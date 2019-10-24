By J. McCarthy

Southern Cal is 4-11-1 against the spread its last 16 road games. The Trojans are 1-6 against the spread their last 7 Friday games. The home team is 5-1-1 against the spread the last 7 games in this series. Take Colorado +13½ for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Sunday, Oct 27

Week 8

DETROIT;7 (49.5);NY Giants

TENNESSEE;2½ (45.5);Tampa Bay

CHICAGO;4 (41);LA Chargers

Seattle;3½ (54);ATLANTA

JACKSONVILLE;6½ (41);NY Jets

BUFFALO;1½ (43.5);Philadelphia

z-LA Rams;13 (48);Cincinnati

NEW ORLEANS;10½ (48.5);Arizona

HOUSTON;6 (51.5);Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO;5½ (42.5);Carolina

INDIANAPOLIS;5½ (43);Denver

NEW ENGLAND;13 (45.5);Cleveland

Green Bay;3½ (48);KANSAS CITY

Monday, Oct 28

PITTSBURGH;14 (43);Miami

z-at Wembley Stadium-London, England.

Bye Week: Baltimore, Dallas.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Southern Cal;13½ (64.5);COLORADO

Saturday, Oct 26

Connecticut;10 (62);MASSACHUSETTS

PURDUE;9½ (59.5);Illinois

ARMY;9½ (53.5);San Jose St

GEORGIA ST;1½ (66.5);Troy

CLEMSON;34 (59);Boston College

Memphis;10½ (58.5);TULSA

TOLEDO;3½ (57);Eastern Michigan

TEXAS A&M;10½ (50);Mississippi St

Central Florida;11 (60.5);TEMPLE

W. MICHIGAN;27½ (64);Bowling Green

NEBRASKA;1½ (53);Indiana

BUFFALO;3 (48);Central Michigan

Iowa;10 (37);NORTHWESTERN

South Florida;2 (51.5);EAST CAROLINA

FLORIDA ST;10 (59);Syracuse

Liberty;7 (44);RUTGERS

Southern Miss;9½ (51);RICE

UTAH;21 (36.5);California

WYOMING;14 (43.5);Nevada

AIR FORCE;3½ (58);Utah St

Hawaii;9½ (70.5);NEW MEXICO

MARSHALL;5 (44);Western Kentucky

Arizona;1  (52.5);STANFORD

OREGON;14 (65);Washington St

FRESNO ST;14½ (56);Colorado St

Missouri;10½ (45);KENTUCKY

N. CAROLINA;3½ (53);Duke

Penn St;6 (43.5);MICHIGAN ST

KENT ST;2 (56);Miami-Ohio

Appalachian St;27 (52);S. ALABAMA

GEORGIA SO.;14½ (56);New Mexico St

IOWA ST;10½ (64);Oklahoma St

Florida Intl;2 (59);MIDDLE TENN ST

Florida Atlantic;14 (50);OLD DOMINION

BALL ST;2½ (61.5);Ohio

ALABAMA;31½ (56);Arkansas

South Carolina;4½ (47);TENNESSEE

Oklahoma;23½ (57.5);KANSAS ST

MINNESOTA;16½ (58);Maryland

NAVY;3½ (57);Tulane

Texas;1½ (57.5);TCU

PITTSBURGH;5½ (43);Miami-Florida

Virginia;3½ (52);LOUISVILLE

NO. ILLINOIS;23 (44);Akron

Texas Tech;4 (64.5);KANSAS

North Texas;4 (63);CHARLOTTE

OHIO ST;14½ (49.5);Wisconsin

ARKANSAS ST;11½ (60);Texas St

LSU;10½ (59);Auburn

Louisiana Tech;20½ (50.5);UTEP

MICHIGAN;Pick’em (52);Notre Dame

Arizona St;3½ (55);UCLA

San Diego St;13 (45);UNLV

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 20

Calgary;2½ (47.5);WINNIPEG

Saturday, Oct 26

Hamilton;2½ (53.5);MONTREAL

TORONTO;5½ (52.5);Ottawa

Saskatchewan;1½ (47);EDMONTON

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

World Series

Houston;5½-6½ (8);WASHINGTON

NBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

BOSTON;2½ (217);Toronto

Minnesota;5 (229);CHARLOTTE

BROOKLYN;9 (225.5);New York

OKLAHOMA CITY;8 (218.5);Washington

NEW ORLEANS;2 (228);Dallas

MEMPHIS;1 (223.5);Chicago

DENVER;11 (221);Phoenix

Portland;2 (226.5);SACRAMENTO

LA LAKERS;3 (218.5);Utah

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

VEGAS;½-1 (6.5);Colorado

TORONTO;½-1 (6.5);San Jose

NEW JERSEY;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Arizona

Buffalo;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);DETROIT

NY Islanders;EVEN-1/2 (6);OTTAWA

Washington;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);VANCOUVER

Home Team in CAPS

