By J. McCarthy
San Francisco is 5-1 its last 6 Tuesday games. The Giants are 5-0 in Madison Bumgarner’s last 5 home starts. Chicago is 2-7 its last 9 games versus a left-handed starter. The Cubs are 0-4 in Yu Darvish’s last 4 starts with 5 days of rest. Take San Francisco over Chicago Cubs for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
PITTSBURGH;5½-6½ (9);St. Louis
WASHINGTON;8-9 (8.5);Colorado
San Diego;5½-6½ (8.5);NY METS
MILWAUKEE;5½-6½ (9.5);Cincinnati
SAN FRANCISCO;EVEN-6 (7.5);Chicago Cubs
American League
Cleveland;7½-8½ (9);TORONTO
Boston;7-8 (7.5);TAMPA BAY
NY Yankees;EVEN-6 (10);MINNESOTA
HOUSTON;6½-7½ (9.5);Oakland
SEATTLE;EVEN-6 (10);Texas
Interleague
Philadelphia;6-7 (8);DETROIT
ATLANTA;10-11 (9);Kansas City
Miami;5½-6½ (9);CHI WHITE SOX
ARIZONA;7-8 (9);Baltimore
LA DODGERS;8½-9½ (8.5);LA Angels
Home Team in CAPS
