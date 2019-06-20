By J. McCarthy
Atlanta is 5-0 its last 5 series openers. The Braves are 10-2 their last 12 games versus a right-handed starter. Washington is only 8-22 its last 30 series openers. The Nationals are 6-20 their last 26 Friday games. Take Atlanta over Washington for another Best Bet winner.
CFL
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
EDMONTON;4 (55.5);B.C. Lions
Saturday
Hamilton;3 1/2 (52);TORONTO
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
CHICAGO CUBS;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8);NY Mets
PHILADELPHIA;9-10 (8.5);Miami
WASHINGTON;6-7 (9);Atlanta
PITTSBURGH;Even-6 (8.5);San Diego
MILWAUKEE;Even-6 (9);Cincinnati
ARIZONA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);San Francisco
LA DODGERS;8-9 (7.5);Colorado
American League
NY YANKEES;6-7 (9.5);Houston
BOSTON;15-17 (8.5);Toronto
CLEVELAND;9-10 (8);Detroit
TEXAS;6 1/2-7 1/2 (11);Chi White Sox
Minnesota;6 1/2-7 1/2 (10);KANSAS CITY
Tampa Bay;Even-6 (8.5);OAKLAND
SEATTLE;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Baltimore
Interleague
LA Angels;Even-6 (9);ST. LOUIS
Home Team in CAPS
