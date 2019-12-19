Latest Line

By J. McCarthy
Mid-American Conference bowl teams are 20-40-2 against the spread their last 62 bowl games. Conference USA teams are 13-4 against the spread their last 17 games versus a Mid-American Conference opponent. Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold is 1-6 against the spread his last 7 road games versus a team with a winning record. Take Charlotte +6 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Saturday
SAN FRANCISCO;6 1/2 (45.5);LA Rams
NEW ENGLAND;6 1/2 (37.5);Buffalo
Houston;3 (49.5);TAMPA BAY
Sunday
DENVER;7 (38.5);Detroit
LA CHARGERS;7 (45);Oakland
ATLANTA;7 (46.5);Jacksonville
New Orleans;3 (50.5);TENNESSEE
WASHINGTON;2 1/2 (42);NY Giants
Pittsburgh;3 (37.5);NY JETS
MIAMI;1 (47);Cincinnati
INDIANAPOLIS;7 (46);Carolina
Baltimore;10 (48.5);CLEVELAND
Dallas;2 1/2 (46.5);PHILADELPHIA
SEATTLE;9 1/2 (50.5);Arizona
Kansas City;6 (45);CHICAGO
Monday
MINNESOTA;5 1/2 (45.5);Green Bay
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo;6 1/2 (51);Charlotte
Frisco Bowl
Utah St;6 1/2 (67.5);Kent St
Saturday
Celebration Bowl
North Carolina A&T;2 1/2 (51.5);Alcorn St
New Mexico Bowl
San Diego St;3 1/2 (41);Central Michigan
Cure Bowl
Georgia Southern;4 1/2 (58.5);Liberty
Boca Raton Bowl
Smu;3 (71);FLORIDA ATLANTIC
Camellia Bowl
Arkansas St;2 1/2 (63);Florida Intl
Las Vegas Bowl
Washington;3 1/2 (49.5);Boise St
New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian St;17 (48);Ala-Birmingham
Monday
Gasparilla Bowl
Central Florida;17 1/2 (61.5);Marshall
Tuesday
Hawaii Bowl
Byu;2 (64);HAWAII
NBA
Favorite;Points (0/U);Underdog
INDIANA;4 1/2 (222.5);Sacramento
CLEVELAND;1 (224);Memphis
TORONTO;10 (232.5);Washington
BOSTON;7 (214);Detroit
MIAMI;10 (214);New York
OKLAHOMA CITY;4 1/2 (226.5);Phoenix
PHILADELPHIA;8 1/2 (213.5);Dallas
DENVER;6 1/2 (218.5);Minnesota
PORTLAND;3 1/2 (216);Orlando
New Orleans;1 (224);GOLDEN ST
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
FORDHAM;3 1/2;James Madison
GEORGIA;5;Smu
Furman;8 1/2;MERCER
Cal Irvine;3 1/2;ILLINOIS CHICAGO
SOUTH DAKOTA;1;Northern Colorado
MARQUETTE;15;North Dakota St
FRESNO ST;14 1/2;Iupui
DC Holiday Hoops Fest
Akron;6 1/2;Tulane
Liberty;7;Towson
Boardwalk Battle
Quinnipiac;2;Drexel
Bowling Green;12;Norfolk St
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
FLORIDA;Even-1/2 (5.5);Dallas
Toronto;1/2-1 (6.5);NY RANGERS
Washington;1/2-1 (6);NEW JERSEY
Pittsburgh;Even-1/2 (6);EDMONTON
Home Team in CAPS