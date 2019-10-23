By J. McCarthy
Houston is 8-3 against the spread its last 11 games following a point spread loss. The Cougars are 4-1 against the spread their last 5 home games as an underdog. SMU is 1-4 against the spread its last 5 road games in this series. Take Houston +14 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 8
MINNESOTA;16 (42);Washington
Sunday, Oct 27
DETROIT;7 (49);NY Giants
TENNESSEE;2½ (45.5);Tampa Bay
CHICAGO;4 (40.5);LA Chargers
Seattle;3½ (54);ATLANTA
JACKSONVILLE;6 (41);NY Jets
BUFFALO;1½ (43.5);Philadelphia
z-LA Rams;13 (48);Cincinnati
NEW ORLEANS;10½ (49);Arizona
HOUSTON;6½ (51.5);Oakland
SAN FRANCISCO;5½ (42);Carolina
INDIANAPOLIS;6 (43.5);Denver
NEW ENGLAND;13 (45.5);Cleveland
Green Bay;4 (48);KANSAS CITY
Monday, Oct 28
PITTSBURGH;14 (43.5);Miami
z-at Wembley Stadium-London, England.
Bye Week: Baltimore, Dallas.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Smu;14 (65.5);HOUSTON
Friday, Oct 25
Southern Cal;13½ (62.5);COLORADO
Saturday, Oct 26
Connecticut;10 (62);UMASS
PURDUE;9½ (60.5);Illinois
ARMY;9 (53.5);San Jose St
GEORGIA ST;1½ (66);Troy
CLEMSON;34½ (59);Boston College
Memphis;10½ (56.5);TULSA
TOLEDO;3½ (57);Eastern Michigan
TEXAS A&M;10½ (50);Mississippi St
Central Florida;11 (60);TEMPLE
W. MICHIGAN;26½ (63);Bowling Green
NEBRASKA;1½ (52.5);Indiana
BUFFALO;2½ (48);Central Michigan
Iowa;10 (37);NORTHWESTERN
South Florida;2 (51.5);EAST CAROLINA
FLORIDA ST;10 (59);Syracuse
Liberty;7 (45);RUTGERS
Southern Miss;9½ (52);RICE
UTAH;21½ (37.5);California
WYOMING;14 (43);Nevada
AIR FORCE;3½ (58);Utah St
Hawaii;10 (69.5);NEW MEXICO
MARSHALL;5 (45);Western Kentucky
Arizona;1 (52.5);STANFORD
OREGON;14 (65);Washington St
FRESNO ST;14½ (55.5);Colorado St
Missouri;10½ (45);KENTUCKY
N. CAROLINA;3½ (53.5);Duke
Penn St;6½ (44);MICHIGAN ST
KENT ST;2 (58.5);Miami-Ohio
Appalachian St;27 (52);S. ALABAMA
GEORGIA SO.;14½ (56);New Mexico St
IOWA ST;10½ (63.5);Oklahoma St
Florida Intl;2½ (59);MIDDLE TENN ST
Florida Atlantic;14 (51);OLD DOMINION
BALL ST;2½ (61.5);Ohio
ALABAMA;31½ (55.5);Arkansas
South Carolina;4½ (47);TENNESSEE
Oklahoma;23½ (57.5);KANSAS ST
MINNESOTA;16½ (58);Maryland
NAVY;4 (56);Tulane
Texas;1 (59);TCU
PITTSBURGH;5½ (43);Miami-Florida
Virginia;3½ (52);LOUISVILLE
NO. ILLINOIS;23 (44);Akron
Texas Tech;4 (64.5);KANSAS
North Texas;4 (63);CHARLOTTE
OHIO ST;14½ (50);Wisconsin
ARKANSAS ST;11½ (59);Texas St
LSU;10½ (58.5);Auburn
Louisiana Tech;20½ (51);UTEP
MICHIGAN;Pick’em (51.5);Notre Dame
Arizona St;3½ (55);UCLA
San Diego St;13 (45);UNLV
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Friday, Oct 25
Week 20
Calgary;2½ (47.5);WINNIPEG
Saturday, Oct 26
Hamilton;2½ (53.5);MONTREAL
TORONTO;5½ (52.5);Ottawa
Saskatchewan;1½ (47);EDMONTON
NBA
Favorite;Points (0/U);Underdog
DETROIT;1 (222);Atlanta
HOUSTON;2 (231.5);Milwaukee
LA Clippers;1½ (225.5);GOLDEN ST
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
Buffalo;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);NY RANGERS
MONTREAL;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);San Jose
NY ISLANDERS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Arizona
Carolina;EVEN-1/2 (6);COLUMBUS
NASHVILLE;½-1 (6);Minnesota
ST. LOUIS;½-1 (6);Los Angeles
DALLAS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Anaheim
CHICAGO;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Philadelphia
Washington;EVEN-1/2 (6);EDMONTON
CALGARY;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Florida
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.