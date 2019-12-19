Latest Line
Mid-American Conference bowl teams are 20-40-2 against the spread their last 62 bowl games. Conference USA teams are 13-4 against the spread their last 17 games versus a Mid-American Conference opponent. Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold is 1-6 against the spread his last 7 road games versus a team with a winning record. Take Charlotte +6 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO;6 1/2 (45.5);LA Rams

NEW ENGLAND;6 1/2 (37.5);Buffalo

Houston;3 (49.5);TAMPA BAY

Sunday

DENVER;7 (38.5);Detroit

LA CHARGERS;7 (45);Oakland

ATLANTA;7 (46.5);Jacksonville

New Orleans;3 (50.5);TENNESSEE

WASHINGTON;2 1/2 (42);NY Giants

Pittsburgh;3 (37.5);NY JETS

MIAMI;1 (47);Cincinnati

INDIANAPOLIS;7 (46);Carolina

Baltimore;10 (48.5);CLEVELAND

Dallas;2 1/2 (46.5);PHILADELPHIA

SEATTLE;9 1/2 (50.5);Arizona

Kansas City;6 (45);CHICAGO

Monday

MINNESOTA;5 1/2 (45.5);Green Bay

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo;6 1/2 (51);Charlotte

Frisco Bowl

Utah St;6 1/2 (67.5);Kent St

Saturday

Celebration Bowl

North Carolina A&T;2 1/2 (51.5);Alcorn St

New Mexico Bowl

San Diego St;3 1/2 (41);Central Michigan

Cure Bowl

Georgia Southern;4 1/2 (58.5);Liberty

Boca Raton Bowl

Smu;3 (71);FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Camellia Bowl

Arkansas St;2 1/2 (63);Florida Intl

Las Vegas Bowl

Washington;3 1/2 (49.5);Boise St

New Orleans Bowl

Appalachian St;17 (48);Ala-Birmingham

Monday

Gasparilla Bowl

Central Florida;17 1/2 (61.5);Marshall

Tuesday

Hawaii Bowl

Byu;2 (64);HAWAII

NBA

Favorite;Points (0/U);Underdog

INDIANA;4 1/2 (222.5);Sacramento

CLEVELAND;1 (224);Memphis

TORONTO;10 (232.5);Washington

BOSTON;7 (214);Detroit

MIAMI;10 (214);New York

OKLAHOMA CITY;4 1/2 (226.5);Phoenix

PHILADELPHIA;8 1/2 (213.5);Dallas

DENVER;6 1/2 (218.5);Minnesota

PORTLAND;3 1/2 (216);Orlando

New Orleans;1 (224);GOLDEN ST

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

FORDHAM;3 1/2;James Madison

GEORGIA;5;Smu

Furman;8 1/2;MERCER

Cal Irvine;3 1/2;ILLINOIS CHICAGO

SOUTH DAKOTA;1;Northern Colorado

MARQUETTE;15;North Dakota St

FRESNO ST;14 1/2;Iupui

DC Holiday Hoops Fest

Akron;6 1/2;Tulane

Liberty;7;Towson

Boardwalk Battle

Quinnipiac;2;Drexel

Bowling Green;12;Norfolk St

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

FLORIDA;Even-1/2 (5.5);Dallas

Toronto;1/2-1 (6.5);NY RANGERS

Washington;1/2-1 (6);NEW JERSEY

Pittsburgh;Even-1/2 (6);EDMONTON

Home Team in CAPS

