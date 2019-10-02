By J. McCarthy
Seattle is 7-0-3 against the spread its last 9 Thursday games. The Seahawks are 6-1 against the spread their last 7 games in October. Los Angeles is 1-5 against the spread its last 6 Thursday games. The Rams are 3-9 against the spread their last 13 road games in this series. Take Seattle -1½ for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 5
SEATTLE;1½ (49);LA Rams
Sunday, Oct 6
Baltimore;3½ (44.5);PITTSBURGH
z-Chicago;5½ (40.5);Oakland
CINCINNATI;3 (47.5);Arizona
CAROLINA;3½ (41);Jacksonville
Minnesota;5½ (44);NY GIANTS
New England;15½ (42.5);WASHINGTON
PHILADELPHIA;13½ (44);NY Jets
NEW ORLEANS;3½ (47);Tampa Bay
HOUSTON;5 (49);Atlanta
TENNESSEE;3 (38.5);Buffalo
LA CHARGERS;6½ (44.5);Denver
DALLAS;3½ (47);Green Bay
KANSAS CITY;11 (56.5);Indianapolis
Monday, Oct 7
SAN FRANCISCO;3½ (46.5);Cleveland
z-at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium-London, England.
Bye Week: Detroit, Miami.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Georgia So.;9½ (45.5);SOUTH ALABAMA
Temple;11½ (47.5);EAST CAROLINA
Friday, Oct 4
Central Florida;4 (60);CINCINNATI
SAN JOSE ST;6½ (66);New Mexico
Saturday, Oct 5
South Florida;10½ (51);CONNECTICUT
LOUISVILLE;6 (60.5);Boston College
North Carolina;10½ (48.5);GEORGIA TECH
Texas;11 (61);WEST VIRGINIA
PENN ST;27½ (56);Purdue
NO. ILLINOIS;5 (55.5);Ball St
Tulane;3 (43.5);ARMY
DUKE;5 (48.5);Pittsburgh
KANSAS ST;1 (49.5);Baylor
Maryland;13½ (56);RUTGERS
Oklahoma St;10 (63);TEXAS TECH
WISCONSIN;36 (59);Kent St
Eastern Michigan;6½ (53);C. MICHIGAN
MIAMI-FLORIDA;14 (47);Virginia Tech
MISSOURI;25 (65.5);Troy
Liberty;4½ (62);NEW MEXICO ST
COLORADO;4½ (62.5);Arizona
San Diego St;7½ (52);COLORADO ST
UCLA;6 (65.5);Oregon St
OREGON;18 (46.5);California
Washington;16 (52);STANFORD
SMU;12½ (62.5);Tulsa
MICHIGAN;3½ (47.5);Iowa
MINNESOTA;14 (58);Illinois
ALA-BIRM.;9½ (44.5);Rice
NEBRASKA;7½ (49.5);Northwestern
Georgia;25 (51.5);TENNESSEE
Air Force;3½ (45);NAVY
TOLEDO;1½ (69);Western Michigan
Oklahoma;33 (67.5);KANSAS
Ohio;3½ (51);BUFFALO
IOWA ST;3½ (45);Tcu
MISSISSIPPI;7 (62.5);Vanderbilt
Marshall;3½ (56);MIDDLE TENN ST
NOTRE DAME;45½ (61);Bowling Green
Arkansas St;7½ (70.5);GEORGIA ST
W. Kentucky;3½ (45);OLD DOMINION
Auburn;2½ (48.5);FLORIDA
FLORIDA INTL;26½ (67);Massachusetts
Memphis;14½ (63);UL-MONROE
OHIO ST;20 (50);Michigan St
LSU;27½ (73);Utah St
UTEP;1½ (46);Utsa
Boise St;23 (56);UNLV
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Friday, Oct 4
Week 17
HAMILTON;6 (46.5);Edmonton
Saturday, Oct 5
Calgary;2½ (51);MONTREAL
SASKATCHEWAN;5 (47);Winnipeg
B.C. LIONS;9 (51);Toronto
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League Division Series
ATLANTA;5½-6½ (9);St. Louis
LA DODGERS;7-8 (7);Washington
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
TAMPA BAY;½-1 (6.5);Florida
CAROLINA;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Montreal
NY RANGERS;EVEN-1/2 (6);Winnipeg
PITTSBURGH;½-1 (6.5);Buffalo
NASHVILLE;½-1 (5.5);Minnesota
DALLAS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Boston
COLORADO;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Calgary
ANAHEIM;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Arizona
Home Team in CAPS
