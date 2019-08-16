By J. McCarthy

Chicago is 44-10 in Jon Lester’s last 54 starts versus a team with a losing record. The Cubs are 5-3 their last 7 Saturday games. Pittsburgh is 3-7 its last 10 home games versus a left-handed starter. The Pirates are 0-6 in Steven Brault’s last 6 starts versus a team with a winning record. Take the Chicago Cubs over Pittsburgh for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include New England -1 vs. Tennessee and Dallas -2½ vs. LA Rams.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Preseason Week Two

INDIANAPOLIS;3 (43);Cleveland

New England;1 (41.5);TENNESSEE

Dalla;3  (39);LA RAMS

Kansas City;2½ (46);PITTSBURGH

HOUSTON;4½ (41.5);Detroit

Sunday, Aug 18

LA CHARGERS;1½ (43.5);New Orleans

MINNESOTA;3½ (41);Seattle

Monday, Aug 19

DENVER;2½ (42);San Francisco

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 10

Hamilton;2½ (48.5);OTTAWA

CALGARY;6½ (51);Montreal

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

Chicago Cubs;5½-6½ (10);PITTSBURGH

CINCINNATI;EVEN-6  (9);St. Louis

San Diego;EVEN-6 (9.5);PHILADELPHIA

WASHINGTON;6-7  (9);Milwaukee

LA Dodgers;6½-7½ (10);ATLANTA

ARIZONA;6½-7½ (9);San Francisco

COLORADO;11½-12½ (13);Miami

American League

NY YANKEES;6½-7½ (10.5);Cleveland

TORONTO;6-7  (10);Seattle

Houston;5½-6½ (9);OAKLAND

TAMPA BAY;12½-14½ (8.5);Detroit

BOSTON;14½-16½ (11);Baltimore

Minnesota;7-8 (11);TEXAS

LA ANGELS;6½-7½ (10);Chi White Sox

Interleague

NY Mets;9-10  (8);KANSAS CITY

Home Team in CAPS

