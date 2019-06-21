By J. McCarthy
New York is 1-5 in Zack Wheeler's last 6 road starts. The Mets are 7-19 their last 26 games at Wrigley Field. Chicago is 13-5 its last 18 during game 3 of a series. The Cubs are 10-3 in Jose Quintana's last 13 home starts versus a team with a losing record. Take the Chicago Cubs over NY Mets for another Best Bet winner.
CFL
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
Hamilton;4 (52.5);TORONTO
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
CHICAGO CUBS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);NY Mets
PHILADELPHIA;9-10 (8.5);Miami
San Diego;Even-6 (9);PITTSBURGH
MILWAUKEE;Pick'em (8.5);Cincinnati
WASHINGTON;5 1/2-6 1/2 (10);Atlanta
LA DODGERS;12-13 (7.5);Colorado
ARIZONA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);San Francisco
American League
Minnesota;8-9 (9);KANSAS CITY
BOSTON;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9.5);Toronto
OAKLAND;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);Tampa Bay
SEATTLE;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);Baltimore
CLEVELAND;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);Detroit
NY YANKEES;6 1/2-7 1/2 (10);Houston
TEXAS;8 1/2-9 1/2 (11);Chi White Sox
Interleague
ST. LOUIS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);LA Angels
