By J. McCarthy
St. Louis is 16-6 in Michael Wacha's last 22 starts during game 2 of a series. The Cardinals are 10-4 in Wacha's last 14 home starts. Milwaukee is only 2-10 its last 12 Tuesday games. Take St. Louis over Milwaukee for another Best Bet winner.
NFL PRESEASON
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
CINCINNATI;1 (41.5);NY Giants
Washington;3 (41.5);ATLANTA
NEW ENGLAND;4 (42);Carolina
Baltimore;4 1/2 (36.5);PHILADELPHIA
Green Bay;3 1/2 (40.5);OAKLAND
MIAMI;1 1/2 (34.5);Jacksonville
Friday
Cleveland;3 (43);TAMPA BAY
Buffalo;1 (42);DETROIT
Saturday
MINNESOTA;7 (42.5);Arizona
INDIANAPOLIS;3 (41);Chicago
DALLAS;1 (40.5);Houston
New Orleans;3 (42.5);NY JETS
KANSAS CITY;OFF (OFF);San Francisco
LA RAMS;OFF (OFF);Denver
LA CHARGERS;2 (40.5);Seattle
Sunday
TENNESSEE;2 1/2 (40.5);Pittsburgh
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Saturday
x-Florida;7 1/2 (47.5);Miami-Florida
Arizona;11 (74);HAWAII
x-at Camping World Stadium-Orlando, FL.
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Friday
EDMONTON;4 (47);Winnipeg
Saturday
SASKATCHEWAN;10 (49);Ottawa
Hamilton;3 1/2 (48.5);B.C. LIONS
Sunday
Montreal;5 1/2 (54.5);TORONTO
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
Washington;7-8 (8.5);PITTSBURGH
CINCINNATI;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);San Diego
ATLANTA;13-15 (9.5);Miami
Milwaukee;Even-6 (9.5);ST. LOUIS
CHICAGO CUBS;8 1/2-9 1/2 (10);San Francisco
ARIZONA;6 1/2-7 1/2 (10);Colorado
American League
Kansas City;Even-6 (9.5);BALTIMORE
TAMPA BAY;8 1/2-9 1/2 (8.5);Seattle
LA Angels (1);6-7 (11.5);TEXAS
LA Angels (2);Even-6 (11);TEXAS
MINNESOTA;10-11 (9.5);Chi White Sox
HOUSTON;14-16 (9.5);Detroit
NY Yankees;6-7 (9.5);OAKLAND
Interleague
Philadelphia;Even-6 (10.5);BOSTON
Cleveland;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5);NY METS
LA DODGERS;13 1/2-15 1/2 (8.5);Toronto
WNBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
INDIANA ;3 (158.5);New York
Chicago;4 (157.5);ATLANTA
LAS VEGAS;8 (162);Phoenix
LOS ANGELES;4 1/2 (149);Minnesota
Home Team in CAPS
