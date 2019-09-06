By J. McCarthy

Texas A&M is 10-1 against the spread its last 11 non-conference games. The Aggies are 21-6-1 against the spread their last 28 September games. Clemson is 2-5 against the spread its last 7 non-conference games. The Tigers are 1-4 against the spread their last 5 September games. Take Texas A&M +17 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include BYU +4 vs. Tennessee and North Carolina +5 vs. Miami-Florida.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Sunday

MINNESOTA;4 (47);Atlanta

PHILADELPHIA;10 (44.5);Washington

NY JETS;3 (40.5);Buffalo

Baltimore;6½ (39.5);MIAMI

TAMPA BAY;1½ (51);San Francisco

Kansas City;3½ (51);JACKSONVILLE

CLEVELAND;5 (45);Tennessee

LA Rams;1½ (50);CAROLINA

Detroit;3 (46);ARIZONA

SEATTLE;9½ (44.5);Cincinnati

LA CHARGERS;6½ (45);Indianapolis

DALLAS;7 (45.5);NY Giants

NEW ENGLAND;5½ (49.5);Pittsburgh

Monday

NEW OREANS;7 (53);Houston

Denver;1½ (43.5);OAKLAND

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

PITTSBURGH;4 (53.5);Ohio

VIRGINIA TECH;28½ (56);Old Dominion

Ala-Birmingham;9½ (46);AKRON

MICHIGAN;22 (48);Army

PURDUE;7 (55.5);Vanderbilt

IOWA;18½ (48);Rutgers

MARYLAND;1½ (58);Syracuse

MISSOURI;14 (62.5);West Virginia

OHIO ST;16 (52.5);Cincinnati

KANSAS ST;25 (58.5);Bowling Green

UTAH;22 (44.5);No. Illinois

GEORGIA TECH;6 (61);South Florida

Tulsa;6½ (52.5);SAN JOSE ST

Nebraska;4½ (64.5);COLORADO

CLEMSON;17 (63.5);Texas A&M

WISCONSIN;35 (53);Central Michigan

APPAL. STATE;21½ (54);Charlotte

MISS. STATE;16½ (51);Southern Miss

Illinois;21½ (59.5);CONNECTICUT

Arkansas St;1 (63);UNLV

BAYLOR;25 (57.5);Utsa

ALABAMA;55½ (65);New Mexico St

UCLA;9 (45);San Diego St

FLORIDA ST;22 (65.5);UL-Monroe

Wyoming;7 (47);TEXAS ST

SMU;3½ (73);North Texas

TENNESSEE;4 (53.5);Byu

Cent. Florida;11 (68);FLA. ATLANTIC

FLORIDA INTL;8 (56);Western Kentucky

KANSAS;7 (53);Coast. Carolina

UL-LAFAYETTE;14 (65.5);Liberty

MICHIGAN ST;16 (46);West. Michigan

Lsu;6½ (56.5);TEXAS

AUBURN;17 (51.5);Tulane

MISSISSIPPI;6 (50.5);Arkansas

OREGON;24 (61.5);Nevada

PENN ST;30½ (56);Buffalo

KENTUCKY;15 (53);Eastern Michigan

TEXAS TECH;34½ (65);Utep

Miami-Florida;5 (46.5);NORTH CAROLINA

SOUTHERN CAL;3 (43.5);Stanford

WASHINGTON;13½ (43.5);California

Minnesota;3 (46.5);FRESNO ST

HAWAII;6½ (77.5);Oregon St

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

CINCINNATI;6½-7½ (9);Arizona

St. Louis;5½-6½ (9);PITTSBURGH

Chicago Cubs;5½-6½ (9);MILWAUKEE

NY METS;6½-7½ (9);Philadelphia

ATLANTA;6-7 (10);Washington

SAN DIEGO;7½-8½ (9);Colorado

LA DODGERS;11½-12½ (9);San Francisco

American League

NY Yankees;EVEN-6 (11.5);BOSTON

TAMPA BAY;12-13 (8.5);Toronto

Texas;EVEN-6 (9.5);BALTIMORE

MINNESOTA;7-8 (9.5);Cleveland

LA Angels;6½-7½ (9.5);CHI WHITE SOX

HOUSTON;16-20 (10.5);Seattle

OAKLAND;12-14 (9);Detroit

Interleague

MIAMI;EVEN-6 (8.5);Kansas City

Home Team in CAPS

(c) Tribune Content Agency, LLC

