelphia
CLEVELAND 6-7 (8.5) Milwaukee
ATLANTA (1) 5 1/2-6 1/2 (7) Washington
ATLANTA (2) Even-6 (7) Washington
BOSTON (1) Even-6 (10.5) Toronto
TORONTO (2) Even-6 (10) Boston
Chi White Sox 6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5) KANSAS CITY
MINNESOTA (1) 8-9 (7) Detroit
Minnesota (2) 7 1/2-8 1/2 (7) DETROIT
CHICAGO CUBS 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) St. Louis
Houston Even-6 (8.5) LA ANGELS
SEATTLE Even-6 (8.5) Texas
OAKLAND 5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5) San Diego
LA DODGERS 10 1/2-12 1/2 (9) Colorado
SAN FRANCISCO 5 1/2-6 1/2 (9) Arizona
NBA PLAYOFFS
Favorite Points (O/U) Underdog
x-Milwaukee 5 (223.5) MIAMI
x-LA LAKERS 6 (226.5) Houston
x-at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
NHL PLAYOFFS
Favorite Goals (O/U) Underdog
z-VEGAS 1-1 1/2 (6) Vancouver
z-COLORADO Even-1/2 (6) Dallas
z-at Rogers Place-Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Home Team in CAPS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!