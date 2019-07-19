By J. McCarthy

San Diego is 15-40 its last 55 road games versus a left-handed starter. The Padres are 8-20 their last 28 Saturday games. Chicago is 52-18 its last 70 home games versus a team with a losing record. The Cubs are 11-4 in Jose Quintana’s last 15 home starts versus a team with a losing record. Take the Chicago Cubs over San Diego for another Best Bet winner.

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 6

Edmonton;4 (54);MONTREAL

SASKATCHEWAN;5 (50.5);B.C. Lions

ARENA FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 13

WASHINGTON;15½ (86.5);Columbus

ALBANY;6½ (86);Philadelphia

Sunday, July 21

Baltimore;1 (86);Atlantic City

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

CHICAGO CUBS;5½-6½ (11.5);San Diego

SAN FRANCISCO;5½-6½ (8.5);NY Mets

PITTSBURGH;EVEN-6 (11);Philadelphia

CINCINNATI;6-7 (9);St. Louis

ATLANTA;7-8 (10.5);Washington

ARIZONA;5½-6½ (9);Milwaukee

LA DODGERS;14-16 (8);Miami

American League

TAMPA BAY;6½-7½ (8.5);Chi White Sox

Toronto;EVEN-6 (10.5);DETROIT

Boston;8½-9½ (11.5);BALTIMORE

MINNESOTA;6-7 (10);Oakland

CLEVELAND;7½-8½ (10.5);Kansas City

HOUSTON;8½-9½ (9.5);Texas

LA Angels;EVEN-6 (10);SEATTLE

Interleague

NY YANKEES;12-13 (11);Colorado

Home Team in CAPS

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

