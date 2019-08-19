By J. McCarthy

St. Louis is 16-6 in Michael Wacha's last 22 starts during game 2 of a series. The Cardinals are 10-4 in Wacha's last 14 home starts. Milwaukee is only 2-10 its last 12 Tuesday games. Take St. Louis over Milwaukee for another Best Bet winner.

NFL PRESEASON

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

CINCINNATI;1 (41.5);NY Giants

Washington;3 (41.5);ATLANTA

NEW ENGLAND;4 (42);Carolina

Baltimore;4 1/2 (36.5);PHILADELPHIA

Green Bay;3 1/2 (40.5);OAKLAND

MIAMI;1 1/2 (34.5);Jacksonville

Friday

Cleveland;3 (43);TAMPA BAY

Buffalo;1 (42);DETROIT

Saturday

MINNESOTA;7 (42.5);Arizona

INDIANAPOLIS;3 (41);Chicago

DALLAS;1 (40.5);Houston

New Orleans;3 (42.5);NY JETS

KANSAS CITY;OFF (OFF);San Francisco

LA RAMS;OFF (OFF);Denver

LA CHARGERS;2 (40.5);Seattle

Sunday

TENNESSEE;2 1/2 (40.5);Pittsburgh

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Saturday

x-Florida;7 1/2 (47.5);Miami-Florida

Arizona;11 (74);HAWAII

x-at Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Friday

EDMONTON;4 (47);Winnipeg

Saturday

SASKATCHEWAN;10 (49);Ottawa

Hamilton;3 1/2 (48.5);B.C. LIONS

Sunday

Montreal;5 1/2 (54.5);TORONTO

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

Washington;7-8 (8.5);PITTSBURGH

CINCINNATI;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);San Diego

ATLANTA;13-15 (9.5);Miami

Milwaukee;Even-6 (9.5);ST. LOUIS

CHICAGO CUBS;8 1/2-9 1/2 (10);San Francisco

ARIZONA;6 1/2-7 1/2 (10);Colorado

American League

Kansas City;Even-6 (9.5);BALTIMORE

TAMPA BAY;8 1/2-9 1/2 (8.5);Seattle

LA Angels (1);6-7 (11.5);TEXAS

LA Angels (2);Even-6 (11);TEXAS

MINNESOTA;10-11 (9.5);Chi White Sox

HOUSTON;14-16 (9.5);Detroit

NY Yankees;6-7 (9.5);OAKLAND

Interleague

Philadelphia;Even-6 (10.5);BOSTON

Cleveland;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5);NY METS

LA DODGERS;13 1/2-15 1/2 (8.5);Toronto

WNBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

INDIANA ;3 (158.5);New York

Chicago;4 (157.5);ATLANTA

LAS VEGAS;8 (162);Phoenix

LOS ANGELES;4 1/2 (149);Minnesota

Home Team in CAPS

