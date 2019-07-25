By J. McCarthy
Milwaukee is 5-1 in Gio Gonzalez’s last 6 starts. The Brewers are 6-3 their last 8 home games in this series. Chicago is 6-16 its last 23 road games. The Cubs are 2-8 their last 10 games versus a left-handed starter. Take Milwaukee over Chicago Cubs for another Best Bet winner.
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 7
Winnipeg 2½ (53) HAMILTON
Saturday, July 27
Saskatchewan 2½ (52.5) B.C. LIONS
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
CINCINNATI;5½-6½ (8.5);Colorado
LA Dodgers 7-8 (9) WASHINGTON
Atlanta 5½-6½ (10) PHILADELPHIA
NY METS 7½-8½ (9) Pittsburgh
Arizona 7-8 (7.5) MIAMI
Chicago Cubs EVEN-6 (9.5) MILWAUKEE
SAN DIEGO 6-7 (8) San Francisco
American League
Tampa Bay 6½-7½ (9.5) TORONTO
NY Yankees 5½-6½ (11.5) BOSTON
Minnesota 7-8 (10) CHI WHITE SOX
Cleveland EVEN-6 (9.5) KANSAS CITY
OAKLAND EVEN-6 (9) Texas
LA ANGELS 10½-11½ (9.5) Baltimore
SEATTLE 5½-6½ (9.5) Detroit
Interleague
ST. LOUIS EVEN-6 (9) Houston
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.