By J. McCarthy
Troy is 2-9-1 against the spread its last 12 home games versus a team with a losing road record. The Trojans are 2-7 against the spread their last 9 games following a bye week. South Alabama is 8-2-1 against the spread its last 11 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards the previous game. The Jaguars are 5-1 against the spread their last 6 games versus a team with a losing record. Take South Alabama +15 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
Kansas City;3½ (49);DENVER
Sunday
NY GIANTS;3 (49);Arizona
INDIANAPOLIS;1½ (47.5);Houston
BUFFALO;17 (40);Miami
Minnesota;1 (45);DETROIT
GREEN BAY;5½ (47);Oakland
Jacksonville;3½ (43.5);CINCINNATI
LA Rams;3 (54);ATLANTA
San Fran;10 (41);WASHINGTON
TENNESSEE;2½ (40);LA Chargers
SEATTLE;3½ (50);Baltimore
CHICAGO;3 (38.5);New Orleans
DALLAS;3 (49);Philadelphia
Monday
New England;9½ (42.5);NY JETS
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday
UL-Lafayette;6 (67.5);ARKANSAS ST
STANFORD;7 (52);Ucla
Friday
FLA. ATLANTIC;5½ (57.5);Marshall
Pittsburgh;3 (52);SYRACUSE
Ohio St;28 (49);NORTHWESTERN
FRESNO ST;15 (52.5);Unlv
Saturday
VIRGINIA;3 (46.5);Duke
MIAMI-FLORIDA;18 (47.5);Georgia Tech
Clemson;24½ (60.5);LOUISVILLE
Army;6½ (56.5);GEORGIA ST
Buffalo;17½ (48);AKRON
Indiana;5½ (58.5);MARYLAND
Houston;22 (59);CONNECTICUT
WAKE FOREST;2 (69);Florida St
GA. SOUTHERN;6½ (49)Coastal Carolina
Central Michigan;11½ (54);BOWLING GREEN
CENT. FLORIDA;33 (61);East Carolina
CINCINNATI;17 (49);Tulsa
North Car. State;3½ (52);BOSTON COLLEGE
IOWA;17 (49);Purdue
OHIO;7½ (59.5);Kent St
West. Michigan;8½ (61);EAST. MICHIGAN
TEXAS;21 (61);Kansas
Wisconsin;31½ (49.5);ILLINOIS
UTAH ST;21 (61.5);Nevada
Boise St;6½ (50.5);BYU
WYOMING;19½ (48.5);New Mexico
UTAH;14 (48.5);Arizona St
Toledo;1 (59.5);BALL ST
No. Illinois;2½ (48);MIAMI-OHIO
CALIFORNIA;10½ (51.5);Oregon St
Oregon;3 (50);WASHINGTON
SOUTHERN CAL;9½ (67);Arizona
WASH. STATE;13 (72);Colorado
Florida;6 (48);SOUTH CAROLINA
GEORGIA;25 (48);Kentucky
Tcu;3½ (46);KANSAS ST
Lsu;19 (61);MISSISSIPPI ST
ALABAMA;34½ (62);Tennessee
Southern Miss;1 (55);LOUISIANA TECH
ALA-BIRMINGHAM;16½ (44);Old Dominion
OKLAHOMA;33½ (65);West Virginia
OKLAHOMA ST;3½ (66);Baylor
Auburn;19½ (55);ARKANSAS
Texas A&M;6½ (56);MISSISSIPPI
MEMPHIS;4½ (59.5);Tulane
North Carolina;3½ (56);VIRGINIA TECH
Minnesota;29½ (48.5);RUTGERS
Iowa St;7 (55.5);TEXAS TECH
NAVY;14 (53.5);South Florida
APPAL. STATE;14½ (65);UL-Monroe
Missouri;21½ (56.5);VANDERBILT
San Diego St;7½ (47);SAN JOSE ST
WEST. KENTUCKY;8½ (49.5);Charlotte
NORTH TEXAS;9 (59);Middle Tenn St
Rice;4½ (44);TEX SAN ANTONIO
SMU;7½ (59);Temple
FLORIDA INTL;23½ (54);Utep
PENN ST;9 (45.5);Michigan
Air Force;3 (63);HAWAII
MLB PLAYOFFS
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
NY YANKEES;6-7 (8.5);Houston
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
WASHINGTON;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Toronto
PITTSBURGH;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Colorado
COLUMBUS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Dallas
EDMONTON;EVEN-1/2 (6);Philadelphia
ANAHEIM;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Buffalo
SAN JOSE;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Carolina
Home Team in CAPS
(c) Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.