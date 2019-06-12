By J. McCarthy
Golden State is 1-4 against the spread its last 5 home games. The Warriors are 1-3-1 against the spread their last 5 games when playing on 2 days of rest. Toronto is 7-1-1 against the spread its last 9 games. Take Toronto +2 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
CFL
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
HAMILTON;3 (48);Saskatchewan
Friday
EDMONTON;10 (50.5);Montreal
Saturday
CALGARY;8 1/2 (51);Ottawa
B.C. LIONS;2 (52);Winnipeg
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
ATLANTA;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9.5);Pittsburgh
Arizona;Even-6 (8.5);WASHINGTON
NY METS;6-7 (7.5);St. Louis
COLORADO;6 1/2-7 1/2 (11.5);San Diego
LA DODGERS;8 1/2-9 1/2 (8);Chicago Cubs
American League
MINNESOTA;8-9 (10);Seattle
Toronto;6-7 (9);BALTIMORE
BOSTON;10 1/2-11 1/2 (9);Texas
TAMPA BAY;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5);LA Angels
x-Detroit;5 1/2-6 1/2 (8.5);KANSAS CITY
NY Yankees;7 1/2-8 1/2 (9.5);CHI WHITE SOX
x-at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha-Omaha, NE.
NBA FINALS
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
GOLDEN STATE;2 1/2 (211.5);Toronto
Home Team in CAPS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.