Milwaukee is 5-1 in Gio Gonzalez’s last 6 starts. The Brewers are 6-3 their last 8 home games in this series. Chicago is 6-16 its last 23 road games. The Cubs are 2-8 their last 10 games versus a left-handed starter. Take Milwaukee over Chicago Cubs for another Best Bet winner.

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 7

Winnipeg 2½ (53) HAMILTON

Saturday, July 27

Saskatchewan 2½ (52.5) B.C. LIONS

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

CINCINNATI;5½-6½  (8.5);Colorado

LA Dodgers 7-8 (9) WASHINGTON

Atlanta 5½-6½ (10) PHILADELPHIA

NY METS 7½-8½ (9) Pittsburgh

Arizona 7-8 (7.5) MIAMI

Chicago Cubs EVEN-6 (9.5) MILWAUKEE

SAN DIEGO 6-7 (8) San Francisco

American League

Tampa Bay 6½-7½ (9.5) TORONTO

NY Yankees 5½-6½ (11.5) BOSTON

Minnesota 7-8 (10) CHI WHITE SOX

Cleveland EVEN-6 (9.5) KANSAS CITY

OAKLAND EVEN-6 (9) Texas

LA ANGELS 10½-11½ (9.5) Baltimore

SEATTLE 5½-6½ (9.5) Detroit

Interleague

ST. LOUIS EVEN-6 (9) Houston

Home Team in CAPS

