By J. McCarthy
Chicago is 44-10 in Jon Lester’s last 54 starts versus a team with a losing record. The Cubs are 5-3 their last 7 Saturday games. Pittsburgh is 3-7 its last 10 home games versus a left-handed starter. The Pirates are 0-6 in Steven Brault’s last 6 starts versus a team with a winning record. Take the Chicago Cubs over Pittsburgh for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include New England -1 vs. Tennessee and Dallas -2½ vs. LA Rams.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Preseason Week Two
INDIANAPOLIS;3 (43);Cleveland
New England;1 (41.5);TENNESSEE
Dalla;3 (39);LA RAMS
Kansas City;2½ (46);PITTSBURGH
HOUSTON;4½ (41.5);Detroit
Sunday, Aug 18
LA CHARGERS;1½ (43.5);New Orleans
MINNESOTA;3½ (41);Seattle
Monday, Aug 19
DENVER;2½ (42);San Francisco
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 10
Hamilton;2½ (48.5);OTTAWA
CALGARY;6½ (51);Montreal
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
Chicago Cubs;5½-6½ (10);PITTSBURGH
CINCINNATI;EVEN-6 (9);St. Louis
San Diego;EVEN-6 (9.5);PHILADELPHIA
WASHINGTON;6-7 (9);Milwaukee
LA Dodgers;6½-7½ (10);ATLANTA
ARIZONA;6½-7½ (9);San Francisco
COLORADO;11½-12½ (13);Miami
American League
NY YANKEES;6½-7½ (10.5);Cleveland
TORONTO;6-7 (10);Seattle
Houston;5½-6½ (9);OAKLAND
TAMPA BAY;12½-14½ (8.5);Detroit
BOSTON;14½-16½ (11);Baltimore
Minnesota;7-8 (11);TEXAS
LA ANGELS;6½-7½ (10);Chi White Sox
Interleague
NY Mets;9-10 (8);KANSAS CITY
Home Team in CAPS
