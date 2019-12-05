By J. McCarthy
Utah is a perfect 8-0 against the spread its last 8 games. The Utes are 23-9-1 against the spread their last 33 conference games. Oregon is 1-4 against the spread its last 5 neutral site games. The Ducks are 1-5 against the spread their last 6 games as an underdog of 3 1/2 to 10 points. Take Utah -6 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Sunday
Baltimore;5 1/2 (43.5);BUFFALO
GREEN BAY;12 1/2 (41.5);Washington
HOUSTON;9 (42.5);Denver
NEW ORLEANS;2 1/2 (44.5);San Francisco
CLEVELAND;7 1/2 (41.5);Cincinnati
ATLANTA;3 (47);Carolina
MINNESOTA;13 (43);Detroit
NY JETS;5 1/2 (45.5);Miami
TAMPA BAY;3 (47);Indianapolis
LA Chargers;3 (43);JACKSONVILLE
NEW ENGLAND;3 (49);Kansas City
Pittsburgh;3 (43.5);ARIZONA
Tennessee;2 1/2 (47.5);OAKLAND
Seattle;Pick'em (47);LA RAMS
Monday
PHILADELPHIA;9 1/2 (46);NY Giants
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Pac 12 Championship Game
Utah;6 1/2 (46);Oregon
Saturday
MAC Championship Game
Central Michigan;6 1/2 (54);Miami-Ohio
Sun Belt Championship Game
APPALACHIAN ST;6 (56);UL-Lafayette
Big 12 Championship Game
Oklahoma;9 (64);Baylor
Conference USA Championship Game
FLORIDA ATLANTIC;8 (49.5);Ala-Birmingham
American Championship Game
MEMPHIS;9 1/2 (57.5);Cincinnati
Mountain West Championship Game
BOISE ST;14 (64.5);Hawaii
SEC Championship Game
Lsu;6 1/2 (54.5);Georgia
Big 10 Championship Game
Ohio St;16 1/2 (56);Wisconsin
ACC Championship Game
Clemson;28 1/2 (57);Virginia
NBA
Favorite;Points (0/U);Underdog
Indiana;2 (212.5);DETROIT
Orlando;2 1/2 (212.5);CLEVELAND
Brooklyn;3 1/2 (217.5);CHARLOTTE
OKLAHOMA CITY;2 1/2 (220.5);Minnesota
MIAMI;10 1/2 (234.5);Washington
CHICAGO;5 (212.5);Golden St
BOSTON;3 (203);Denver
MILWAUKEE;3 (232);LA Clippers
SAN ANTONIO;5 (224.5);Sacramento
LA Lakers;3 1/2 (221.5);PORTLAND
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
MICHIGAN;8;Iowa
CENTRAL MICHIGAN;12 1/2;Tenn. Martin
RHODE ISLAND;2 1/2;Providence
Duke;6 1/2;VIRGINIA TECH
SOUTH FLORIDA;8;Dartmouth
TENNESSEE ST;20;Chicago St
LOUISVILLE;14 1/2;Pittsburgh
PEPPERDINE;14;Idaho St
TCU;4 1/2;Southern Cal
MONTANA;7 1/2;North Dakota
PORTLAND ST;6 CS;Northridge
BRYANT;1;Columbia
ALABAMA;11;Stephen F. Austin
MISSOURI ST;28 1/2;Miss Valley St
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
NEW JERSEY;Even-1/2 (6.5);Chicago
PITTSBURGH;1/2-1 (5.5);Arizona
Montreal;Even-1/2 (6.5);NY RANGERS
EDMONTON;1/2-1 (6);Los Angeles
Washington;Even-1/2 (6);ANAHEIM
Home Team in CAPS
