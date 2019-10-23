By J. McCarthy

Houston is 8-3 against the spread its last 11 games following a point spread loss. The Cougars are 4-1 against the spread their last 5 home games as an underdog. SMU is 1-4 against the spread its last 5 road games in this series. Take Houston +14 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 8

MINNESOTA;16 (42);Washington

Sunday, Oct 27

DETROIT;7 (49);NY Giants

TENNESSEE;2½ (45.5);Tampa Bay

CHICAGO;4 (40.5);LA Chargers

Seattle;3½ (54);ATLANTA

JACKSONVILLE;6 (41);NY Jets

BUFFALO;1½ (43.5);Philadelphia

z-LA Rams;13 (48);Cincinnati

NEW ORLEANS;10½ (49);Arizona

HOUSTON;6½ (51.5);Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO;5½ (42);Carolina

INDIANAPOLIS;6 (43.5);Denver

NEW ENGLAND;13 (45.5);Cleveland

Green Bay;4 (48);KANSAS CITY

Monday, Oct 28

PITTSBURGH;14 (43.5);Miami

z-at Wembley Stadium-London, England.

Bye Week: Baltimore, Dallas.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Smu;14 (65.5);HOUSTON

Friday, Oct 25

Southern Cal;13½ (62.5);COLORADO

Saturday, Oct 26

Connecticut;10 (62);UMASS

PURDUE;9½ (60.5);Illinois

ARMY;9 (53.5);San Jose St

GEORGIA ST;1½ (66);Troy

CLEMSON;34½ (59);Boston College

Memphis;10½ (56.5);TULSA

TOLEDO;3½ (57);Eastern Michigan

TEXAS A&M;10½ (50);Mississippi St

Central Florida;11 (60);TEMPLE

W. MICHIGAN;26½ (63);Bowling Green

NEBRASKA;1½ (52.5);Indiana

BUFFALO;2½ (48);Central Michigan

Iowa;10 (37);NORTHWESTERN

South Florida;2 (51.5);EAST CAROLINA

FLORIDA ST;10 (59);Syracuse

Liberty;7 (45);RUTGERS

Southern Miss;9½ (52);RICE

UTAH;21½ (37.5);California

WYOMING;14 (43);Nevada

AIR FORCE;3½ (58);Utah St

Hawaii;10 (69.5);NEW MEXICO

MARSHALL;5 (45);Western Kentucky

Arizona;1 (52.5);STANFORD

OREGON;14 (65);Washington St

FRESNO ST;14½ (55.5);Colorado St

Missouri;10½ (45);KENTUCKY

N. CAROLINA;3½ (53.5);Duke

Penn St;6½ (44);MICHIGAN ST

KENT ST;2 (58.5);Miami-Ohio

Appalachian St;27 (52);S. ALABAMA

GEORGIA SO.;14½ (56);New Mexico St

IOWA ST;10½ (63.5);Oklahoma St

Florida Intl;2½ (59);MIDDLE TENN ST

Florida Atlantic;14 (51);OLD DOMINION

BALL ST;2½ (61.5);Ohio

ALABAMA;31½ (55.5);Arkansas

South Carolina;4½ (47);TENNESSEE

Oklahoma;23½ (57.5);KANSAS ST

MINNESOTA;16½ (58);Maryland

NAVY;4 (56);Tulane

Texas;1 (59);TCU

PITTSBURGH;5½ (43);Miami-Florida

Virginia;3½ (52);LOUISVILLE

NO. ILLINOIS;23 (44);Akron

Texas Tech;4  (64.5);KANSAS

North Texas;4 (63);CHARLOTTE

OHIO ST;14½ (50);Wisconsin

ARKANSAS ST;11½ (59);Texas St

LSU;10½ (58.5);Auburn

Louisiana Tech;20½ (51);UTEP

MICHIGAN;Pick’em (51.5);Notre Dame

Arizona St;3½ (55);UCLA

San Diego St;13 (45);UNLV

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Friday, Oct 25

Week 20

Calgary;2½ (47.5);WINNIPEG

Saturday, Oct 26

Hamilton;2½ (53.5);MONTREAL

TORONTO;5½ (52.5);Ottawa

Saskatchewan;1½ (47);EDMONTON

NBA

Favorite;Points (0/U);Underdog

DETROIT;1 (222);Atlanta

HOUSTON;2 (231.5);Milwaukee

LA Clippers;1½ (225.5);GOLDEN ST

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

Buffalo;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);NY RANGERS

MONTREAL;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);San Jose

NY ISLANDERS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Arizona

Carolina;EVEN-1/2 (6);COLUMBUS

NASHVILLE;½-1 (6);Minnesota

ST. LOUIS;½-1 (6);Los Angeles

DALLAS;EVEN-1/2 (5.5);Anaheim

CHICAGO;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Philadelphia

Washington;EVEN-1/2 (6);EDMONTON

CALGARY;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);Florida

Home Team in CAPS

