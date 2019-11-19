By J. McCarthy

Toledo is 1-4 against the spread its last 5 conference games. The Rockets are 0-4 against the spread their last 4 road games. Buffalo is 13-4 against the spread its last 17 home games. The Bulls are 5-1 against the spread the last 6 games in this series. Take Buffalo -8 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

 Favorite;Points  (O/U);Underdog

Thursday, Nov 21

Week 12

 HOUSTON;4½ (45.5);Indianapolis

Sunday, Nov 24

 CLEVELAND;10½ (44.5);Miami

 BUFFALO;4 (37);Denver

 Pittsburgh;6½ (39);CINCINNATI

 CHICAGO;6 (40.5);NY Giants

 Oakland;3 (46.5);NY JETS

 NEW ORLEANS;9½ (46.5);Carolina

 ATLANTA;4½ (51.5);Tampa Bay

 Detroit;3½ (42);WASHINGTON

 TENNESSEE;3 (41.5);Jacksonville

 NEW ENGLAND;6½ (45.5);Dallas

 SAN FRANCISCO;3½ (46.5);Green Bay

 PHILADELPHIA;1½ (48);Seattle

Monday, Nov 25

 Baltimore;3 (46.5);LA RAMS

Bye Week: Arizona, Kansas City, LA Chargers, Minnesota.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

 Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

 BUFFALO;8 (54);Toledo

 MIAMI-OHIO;31 (42);Akron

Thursday, Nov 21

 GEORGIA TECH;2½ (49);NC State

Friday, Nov 22

 WYOMING;6½ (50.5);Colorado St

Saturday, Nov 23

 Nebraska;4 (62.5);MARYLAND

 Ball St;3½ (64.5);KENT ST

 Memphis;14½ (60);SOUTH FLORIDA

 Michigan;8½ (52.5);INDIANA

 TEXAS TECH;2½ (54.5);Kansas St

 GEORGIA;13½ (45.5);Texas A&M

 WAKE FOREST;7½ (52.5);Duke

 Oklahoma St;7½ (60);WEST VIRGINIA

 East Carolina;14  (66);CONNECTICUT

 Byu;40½ (69);UMASS

 CINCINNATI;10½ (46);Temple

 OKLAHOMA;19 (65.5);Tcu

 UL-LAFAYETTE;14 (70);Troy

 VIRGINIA;17 (55);Liberty

 IOWA;15 (46.5);Illinois

 WISCONSIN;24½ (48);Purdue

 IOWA ST;24½ (58.5);Kansas

 Minnesota;13½ (41);N’WESTERN

 Oregon;14½ (54);ARIZONA ST

 Utah;22½ (58.5);ARIZONA

 GEORGIA ST;9½ (56.5);South Alabama

 Washington;15 (55);COLORADO

 APPALACHIAN ST;30 (53);Texas St

 NOTRE DAME;19½ (64);Boston College

 FRESNO ST;13½ (50.5);Nevada

 SOUTHERN CAL;13½ (62.5);Ucla

 STANFORD;3 (42);California

 WASHINGTON ST;11½ (74.5);Oregon St

 Georgia Southern;1 (58);ARKANSAS ST

 SOUTHERN MISS 4 (49)Western Kentucky

 Marshall;7 (55);CHARLOTTE

 BAYLOR;5½ (59);Texas

 Central Florida;6 (70.5);TULANE

 NAVY;4 (68.5);Smu

 Michigan St;20½ (43);RUTGERS

 North Texas;6½ (55);RICE

 VIRGINIA TECH;4 (46.5);Pittsburgh

 ALA-BIRMINGHAM;5 (46);Louisiana Tech

 LOUISVILLE;9½ (62);Syracuse

 TULSA;3 (60);Houston

 MISSOURI;4½ (45.5);Tennessee

 LSU;44 (69);Arkansas

 San Jose St;6  (65.5);UNLV

 NEW MEXICO ST;7 (55.5);Utep

 MIDDLE TENN ST;15 (47);Old Dominion

 UL-MONROE;6 (64);Coastal Carolina

 Florida Atlantic;20 (57);TEX SAN ANT.

 Miami-Florida;19½ (49);FLORIDA INTL

 OHIO ST;18 (57);Penn St

 Boise St;8 (53.5);UTAH ST

 HAWAII;3 (51);San Diego St

 Air Force;22½ (55);NEW MEXICO

CFL

 Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Sunday, Nov 24

 107th Grey Cup

Hamilton;3½ (52);Winnipeg

NBA

 Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

 PHILADELPHIA;12½ (213.5);New York

 San Antonio;2 (239.5);WASHINGTON

 MIAMI;8½ (216.5);Cleveland

 Milwaukee;10 (233);ATLANTA

 DALLAS;13½ (221.5);Golden St

 BROOKLYN;4½ (220.5);Charlotte

 TORONTO;4 (208.5);Orlando

 CHICAGO;1½ (218.5);Detroit

 Utah;2½ (219.5);MINNESOTA

 DENVER;2 (223);Houston

 LA CLIPPERS;3½ (226.5);Boston

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

 Favorite;Points;Underdog

 ST. JOHN’S;8½;Columbia

 MASSACHUSETTS;4½;Rider

 BALL ST;7;Northern Kentucky

 OLD DOMINION;9½;James Madison

 FLORIDA ST;21;Chattanooga

 GEORGIA;4½;Georgia Tech

 INDIANA;18;Princeton

 BOSTON COLLEGE;9;Eastern Washington

 YALE;5½;Siena

 SYRACUSE;20;Cornell

 LOYOLA CHICAGO;10½;Iupui

 MISSOURI;19½;Morehead St

 MEMPHIS;15;Arkansas LR

 TEXAS A&M;17;Troy

 VANDERBILT;7½;Austin Peay

 NORTH CAROLINA;30½;Elon

 Northern Illinois;5½;WESTERN ILLINOIS

 z-Sacramento St;5;UC Davis

 ILLINOIS;25½;The Citadel

 COLORADO ST;11½;Arkansas St

 Byu;1½;BOISE ST

 UNLV;3½;Texas St

 OREGON ST;11;Cal Santa Barbara

 PORTLAND ST;4;Portland

 z-Saint Mary’s, CA;9½;Fresno St

 San Diego St;6;SAN DIEGO

z-at Sacramento, Calif.

NHL

 Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

 MONTREAL;1-1½ (6.5);Ottawa

 Washington½-1 (6.5) NY RANGERS

Home Team in CAPS

