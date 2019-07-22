By J. McCarthy

San Francisco is 5-1 its last 6 Tuesday games. The Giants are 5-0 in Madison Bumgarner’s last 5 home starts. Chicago is 2-7 its last 9 games versus a left-handed starter. The Cubs are 0-4 in Yu Darvish’s last 4 starts with 5 days of rest. Take San Francisco over Chicago Cubs for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

PITTSBURGH;5½-6½ (9);St. Louis

WASHINGTON;8-9 (8.5);Colorado

San Diego;5½-6½ (8.5);NY METS

MILWAUKEE;5½-6½ (9.5);Cincinnati

SAN FRANCISCO;EVEN-6 (7.5);Chicago Cubs

American League

Cleveland;7½-8½ (9);TORONTO

Boston;7-8 (7.5);TAMPA BAY

NY Yankees;EVEN-6 (10);MINNESOTA

HOUSTON;6½-7½ (9.5);Oakland

SEATTLE;EVEN-6 (10);Texas

Interleague

Philadelphia;6-7 (8);DETROIT

ATLANTA;10-11 (9);Kansas City

Miami;5½-6½ (9);CHI WHITE SOX

ARIZONA;7-8 (9);Baltimore

LA DODGERS;8½-9½ (8.5);LA Angels

Home Team in CAPS

