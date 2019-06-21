By J. McCarthy

New York is 1-5 in Zack Wheeler's last 6 road starts. The Mets are 7-19 their last 26 games at Wrigley Field. Chicago is 13-5 its last 18 during game 3 of a series. The Cubs are 10-3 in Jose Quintana's last 13 home starts versus a team with a losing record. Take the Chicago Cubs over NY Mets for another Best Bet winner.

CFL

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

Hamilton;4 (52.5);TORONTO

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

CHICAGO CUBS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);NY Mets

PHILADELPHIA;9-10 (8.5);Miami

San Diego;Even-6 (9);PITTSBURGH

MILWAUKEE;Pick'em (8.5);Cincinnati

WASHINGTON;5 1/2-6 1/2 (10);Atlanta

LA DODGERS;12-13 (7.5);Colorado

ARIZONA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);San Francisco

American League

Minnesota;8-9 (9);KANSAS CITY

BOSTON;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9.5);Toronto

OAKLAND;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);Tampa Bay

SEATTLE;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);Baltimore

CLEVELAND;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);Detroit

NY YANKEES;6 1/2-7 1/2 (10);Houston

TEXAS;8 1/2-9 1/2 (11);Chi White Sox

Interleague

ST. LOUIS;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);LA Angels

Home Team in CAPS

