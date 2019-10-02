By J. McCarthy

Seattle is 7-0-3 against the spread its last 9 Thursday games. The Seahawks are 6-1 against the spread their last 7 games in October. Los Angeles is 1-5 against the spread its last 6 Thursday games. The Rams are 3-9 against the spread their last 13 road games in this series. Take Seattle -1½ for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 5

SEATTLE;1½ (49);LA Rams

Sunday, Oct 6

Baltimore;3½ (44.5);PITTSBURGH

z-Chicago;5½ (40.5);Oakland

CINCINNATI;3 (47.5);Arizona

CAROLINA;3½ (41);Jacksonville

Minnesota;5½ (44);NY GIANTS

New England;15½ (42.5);WASHINGTON

PHILADELPHIA;13½ (44);NY Jets

NEW ORLEANS;3½ (47);Tampa Bay

HOUSTON;5 (49);Atlanta

TENNESSEE;3 (38.5);Buffalo

LA CHARGERS;6½ (44.5);Denver

DALLAS;3½ (47);Green Bay

KANSAS CITY;11 (56.5);Indianapolis

Monday, Oct 7

SAN FRANCISCO;3½ (46.5);Cleveland

z-at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium-London, England.

Bye Week: Detroit, Miami.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Georgia So.;9½ (45.5);SOUTH ALABAMA

Temple;11½ (47.5);EAST CAROLINA

Friday, Oct 4

Central Florida;4 (60);CINCINNATI

SAN JOSE ST;6½ (66);New Mexico

Saturday, Oct 5

South Florida;10½ (51);CONNECTICUT

LOUISVILLE;6 (60.5);Boston College

North Carolina;10½ (48.5);GEORGIA TECH

Texas;11 (61);WEST VIRGINIA

PENN ST;27½ (56);Purdue

NO. ILLINOIS;5 (55.5);Ball St

Tulane;3 (43.5);ARMY

DUKE;5  (48.5);Pittsburgh

KANSAS ST;1 (49.5);Baylor

Maryland;13½ (56);RUTGERS

Oklahoma St;10 (63);TEXAS TECH

WISCONSIN;36 (59);Kent St

Eastern Michigan;6½ (53);C. MICHIGAN

MIAMI-FLORIDA;14 (47);Virginia Tech

MISSOURI;25 (65.5);Troy

Liberty;4½ (62);NEW MEXICO ST

COLORADO;4½ (62.5);Arizona

San Diego St;7½ (52);COLORADO ST

UCLA;6 (65.5);Oregon St

OREGON;18 (46.5);California

Washington;16 (52);STANFORD

SMU;12½ (62.5);Tulsa

MICHIGAN;3½ (47.5);Iowa

MINNESOTA;14 (58);Illinois

ALA-BIRM.;9½ (44.5);Rice

NEBRASKA;7½ (49.5);Northwestern

Georgia;25 (51.5);TENNESSEE

Air Force;3½ (45);NAVY

TOLEDO;1½ (69);Western Michigan

Oklahoma;33 (67.5);KANSAS

Ohio;3½ (51);BUFFALO

IOWA ST;3½ (45);Tcu

MISSISSIPPI;7 (62.5);Vanderbilt

Marshall;3½ (56);MIDDLE TENN ST

NOTRE DAME;45½ (61);Bowling Green

Arkansas St;7½ (70.5);GEORGIA ST

W. Kentucky;3½ (45);OLD DOMINION

Auburn;2½ (48.5);FLORIDA

FLORIDA INTL;26½ (67);Massachusetts

Memphis;14½ (63);UL-MONROE

OHIO ST;20 (50);Michigan St

LSU;27½ (73);Utah St

UTEP;1½ (46);Utsa

Boise St;23 (56);UNLV

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Friday, Oct 4

Week 17

HAMILTON;6 (46.5);Edmonton

Saturday, Oct 5

Calgary;2½ (51);MONTREAL

SASKATCHEWAN;5 (47);Winnipeg

B.C. LIONS;9 (51);Toronto

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League Division Series

ATLANTA;5½-6½ (9);St. Louis

LA DODGERS;7-8 (7);Washington

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

TAMPA BAY;½-1 (6.5);Florida

CAROLINA;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Montreal

NY RANGERS;EVEN-1/2 (6);Winnipeg

PITTSBURGH;½-1 (6.5);Buffalo

NASHVILLE;½-1 (5.5);Minnesota

DALLAS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Boston

COLORADO;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Calgary

ANAHEIM;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Arizona

Home Team in CAPS

