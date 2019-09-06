By J. McCarthy
Texas A&M is 10-1 against the spread its last 11 non-conference games. The Aggies are 21-6-1 against the spread their last 28 September games. Clemson is 2-5 against the spread its last 7 non-conference games. The Tigers are 1-4 against the spread their last 5 September games. Take Texas A&M +17 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include BYU +4 vs. Tennessee and North Carolina +5 vs. Miami-Florida.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Sunday
MINNESOTA;4 (47);Atlanta
PHILADELPHIA;10 (44.5);Washington
NY JETS;3 (40.5);Buffalo
Baltimore;6½ (39.5);MIAMI
TAMPA BAY;1½ (51);San Francisco
Kansas City;3½ (51);JACKSONVILLE
CLEVELAND;5 (45);Tennessee
LA Rams;1½ (50);CAROLINA
Detroit;3 (46);ARIZONA
SEATTLE;9½ (44.5);Cincinnati
LA CHARGERS;6½ (45);Indianapolis
DALLAS;7 (45.5);NY Giants
NEW ENGLAND;5½ (49.5);Pittsburgh
Monday
NEW OREANS;7 (53);Houston
Denver;1½ (43.5);OAKLAND
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
PITTSBURGH;4 (53.5);Ohio
VIRGINIA TECH;28½ (56);Old Dominion
Ala-Birmingham;9½ (46);AKRON
MICHIGAN;22 (48);Army
PURDUE;7 (55.5);Vanderbilt
IOWA;18½ (48);Rutgers
MARYLAND;1½ (58);Syracuse
MISSOURI;14 (62.5);West Virginia
OHIO ST;16 (52.5);Cincinnati
KANSAS ST;25 (58.5);Bowling Green
UTAH;22 (44.5);No. Illinois
GEORGIA TECH;6 (61);South Florida
Tulsa;6½ (52.5);SAN JOSE ST
Nebraska;4½ (64.5);COLORADO
CLEMSON;17 (63.5);Texas A&M
WISCONSIN;35 (53);Central Michigan
APPAL. STATE;21½ (54);Charlotte
MISS. STATE;16½ (51);Southern Miss
Illinois;21½ (59.5);CONNECTICUT
Arkansas St;1 (63);UNLV
BAYLOR;25 (57.5);Utsa
ALABAMA;55½ (65);New Mexico St
UCLA;9 (45);San Diego St
FLORIDA ST;22 (65.5);UL-Monroe
Wyoming;7 (47);TEXAS ST
SMU;3½ (73);North Texas
TENNESSEE;4 (53.5);Byu
Cent. Florida;11 (68);FLA. ATLANTIC
FLORIDA INTL;8 (56);Western Kentucky
KANSAS;7 (53);Coast. Carolina
UL-LAFAYETTE;14 (65.5);Liberty
MICHIGAN ST;16 (46);West. Michigan
Lsu;6½ (56.5);TEXAS
AUBURN;17 (51.5);Tulane
MISSISSIPPI;6 (50.5);Arkansas
OREGON;24 (61.5);Nevada
PENN ST;30½ (56);Buffalo
KENTUCKY;15 (53);Eastern Michigan
TEXAS TECH;34½ (65);Utep
Miami-Florida;5 (46.5);NORTH CAROLINA
SOUTHERN CAL;3 (43.5);Stanford
WASHINGTON;13½ (43.5);California
Minnesota;3 (46.5);FRESNO ST
HAWAII;6½ (77.5);Oregon St
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
CINCINNATI;6½-7½ (9);Arizona
St. Louis;5½-6½ (9);PITTSBURGH
Chicago Cubs;5½-6½ (9);MILWAUKEE
NY METS;6½-7½ (9);Philadelphia
ATLANTA;6-7 (10);Washington
SAN DIEGO;7½-8½ (9);Colorado
LA DODGERS;11½-12½ (9);San Francisco
American League
NY Yankees;EVEN-6 (11.5);BOSTON
TAMPA BAY;12-13 (8.5);Toronto
Texas;EVEN-6 (9.5);BALTIMORE
MINNESOTA;7-8 (9.5);Cleveland
LA Angels;6½-7½ (9.5);CHI WHITE SOX
HOUSTON;16-20 (10.5);Seattle
OAKLAND;12-14 (9);Detroit
Interleague
MIAMI;EVEN-6 (8.5);Kansas City
Home Team in CAPS
(c) Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.