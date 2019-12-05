By J. McCarthy

Utah is a perfect 8-0 against the spread its last 8 games. The Utes are 23-9-1 against the spread their last 33 conference games. Oregon is 1-4 against the spread its last 5 neutral site games. The Ducks are 1-5 against the spread their last 6 games as an underdog of 3 1/2 to 10 points. Take Utah -6 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Sunday

Baltimore;5 1/2 (43.5);BUFFALO

GREEN BAY;12 1/2 (41.5);Washington

HOUSTON;9 (42.5);Denver

NEW ORLEANS;2 1/2 (44.5);San Francisco

CLEVELAND;7 1/2 (41.5);Cincinnati

ATLANTA;3 (47);Carolina

MINNESOTA;13 (43);Detroit

NY JETS;5 1/2 (45.5);Miami

TAMPA BAY;3 (47);Indianapolis

LA Chargers;3 (43);JACKSONVILLE

NEW ENGLAND;3 (49);Kansas City

Pittsburgh;3 (43.5);ARIZONA

Tennessee;2 1/2 (47.5);OAKLAND

Seattle;Pick'em (47);LA RAMS

Monday

PHILADELPHIA;9 1/2 (46);NY Giants

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Pac 12 Championship Game

Utah;6 1/2 (46);Oregon

Saturday

MAC Championship Game

Central Michigan;6 1/2 (54);Miami-Ohio

Sun Belt Championship Game

APPALACHIAN ST;6 (56);UL-Lafayette

Big 12 Championship Game

Oklahoma;9 (64);Baylor

Conference USA Championship Game

FLORIDA ATLANTIC;8 (49.5);Ala-Birmingham

American Championship Game

MEMPHIS;9 1/2 (57.5);Cincinnati

Mountain West Championship Game

BOISE ST;14 (64.5);Hawaii

SEC Championship Game

Lsu;6 1/2 (54.5);Georgia

Big 10 Championship Game

Ohio St;16 1/2 (56);Wisconsin

ACC Championship Game

Clemson;28 1/2 (57);Virginia

NBA

Favorite;Points (0/U);Underdog

Indiana;2 (212.5);DETROIT

Orlando;2 1/2 (212.5);CLEVELAND

Brooklyn;3 1/2 (217.5);CHARLOTTE

OKLAHOMA CITY;2 1/2 (220.5);Minnesota

MIAMI;10 1/2 (234.5);Washington

CHICAGO;5 (212.5);Golden St

BOSTON;3 (203);Denver

MILWAUKEE;3 (232);LA Clippers

SAN ANTONIO;5 (224.5);Sacramento

LA Lakers;3 1/2 (221.5);PORTLAND

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

MICHIGAN;8;Iowa

CENTRAL MICHIGAN;12 1/2;Tenn. Martin

RHODE ISLAND;2 1/2;Providence

Duke;6 1/2;VIRGINIA TECH

SOUTH FLORIDA;8;Dartmouth

TENNESSEE ST;20;Chicago St

LOUISVILLE;14 1/2;Pittsburgh

PEPPERDINE;14;Idaho St

TCU;4 1/2;Southern Cal

MONTANA;7 1/2;North Dakota

PORTLAND ST;6 CS;Northridge

BRYANT;1;Columbia

ALABAMA;11;Stephen F. Austin

MISSOURI ST;28 1/2;Miss Valley St

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

NEW JERSEY;Even-1/2 (6.5);Chicago

PITTSBURGH;1/2-1 (5.5);Arizona

Montreal;Even-1/2 (6.5);NY RANGERS

EDMONTON;1/2-1 (6);Los Angeles

Washington;Even-1/2 (6);ANAHEIM

Home Team in CAPS

