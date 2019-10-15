By J. McCarthy

Troy is 2-9-1 against the spread its last 12 home games versus a team with a losing road record. The Trojans are 2-7 against the spread their last 9 games following a bye week. South Alabama is 8-2-1 against the spread its last 11 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards the previous game. The Jaguars are 5-1 against the spread their last 6 games versus a team with a losing record. Take South Alabama +15 1/2 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

Kansas City;3½ (49);DENVER

Sunday

NY GIANTS;3 (49);Arizona

INDIANAPOLIS;1½ (47.5);Houston

BUFFALO;17 (40);Miami

Minnesota;1 (45);DETROIT

GREEN BAY;5½ (47);Oakland

Jacksonville;3½ (43.5);CINCINNATI

LA Rams;3 (54);ATLANTA

San Fran;10 (41);WASHINGTON

TENNESSEE;2½ (40);LA Chargers

SEATTLE;3½ (50);Baltimore

CHICAGO;3 (38.5);New Orleans

DALLAS;3 (49);Philadelphia

Monday

New England;9½ (42.5);NY JETS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday

UL-Lafayette;6 (67.5);ARKANSAS ST

STANFORD;7 (52);Ucla

Friday

FLA. ATLANTIC;5½ (57.5);Marshall

Pittsburgh;3 (52);SYRACUSE

Ohio St;28 (49);NORTHWESTERN

FRESNO ST;15 (52.5);Unlv

Saturday

VIRGINIA;3 (46.5);Duke

MIAMI-FLORIDA;18 (47.5);Georgia Tech

Clemson;24½ (60.5);LOUISVILLE

Army;6½ (56.5);GEORGIA ST

Buffalo;17½ (48);AKRON

Indiana;5½ (58.5);MARYLAND

Houston;22 (59);CONNECTICUT

WAKE FOREST;2 (69);Florida St

GA. SOUTHERN;6½ (49)Coastal Carolina

Central Michigan;11½ (54);BOWLING GREEN

CENT. FLORIDA;33 (61);East Carolina

CINCINNATI;17 (49);Tulsa

North Car. State;3½ (52);BOSTON COLLEGE

IOWA;17 (49);Purdue

OHIO;7½ (59.5);Kent St

West. Michigan;8½ (61);EAST. MICHIGAN

TEXAS;21 (61);Kansas

Wisconsin;31½ (49.5);ILLINOIS

UTAH ST;21 (61.5);Nevada

Boise St;6½ (50.5);BYU

WYOMING;19½ (48.5);New Mexico

UTAH;14 (48.5);Arizona St

Toledo;1 (59.5);BALL ST

No. Illinois;2½ (48);MIAMI-OHIO

CALIFORNIA;10½ (51.5);Oregon St

Oregon;3 (50);WASHINGTON

SOUTHERN CAL;9½ (67);Arizona

WASH. STATE;13 (72);Colorado

Florida;6 (48);SOUTH CAROLINA

GEORGIA;25 (48);Kentucky

Tcu;3½ (46);KANSAS ST

Lsu;19 (61);MISSISSIPPI ST

ALABAMA;34½ (62);Tennessee

Southern Miss;1 (55);LOUISIANA TECH

ALA-BIRMINGHAM;16½ (44);Old Dominion

OKLAHOMA;33½ (65);West Virginia

OKLAHOMA ST;3½ (66);Baylor

Auburn;19½ (55);ARKANSAS

Texas A&M;6½ (56);MISSISSIPPI

MEMPHIS;4½ (59.5);Tulane

North Carolina;3½ (56);VIRGINIA TECH

Minnesota;29½ (48.5);RUTGERS

Iowa St;7 (55.5);TEXAS TECH

NAVY;14 (53.5);South Florida

APPAL. STATE;14½ (65);UL-Monroe

Missouri;21½ (56.5);VANDERBILT

San Diego St;7½ (47);SAN JOSE ST

WEST. KENTUCKY;8½ (49.5);Charlotte

NORTH TEXAS;9 (59);Middle Tenn St

Rice;4½ (44);TEX SAN ANTONIO

SMU;7½ (59);Temple

FLORIDA INTL;23½ (54);Utep

PENN ST;9 (45.5);Michigan

Air Force;3 (63);HAWAII

MLB PLAYOFFS

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

NY YANKEES;6-7 (8.5);Houston

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

WASHINGTON;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Toronto

PITTSBURGH;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Colorado

COLUMBUS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Dallas

EDMONTON;EVEN-1/2 (6);Philadelphia

ANAHEIM;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Buffalo

SAN JOSE;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Carolina

Home Team in CAPS

(c) Tribune Content Agency, LLC

