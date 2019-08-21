By J. McCarthy

Oakland is 6-1 its last 7 games versus a right-handed starter. The Athletics are 11-3 their last 13 during game 3 of a series. New York is only 7-19 its last 26 road games in this series. Take Oakland over NY Yankees for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Preseason Week Three

CINCINNATI;3 (42.5);NY Giants

Washington;2½ (41.5);ATLANTA

NEW ENGLAND;3½ (42);Carolina

Baltimore;6 (36);PHILADELPHIA

x-Green Bay;2½ (38.5);Oakland

MIAMI;3 (37.5);Jacksonville

Friday, Aug 23

Cleveland;3 (43);TAMPA BAY

Buffalo;1½ (42);DETROIT

Saturday, Aug 24

MINNESOTA;7 (42.5);Arizona

INDIANAPOLIS;1½ (37.5);Chicago

DALLAS;1 (40.5);Houston

New Orleans;3 (42.5);NY JETS

KANSAS CITY;3½ (43);San Francisco

LA RAMS;1½ (37);Denver

Seattle;2½ (40.5);LA CHARGERS

Sunday, Aug 25

TENNESSEE;3½ (41);Pittsburgh

x-at IG Field-Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Saturday, Aug 24

y-Florida;7½ (47);Miami-Florida

Arizona;11 (74);HAWAII

y-at Camping World Stadium-Orlando, Fla.

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 11

Friday, Aug 23

EDMONTON;6½ (45.5);Winnipeg

Saturday, Aug 24

SASKATCHEWAN;10 (49);Ottawa

Hamilton;3½ (47.5);B.C. LIONS

Sunday, Aug 25

Montreal;5½ (54.5);TORONTO

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

CHICAGO CUBS;7½-8½ (9);San Francisco

Washington;9-10 (8.5);PITTSBURGH

ATLANTA;12-14 (9.5);Miami

ST. LOUIS;7½-8½ (9);Colorado

American League

Tampa Bay;10½-11½ (10);BALTIMORE

HOUSTON;20-24 (9);Detroit

Texas;EVEN-6 (11);CHI WHITE SOX

NY Yankees;EVEN-6 (9.5);OAKLAND

Interleague

NY METS;6-7 (8.5);Cleveland

LA DODGERS;12-13 (9);Toronto

WNBA

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

MINNESOTA;3½ (146.5);Dallas

LOS ANGELES;6½ (162.5);Indiana

Home Team in CAPS

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

