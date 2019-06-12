By J. McCarthy

Golden State is 1-4 against the spread its last 5 home games. The Warriors are 1-3-1 against the spread their last 5 games when playing on 2 days of rest. Toronto is 7-1-1 against the spread its last 9 games. Take Toronto +2 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

CFL

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

HAMILTON;3 (48);Saskatchewan

Friday

EDMONTON;10 (50.5);Montreal

Saturday

CALGARY;8 1/2 (51);Ottawa

B.C. LIONS;2 (52);Winnipeg

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

ATLANTA;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);Pittsburgh

Arizona;Even-6 (8.5);WASHINGTON

NY METS;6-7 (7.5);St. Louis

COLORADO;6 1/2-7 1/2 (11.5);San Diego

LA DODGERS;8 1/2-9 1/2 (8);Chicago Cubs

American League

MINNESOTA;8-9 (10);Seattle

Toronto;6-7 (9);BALTIMORE

BOSTON;10 1/2-11 1/2 (9);Texas

TAMPA BAY;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5);LA Angels

x-Detroit;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);KANSAS CITY

NY Yankees;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9.5);CHI WHITE SOX

x-at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha-Omaha, NE.

NBA FINALS

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

GOLDEN STATE;2 1/2 (211.5);Toronto

Home Team in CAPS

