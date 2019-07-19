By J. McCarthy
San Diego is 15-40 its last 55 road games versus a left-handed starter. The Padres are 8-20 their last 28 Saturday games. Chicago is 52-18 its last 70 home games versus a team with a losing record. The Cubs are 11-4 in Jose Quintana’s last 15 home starts versus a team with a losing record. Take the Chicago Cubs over San Diego for another Best Bet winner.
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 6
Edmonton;4 (54);MONTREAL
SASKATCHEWAN;5 (50.5);B.C. Lions
ARENA FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 13
WASHINGTON;15½ (86.5);Columbus
ALBANY;6½ (86);Philadelphia
Sunday, July 21
Baltimore;1 (86);Atlantic City
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
CHICAGO CUBS;5½-6½ (11.5);San Diego
SAN FRANCISCO;5½-6½ (8.5);NY Mets
PITTSBURGH;EVEN-6 (11);Philadelphia
CINCINNATI;6-7 (9);St. Louis
ATLANTA;7-8 (10.5);Washington
ARIZONA;5½-6½ (9);Milwaukee
LA DODGERS;14-16 (8);Miami
American League
TAMPA BAY;6½-7½ (8.5);Chi White Sox
Toronto;EVEN-6 (10.5);DETROIT
Boston;8½-9½ (11.5);BALTIMORE
MINNESOTA;6-7 (10);Oakland
CLEVELAND;7½-8½ (10.5);Kansas City
HOUSTON;8½-9½ (9.5);Texas
LA Angels;EVEN-6 (10);SEATTLE
Interleague
NY YANKEES;12-13 (11);Colorado
Home Team in CAPS
