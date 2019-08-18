By J. McCarthy

Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson is 5-3 his last 7 starts versus Chicago. The Twins are 11-3 the last 14 games in this series. Chicago is only 7-13 its last 20 road games. Take Minnesota over Chicago for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Preseason Week Two

DENVER;2 (42);San Francisco

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

Washington;5½-6½ (10);PITTSBURGH

CINCINNATI;7-8 (9);San Diego

ST. LOUIS;5½-6½ (9.5);Milwaukee

ARIZONA;7-8 (9.5);Colorado

American League

BALTIMORE;6-7 (10);Kansas City

TAMPA BAY;8-9 (8.5);Seattle

LA Angels;EVEN-6 (11);TEXAS

MINNESOTA;8½-9½ (9.5);Chi White Sox

HOUSTON;18-20 (9.5);Detroit

Home Team in CAPS

 (c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

