Cleveland is just 4-11 in Mike Clevinger's last 15 series opening starts. Minnesota is 6-0 its last 6 series openers. The Twins are 7-3 in Kyle Gibson's last 10 home starts. Take Minnesota over Cleveland for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Indianapolis -2 1/2 vs. Buffalo, Washington -1 1/2 vs. Cleveland and Denver -2 1/2 vs. Seattle.

NFL PRESEASON

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

NY Jets;1 1/2 (33);NY GIANTS

Indianapolis;2 1/2 (34.5);BUFFALO

New England;1 (35);DETROIT

Washington;1 1/2 (35);CLEVELAND

MIAMI;3 1/2 (35.5);Atlanta

PHILADELPHIA;3 (36.5);Tennessee

BALTIMORE;4 1/2 (32);Jacksonville

GREEN BAY;2 1/2 (36);Houston

CHICAGO;3 (35.5);Carolina

ARIZONA;2 1/2 (36.5);LA Chargers

Denver;2 1/2 (36);SEATTLE

Friday

PITTSBURGH;2 1/2 (37);Tampa Bay

NEW ORLEANS;2 1/2 (37.5);Minnesota

Saturday

KANSAS CITY;3 1/2 (36);Cincinnati

OAKLAND;5 1/2 (35);LA Rams

SAN FRANCISCO;4 (36);Dallas

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

WINNIPEG;8 (48);Calgary

Friday

Saskatchewan;2 1/2 (50.5);MONTREAL

EDMONTON;8 1/2 (47.5);Ottawa

Saturday

HAMILTON;11 (51.5);B.C. Lions

ARENA FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Sunday

ArenaBowl 32

Albany;9 (95.5);Philadelphia

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

Atlanta;8 1/2-9 1/2 (8.5);MIAMI

Chicago Cubs;Even-6 (9);CINCINNATI

SAN FRANCISCO;Even-6 (7.5);Philadelphia

SAN DIEGO;Pick'em (8.5);Colorado

American League

NY Yankees;8-9 (11);TORONTO

BOSTON;11-12 (10.5);LA Angels

DETROIT;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Kansas City

MINNESOTA;Even-6 (9);Cleveland

Home Team in CAPS

