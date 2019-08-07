By J. McCarthy
Cleveland is just 4-11 in Mike Clevinger's last 15 series opening starts. Minnesota is 6-0 its last 6 series openers. The Twins are 7-3 in Kyle Gibson's last 10 home starts. Take Minnesota over Cleveland for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Indianapolis -2 1/2 vs. Buffalo, Washington -1 1/2 vs. Cleveland and Denver -2 1/2 vs. Seattle.
NFL PRESEASON
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
NY Jets;1 1/2 (33);NY GIANTS
Indianapolis;2 1/2 (34.5);BUFFALO
New England;1 (35);DETROIT
Washington;1 1/2 (35);CLEVELAND
MIAMI;3 1/2 (35.5);Atlanta
PHILADELPHIA;3 (36.5);Tennessee
BALTIMORE;4 1/2 (32);Jacksonville
GREEN BAY;2 1/2 (36);Houston
CHICAGO;3 (35.5);Carolina
ARIZONA;2 1/2 (36.5);LA Chargers
Denver;2 1/2 (36);SEATTLE
Friday
PITTSBURGH;2 1/2 (37);Tampa Bay
NEW ORLEANS;2 1/2 (37.5);Minnesota
Saturday
KANSAS CITY;3 1/2 (36);Cincinnati
OAKLAND;5 1/2 (35);LA Rams
SAN FRANCISCO;4 (36);Dallas
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
WINNIPEG;8 (48);Calgary
Friday
Saskatchewan;2 1/2 (50.5);MONTREAL
EDMONTON;8 1/2 (47.5);Ottawa
Saturday
HAMILTON;11 (51.5);B.C. Lions
ARENA FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Sunday
ArenaBowl 32
Albany;9 (95.5);Philadelphia
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
Atlanta;8 1/2-9 1/2 (8.5);MIAMI
Chicago Cubs;Even-6 (9);CINCINNATI
SAN FRANCISCO;Even-6 (7.5);Philadelphia
SAN DIEGO;Pick'em (8.5);Colorado
American League
NY Yankees;8-9 (11);TORONTO
BOSTON;11-12 (10.5);LA Angels
DETROIT;5 1/2-6 1/2 (9);Kansas City
MINNESOTA;Even-6 (9);Cleveland
Home Team in CAPS
