By J. McCarthy

Atlanta is 5-0 its last 5 series openers. The Braves are 10-2 their last 12 games versus a right-handed starter. Washington is only 8-22 its last 30 series openers. The Nationals are 6-20 their last 26 Friday games. Take Atlanta over Washington for another Best Bet winner.

CFL

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

EDMONTON;4 (55.5);B.C. Lions

Saturday

Hamilton;3 1/2 (52);TORONTO

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

CHICAGO CUBS;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8);NY Mets

PHILADELPHIA;9-10 (8.5);Miami

WASHINGTON;6-7 (9);Atlanta

PITTSBURGH;Even-6 (8.5);San Diego

MILWAUKEE;Even-6 (9);Cincinnati

ARIZONA;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9.5);San Francisco

LA DODGERS;8-9 (7.5);Colorado

American League

NY YANKEES;6-7 (9.5);Houston

BOSTON;15-17 (8.5);Toronto

CLEVELAND;9-10 (8);Detroit

TEXAS;6 1/2-7 1/2 (11);Chi White Sox

Minnesota;6 1/2-7 1/2 (10);KANSAS CITY

Tampa Bay;Even-6 (8.5);OAKLAND

SEATTLE;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Baltimore

Interleague

LA Angels;Even-6 (9);ST. LOUIS

Home Team in CAPS

