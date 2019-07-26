By J. McCarthy

Boston is a solid 62-20 its last 83 during game 3 of a series. The Red Sox are 39-13 in Eduardo Rodriguez’s last 51 starts. New York is 0-4 in CC Sabathia’s last 4 road starts. Take Boston over NY Yankees for another Best Bet winner.

NFL PRESEASON

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday, Aug. 1

Hall of Fame Game

Denver;2½ (34);Atlanta

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 7

Saskatchewan;2½ (52.5);B.C. LIONS

ARENA FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Playoffs

First Round

ALBANY;9½ (84.5);Baltimore

Sunday, July 28

WASHINGTON;3 (89);Philadelphia

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

LA Dodgers;8-9 (10);WASHINGTON

Arizona;EVEN-6 (8);MIAMI

Atlanta;5½-6½ (10);PHILADELPHIA

NY METS;6-7 (9);Pittsburgh

MILWAUKEE;EVEN-6 (9.5);Chicago Cubs

CINCINNATI;5½-6½ (9);Colorado

SAN DIEGO;5½-6½ (8.5);San Francisco

American League

Tampa Bay;6-7 (9.5);TORONTO

BOSTON;5½-6½ (11.5);NY Yankees

SEATTLE;6-7 (9);Detroit

Minnesota 7½-8½ (10.5)CHI WHITE SOX

Cleveland;9-10 (9.5);KANSAS CITY

OAKLAND;8-9 (9.5);Texas

LA ANGELS;9-10 (10);Baltimore

Interleague

Houston;8-9 (8.5);ST. LOUIS

WNBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

All-Star Game

Team Delle Donne;2½ (247.5);Team Wilson

Home Team in CAPS

