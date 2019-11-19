By J. McCarthy
Toledo is 1-4 against the spread its last 5 conference games. The Rockets are 0-4 against the spread their last 4 road games. Buffalo is 13-4 against the spread its last 17 home games. The Bulls are 5-1 against the spread the last 6 games in this series. Take Buffalo -8 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday, Nov 21
Week 12
HOUSTON;4½ (45.5);Indianapolis
Sunday, Nov 24
CLEVELAND;10½ (44.5);Miami
BUFFALO;4 (37);Denver
Pittsburgh;6½ (39);CINCINNATI
CHICAGO;6 (40.5);NY Giants
Oakland;3 (46.5);NY JETS
NEW ORLEANS;9½ (46.5);Carolina
ATLANTA;4½ (51.5);Tampa Bay
Detroit;3½ (42);WASHINGTON
TENNESSEE;3 (41.5);Jacksonville
NEW ENGLAND;6½ (45.5);Dallas
SAN FRANCISCO;3½ (46.5);Green Bay
PHILADELPHIA;1½ (48);Seattle
Monday, Nov 25
Baltimore;3 (46.5);LA RAMS
Bye Week: Arizona, Kansas City, LA Chargers, Minnesota.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
BUFFALO;8 (54);Toledo
MIAMI-OHIO;31 (42);Akron
Thursday, Nov 21
GEORGIA TECH;2½ (49);NC State
Friday, Nov 22
WYOMING;6½ (50.5);Colorado St
Saturday, Nov 23
Nebraska;4 (62.5);MARYLAND
Ball St;3½ (64.5);KENT ST
Memphis;14½ (60);SOUTH FLORIDA
Michigan;8½ (52.5);INDIANA
TEXAS TECH;2½ (54.5);Kansas St
GEORGIA;13½ (45.5);Texas A&M
WAKE FOREST;7½ (52.5);Duke
Oklahoma St;7½ (60);WEST VIRGINIA
East Carolina;14 (66);CONNECTICUT
Byu;40½ (69);UMASS
CINCINNATI;10½ (46);Temple
OKLAHOMA;19 (65.5);Tcu
UL-LAFAYETTE;14 (70);Troy
VIRGINIA;17 (55);Liberty
IOWA;15 (46.5);Illinois
WISCONSIN;24½ (48);Purdue
IOWA ST;24½ (58.5);Kansas
Minnesota;13½ (41);N’WESTERN
Oregon;14½ (54);ARIZONA ST
Utah;22½ (58.5);ARIZONA
GEORGIA ST;9½ (56.5);South Alabama
Washington;15 (55);COLORADO
APPALACHIAN ST;30 (53);Texas St
NOTRE DAME;19½ (64);Boston College
FRESNO ST;13½ (50.5);Nevada
SOUTHERN CAL;13½ (62.5);Ucla
STANFORD;3 (42);California
WASHINGTON ST;11½ (74.5);Oregon St
Georgia Southern;1 (58);ARKANSAS ST
SOUTHERN MISS 4 (49)Western Kentucky
Marshall;7 (55);CHARLOTTE
BAYLOR;5½ (59);Texas
Central Florida;6 (70.5);TULANE
NAVY;4 (68.5);Smu
Michigan St;20½ (43);RUTGERS
North Texas;6½ (55);RICE
VIRGINIA TECH;4 (46.5);Pittsburgh
ALA-BIRMINGHAM;5 (46);Louisiana Tech
LOUISVILLE;9½ (62);Syracuse
TULSA;3 (60);Houston
MISSOURI;4½ (45.5);Tennessee
LSU;44 (69);Arkansas
San Jose St;6 (65.5);UNLV
NEW MEXICO ST;7 (55.5);Utep
MIDDLE TENN ST;15 (47);Old Dominion
UL-MONROE;6 (64);Coastal Carolina
Florida Atlantic;20 (57);TEX SAN ANT.
Miami-Florida;19½ (49);FLORIDA INTL
OHIO ST;18 (57);Penn St
Boise St;8 (53.5);UTAH ST
HAWAII;3 (51);San Diego St
Air Force;22½ (55);NEW MEXICO
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Sunday, Nov 24
107th Grey Cup
Hamilton;3½ (52);Winnipeg
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
PHILADELPHIA;12½ (213.5);New York
San Antonio;2 (239.5);WASHINGTON
MIAMI;8½ (216.5);Cleveland
Milwaukee;10 (233);ATLANTA
DALLAS;13½ (221.5);Golden St
BROOKLYN;4½ (220.5);Charlotte
TORONTO;4 (208.5);Orlando
CHICAGO;1½ (218.5);Detroit
Utah;2½ (219.5);MINNESOTA
DENVER;2 (223);Houston
LA CLIPPERS;3½ (226.5);Boston
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
ST. JOHN’S;8½;Columbia
MASSACHUSETTS;4½;Rider
BALL ST;7;Northern Kentucky
OLD DOMINION;9½;James Madison
FLORIDA ST;21;Chattanooga
GEORGIA;4½;Georgia Tech
INDIANA;18;Princeton
BOSTON COLLEGE;9;Eastern Washington
YALE;5½;Siena
SYRACUSE;20;Cornell
LOYOLA CHICAGO;10½;Iupui
MISSOURI;19½;Morehead St
MEMPHIS;15;Arkansas LR
TEXAS A&M;17;Troy
VANDERBILT;7½;Austin Peay
NORTH CAROLINA;30½;Elon
Northern Illinois;5½;WESTERN ILLINOIS
z-Sacramento St;5;UC Davis
ILLINOIS;25½;The Citadel
COLORADO ST;11½;Arkansas St
Byu;1½;BOISE ST
UNLV;3½;Texas St
OREGON ST;11;Cal Santa Barbara
PORTLAND ST;4;Portland
z-Saint Mary’s, CA;9½;Fresno St
San Diego St;6;SAN DIEGO
z-at Sacramento, Calif.
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
MONTREAL;1-1½ (6.5);Ottawa
Washington½-1 (6.5) NY RANGERS
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.