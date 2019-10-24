By J. McCarthy
Southern Cal is 4-11-1 against the spread its last 16 road games. The Trojans are 1-6 against the spread their last 7 Friday games. The home team is 5-1-1 against the spread the last 7 games in this series. Take Colorado +13½ for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Sunday, Oct 27
Week 8
DETROIT;7 (49.5);NY Giants
TENNESSEE;2½ (45.5);Tampa Bay
CHICAGO;4 (41);LA Chargers
Seattle;3½ (54);ATLANTA
JACKSONVILLE;6½ (41);NY Jets
BUFFALO;1½ (43.5);Philadelphia
z-LA Rams;13 (48);Cincinnati
NEW ORLEANS;10½ (48.5);Arizona
HOUSTON;6 (51.5);Oakland
SAN FRANCISCO;5½ (42.5);Carolina
INDIANAPOLIS;5½ (43);Denver
NEW ENGLAND;13 (45.5);Cleveland
Green Bay;3½ (48);KANSAS CITY
Monday, Oct 28
PITTSBURGH;14 (43);Miami
z-at Wembley Stadium-London, England.
Bye Week: Baltimore, Dallas.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Southern Cal;13½ (64.5);COLORADO
Saturday, Oct 26
Connecticut;10 (62);MASSACHUSETTS
PURDUE;9½ (59.5);Illinois
ARMY;9½ (53.5);San Jose St
GEORGIA ST;1½ (66.5);Troy
CLEMSON;34 (59);Boston College
Memphis;10½ (58.5);TULSA
TOLEDO;3½ (57);Eastern Michigan
TEXAS A&M;10½ (50);Mississippi St
Central Florida;11 (60.5);TEMPLE
W. MICHIGAN;27½ (64);Bowling Green
NEBRASKA;1½ (53);Indiana
BUFFALO;3 (48);Central Michigan
Iowa;10 (37);NORTHWESTERN
South Florida;2 (51.5);EAST CAROLINA
FLORIDA ST;10 (59);Syracuse
Liberty;7 (44);RUTGERS
Southern Miss;9½ (51);RICE
UTAH;21 (36.5);California
WYOMING;14 (43.5);Nevada
AIR FORCE;3½ (58);Utah St
Hawaii;9½ (70.5);NEW MEXICO
MARSHALL;5 (44);Western Kentucky
Arizona;1 (52.5);STANFORD
OREGON;14 (65);Washington St
FRESNO ST;14½ (56);Colorado St
Missouri;10½ (45);KENTUCKY
N. CAROLINA;3½ (53);Duke
Penn St;6 (43.5);MICHIGAN ST
KENT ST;2 (56);Miami-Ohio
Appalachian St;27 (52);S. ALABAMA
GEORGIA SO.;14½ (56);New Mexico St
IOWA ST;10½ (64);Oklahoma St
Florida Intl;2 (59);MIDDLE TENN ST
Florida Atlantic;14 (50);OLD DOMINION
BALL ST;2½ (61.5);Ohio
ALABAMA;31½ (56);Arkansas
South Carolina;4½ (47);TENNESSEE
Oklahoma;23½ (57.5);KANSAS ST
MINNESOTA;16½ (58);Maryland
NAVY;3½ (57);Tulane
Texas;1½ (57.5);TCU
PITTSBURGH;5½ (43);Miami-Florida
Virginia;3½ (52);LOUISVILLE
NO. ILLINOIS;23 (44);Akron
Texas Tech;4 (64.5);KANSAS
North Texas;4 (63);CHARLOTTE
OHIO ST;14½ (49.5);Wisconsin
ARKANSAS ST;11½ (60);Texas St
LSU;10½ (59);Auburn
Louisiana Tech;20½ (50.5);UTEP
MICHIGAN;Pick’em (52);Notre Dame
Arizona St;3½ (55);UCLA
San Diego St;13 (45);UNLV
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 20
Calgary;2½ (47.5);WINNIPEG
Saturday, Oct 26
Hamilton;2½ (53.5);MONTREAL
TORONTO;5½ (52.5);Ottawa
Saskatchewan;1½ (47);EDMONTON
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
World Series
Houston;5½-6½ (8);WASHINGTON
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
BOSTON;2½ (217);Toronto
Minnesota;5 (229);CHARLOTTE
BROOKLYN;9 (225.5);New York
OKLAHOMA CITY;8 (218.5);Washington
NEW ORLEANS;2 (228);Dallas
MEMPHIS;1 (223.5);Chicago
DENVER;11 (221);Phoenix
Portland;2 (226.5);SACRAMENTO
LA LAKERS;3 (218.5);Utah
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
VEGAS;½-1 (6.5);Colorado
TORONTO;½-1 (6.5);San Jose
NEW JERSEY;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Arizona
Buffalo;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);DETROIT
NY Islanders;EVEN-1/2 (6);OTTAWA
Washington;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);VANCOUVER
Home Team in CAPS
