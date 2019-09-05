By J. McCarthy
Wake Forest is just 1-10 against the spread its last 11 games as a favorite of 14 or more points. Rice is 5-1 against the spread its last 6 games following a loss. The Owls are 17-7 against the spread their last 24 games after allowing less than 170 yards passing the previous game. Take Rice +19 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Sunday
MINNESOTA;4 (47.5);Atlanta
PHILADELPHIA;10 (45);Washington
NY JETS;3 (41);Buffalo
Baltimore;6 1/2 (38.5);MIAMI
TAMPA BAY;1 (51);San Francisco
Kansas City;3 1/2 (52);JACKSONVILLE
CLEVELAND;5 1/2 (45.5);Tennessee
LA Rams;2 (50);CAROLINA
Detroit;3 (46.5);ARIZONA
SEATTLE;9 1/2 (44);Cincinnati
LA CHARGERS;6 1/2 (44.5);Indianapolis
DALLAS;7 (45.5);NY Giants
NEW ENGLAND;5 1/2 (50);Pittsburgh
Monday
NEW ORLEANS;7 (53);Houston
Denver;2 1/2 (42.5);OAKLAND
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Wake Forest;19 (58.5);RICE
BOISE ST;12 (57);Marshall
Saturday
PITTSBURGH;4 (53.5);Ohio
VIRGINIA TECH;28 1/2 (56);Old Dominion
Ala-Birmingham;9 (46);AKRON
MICHIGAN;22 (47.5);Army
PURDUE;7 (56);Vanderbilt
IOWA;20 (49.5);Rutgers
MARYLAND;2 (58.5);Syracuse
MISSOURI;14 (62.5);West Virginia
OHIO ST;16 (53);Cincinnati
KANSAS ST;23 1/2 (58.5);Bowling Green
UTAH;21 1/2 (44);No. Illinois
GEORGIA TECH;6 (61);South Florida
Tulsa;6 1/2 (52.5);SAN JOSE ST
Nebraska;4 (63.5);COLORADO
CLEMSON;17 1/2 (64);Texas A&M
WISCONSIN;35 (52);Central Michigan
APPALACHIAN ST;22 1/2 (53.5);Charlotte
MISSISSIPPI ST;16 1/2 (50.5);Southern Miss
Illinois;21 (59.5);CONNECTICUT
UNLV 1;(63.5);Arkansas St
BAYLOR;25 1/2 (57.5);Utsa
ALABAMA;55 (64);New Mexico St
UCLA;7 1/2 (45);San Diego St
FLORIDA ST;22 (65.5);UL-Monroe
Wyoming;7 (47);TEXAS ST
SMU;3 1/2 (72.5);North Texas
TENNESSEE;4 (53);Byu
Central Florida;10 1/2 (67);FLORIDA ATLANTIC
FLORIDA INTL;7 1/2 (56);Western Kentucky
KANSAS;7 1/2 (53);Coastal Carolina
UL-LAFAYETTE;13 1/2 (65.5);Liberty
MICHIGAN ST;16 (47);Western Michigan
Lsu;6 1/2 (56);TEXAS
AUBURN;17 1/2 (51.5);Tulane
MISSISSIPPI;6 1/2 (50.5);Arkansas
OREGON;24 (61);Nevada
PENN ST;29 1/2 (56);Buffalo
KENTUCKY;15 (53);Eastern Michigan
TEXAS TECH;33 1/2 (65);Utep
Miami-Florida;5 (47.5);NORTH CAROLINA
SOUTHERN CAL;1 (45);Stanford
WASHINGTON;14 (44);California
Minnesota;3 (47);FRESNO ST
HAWAII;6 1/2 (78.5);Oregon St
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
MONTREAL;6 1/2 (50.5);B.C. Lions
Saturday
OTTAWA;5 1/2 (51.5);Toronto
WINNIPEG;1 (48);Saskatchewan
EDMONTON;2 1/2 (47.5);Calgary
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
St. Louis;Even-6 (8.5);PITTSBURGH
CINCINNATI;Pick'em (9.5);Arizona
NY METS;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);Philadelphia
Washington;Even-6 (9.5);ATLANTA
Chicago Cubs;Even-6 (9.5);MILWAUKEE
LA DODGERS;10-11 (8);San Francisco
SAN DIEGO;7-8 (9);Colorado
American League
BALTIMORE;Even-6 (9.5);Texas
BOSTON;Even-6 (11);NY Yankees
TAMPA BAY;8 1/2-9 1/2 (9);Toronto
CHI WHITE SOX;6-7 (9.5);LA Angels
MINNESOTA;7-8 (10.5);Cleveland
HOUSTON;10 1/2-11 1/2 (10.5);Seattle
OAKLAND;10 1/2-11 1/2 (9);Detroit
Interleague
MIAMI;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);Kansas City
WNBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
WASHINGTON;13 1/2 (158.5);Dallas
NEW YORK;3 1/2 (157.5);Indiana
CONNECTICUT;7 1/2 (161.5);Chicago
PHOENIX;4 1/2 (151.5);Minnesota
Home Team in CAPS
