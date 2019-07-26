By J. McCarthy
Boston is a solid 62-20 its last 83 during game 3 of a series. The Red Sox are 39-13 in Eduardo Rodriguez’s last 51 starts. New York is 0-4 in CC Sabathia’s last 4 road starts. Take Boston over NY Yankees for another Best Bet winner.
NFL PRESEASON
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday, Aug. 1
Hall of Fame Game
Denver;2½ (34);Atlanta
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 7
Saskatchewan;2½ (52.5);B.C. LIONS
ARENA FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Playoffs
First Round
ALBANY;9½ (84.5);Baltimore
Sunday, July 28
WASHINGTON;3 (89);Philadelphia
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
LA Dodgers;8-9 (10);WASHINGTON
Arizona;EVEN-6 (8);MIAMI
Atlanta;5½-6½ (10);PHILADELPHIA
NY METS;6-7 (9);Pittsburgh
MILWAUKEE;EVEN-6 (9.5);Chicago Cubs
CINCINNATI;5½-6½ (9);Colorado
SAN DIEGO;5½-6½ (8.5);San Francisco
American League
Tampa Bay;6-7 (9.5);TORONTO
BOSTON;5½-6½ (11.5);NY Yankees
SEATTLE;6-7 (9);Detroit
Minnesota 7½-8½ (10.5)CHI WHITE SOX
Cleveland;9-10 (9.5);KANSAS CITY
OAKLAND;8-9 (9.5);Texas
LA ANGELS;9-10 (10);Baltimore
Interleague
Houston;8-9 (8.5);ST. LOUIS
WNBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
All-Star Game
Team Delle Donne;2½ (247.5);Team Wilson
Home Team in CAPS
