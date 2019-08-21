By J. McCarthy
Oakland is 6-1 its last 7 games versus a right-handed starter. The Athletics are 11-3 their last 13 during game 3 of a series. New York is only 7-19 its last 26 road games in this series. Take Oakland over NY Yankees for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Preseason Week Three
CINCINNATI;3 (42.5);NY Giants
Washington;2½ (41.5);ATLANTA
NEW ENGLAND;3½ (42);Carolina
Baltimore;6 (36);PHILADELPHIA
x-Green Bay;2½ (38.5);Oakland
MIAMI;3 (37.5);Jacksonville
Friday, Aug 23
Cleveland;3 (43);TAMPA BAY
Buffalo;1½ (42);DETROIT
Saturday, Aug 24
MINNESOTA;7 (42.5);Arizona
INDIANAPOLIS;1½ (37.5);Chicago
DALLAS;1 (40.5);Houston
New Orleans;3 (42.5);NY JETS
KANSAS CITY;3½ (43);San Francisco
LA RAMS;1½ (37);Denver
Seattle;2½ (40.5);LA CHARGERS
Sunday, Aug 25
TENNESSEE;3½ (41);Pittsburgh
x-at IG Field-Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Saturday, Aug 24
y-Florida;7½ (47);Miami-Florida
Arizona;11 (74);HAWAII
y-at Camping World Stadium-Orlando, Fla.
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 11
Friday, Aug 23
EDMONTON;6½ (45.5);Winnipeg
Saturday, Aug 24
SASKATCHEWAN;10 (49);Ottawa
Hamilton;3½ (47.5);B.C. LIONS
Sunday, Aug 25
Montreal;5½ (54.5);TORONTO
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
CHICAGO CUBS;7½-8½ (9);San Francisco
Washington;9-10 (8.5);PITTSBURGH
ATLANTA;12-14 (9.5);Miami
ST. LOUIS;7½-8½ (9);Colorado
American League
Tampa Bay;10½-11½ (10);BALTIMORE
HOUSTON;20-24 (9);Detroit
Texas;EVEN-6 (11);CHI WHITE SOX
NY Yankees;EVEN-6 (9.5);OAKLAND
Interleague
NY METS;6-7 (8.5);Cleveland
LA DODGERS;12-13 (9);Toronto
WNBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
MINNESOTA;3½ (146.5);Dallas
LOS ANGELES;6½ (162.5);Indiana
Home Team in CAPS
