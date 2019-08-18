By J. McCarthy
Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson is 5-3 his last 7 starts versus Chicago. The Twins are 11-3 the last 14 games in this series. Chicago is only 7-13 its last 20 road games. Take Minnesota over Chicago for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Preseason Week Two
DENVER;2 (42);San Francisco
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
Washington;5½-6½ (10);PITTSBURGH
CINCINNATI;7-8 (9);San Diego
ST. LOUIS;5½-6½ (9.5);Milwaukee
ARIZONA;7-8 (9.5);Colorado
American League
BALTIMORE;6-7 (10);Kansas City
TAMPA BAY;8-9 (8.5);Seattle
LA Angels;EVEN-6 (11);TEXAS
MINNESOTA;8½-9½ (9.5);Chi White Sox
HOUSTON;18-20 (9.5);Detroit
Home Team in CAPS
