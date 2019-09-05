By J. McCarthy

Wake Forest is just 1-10 against the spread its last 11 games as a favorite of 14 or more points. Rice is 5-1 against the spread its last 6 games following a loss. The Owls are 17-7 against the spread their last 24 games after allowing less than 170 yards passing the previous game. Take Rice +19 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Sunday

MINNESOTA;4 (47.5);Atlanta

PHILADELPHIA;10 (45);Washington

NY JETS;3 (41);Buffalo

Baltimore;6 1/2 (38.5);MIAMI

TAMPA BAY;1 (51);San Francisco

Kansas City;3 1/2 (52);JACKSONVILLE

CLEVELAND;5 1/2 (45.5);Tennessee

LA Rams;2 (50);CAROLINA

Detroit;3 (46.5);ARIZONA

SEATTLE;9 1/2 (44);Cincinnati

LA CHARGERS;6 1/2 (44.5);Indianapolis

DALLAS;7 (45.5);NY Giants

NEW ENGLAND;5 1/2 (50);Pittsburgh

Monday

NEW ORLEANS;7 (53);Houston

Denver;2 1/2 (42.5);OAKLAND

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Wake Forest;19 (58.5);RICE

BOISE ST;12 (57);Marshall

Saturday

PITTSBURGH;4 (53.5);Ohio

VIRGINIA TECH;28 1/2 (56);Old Dominion

Ala-Birmingham;9 (46);AKRON

MICHIGAN;22 (47.5);Army

PURDUE;7 (56);Vanderbilt

IOWA;20 (49.5);Rutgers

MARYLAND;2 (58.5);Syracuse

MISSOURI;14 (62.5);West Virginia

OHIO ST;16 (53);Cincinnati

KANSAS ST;23 1/2 (58.5);Bowling Green

UTAH;21 1/2 (44);No. Illinois

GEORGIA TECH;6 (61);South Florida

Tulsa;6 1/2 (52.5);SAN JOSE ST

Nebraska;4 (63.5);COLORADO

CLEMSON;17 1/2 (64);Texas A&M

WISCONSIN;35 (52);Central Michigan

APPALACHIAN ST;22 1/2 (53.5);Charlotte

MISSISSIPPI ST;16 1/2 (50.5);Southern Miss

Illinois;21 (59.5);CONNECTICUT

UNLV 1;(63.5);Arkansas St

BAYLOR;25 1/2 (57.5);Utsa

ALABAMA;55 (64);New Mexico St

UCLA;7 1/2 (45);San Diego St

FLORIDA ST;22 (65.5);UL-Monroe

Wyoming;7 (47);TEXAS ST

SMU;3 1/2 (72.5);North Texas

TENNESSEE;4 (53);Byu

Central Florida;10 1/2 (67);FLORIDA ATLANTIC

FLORIDA INTL;7 1/2 (56);Western Kentucky

KANSAS;7 1/2 (53);Coastal Carolina

UL-LAFAYETTE;13 1/2 (65.5);Liberty

MICHIGAN ST;16 (47);Western Michigan

Lsu;6 1/2 (56);TEXAS

AUBURN;17 1/2 (51.5);Tulane

MISSISSIPPI;6 1/2 (50.5);Arkansas

OREGON;24 (61);Nevada

PENN ST;29 1/2 (56);Buffalo

KENTUCKY;15 (53);Eastern Michigan

TEXAS TECH;33 1/2 (65);Utep

Miami-Florida;5 (47.5);NORTH CAROLINA

SOUTHERN CAL;1 (45);Stanford

WASHINGTON;14 (44);California

Minnesota;3 (47);FRESNO ST

HAWAII;6 1/2 (78.5);Oregon St

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

MONTREAL;6 1/2 (50.5);B.C. Lions

Saturday

OTTAWA;5 1/2 (51.5);Toronto

WINNIPEG;1 (48);Saskatchewan

EDMONTON;2 1/2 (47.5);Calgary

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

St. Louis;Even-6 (8.5);PITTSBURGH

CINCINNATI;Pick'em (9.5);Arizona

NY METS;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);Philadelphia

Washington;Even-6 (9.5);ATLANTA

Chicago Cubs;Even-6 (9.5);MILWAUKEE

LA DODGERS;10-11 (8);San Francisco

SAN DIEGO;7-8 (9);Colorado

American League

BALTIMORE;Even-6 (9.5);Texas

BOSTON;Even-6 (11);NY Yankees

TAMPA BAY;8 1/2-9 1/2 (9);Toronto

CHI WHITE SOX;6-7 (9.5);LA Angels

MINNESOTA;7-8 (10.5);Cleveland

HOUSTON;10 1/2-11 1/2 (10.5);Seattle

OAKLAND;10 1/2-11 1/2 (9);Detroit

Interleague

MIAMI;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);Kansas City

WNBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

WASHINGTON;13 1/2 (158.5);Dallas

NEW YORK;3 1/2 (157.5);Indiana

CONNECTICUT;7 1/2 (161.5);Chicago

PHOENIX;4 1/2 (151.5);Minnesota

Home Team in CAPS

