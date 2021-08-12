 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest Line
0 comments
agate

Latest Line

  • 0

By J. McCarthy

Baltimore is 53-130 its last 183 road games versus a right-handed starter. The Orioles are 40-101 their last 141 series openers. Boston is 13-3 its last 16 Friday games. The Red Sox are 15-6 their last 21 home games. Take Boston over Baltimore for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);;Underdog

Preseason Week One

ATLANTA;1 (38);Tennessee

DETROIT;1 1/2 (36.5);Buffalo

ARIZONA;1 1/2 (39.5);Dallas

Saturday, Aug 14

CHICAGO;3 1/2 (36);Miami

Denver;2 (34.5);MINNESOTA

BALTIMORE;2 1/2 (36);New Orleans

JACKSONVILLE;2 1/2 (37);Cleveland

TAMPA BAY;6 (33);Cincinnati

NY Jets;2 (35);NY GIANTS

GREEN BAY;3 (36);Houston

SAN FRANCISCO;1 1/2 (39);Kansas City

LAS VEGAS;2 1/2 (37.5);Seattle

LA Chargers;3 1/2 (34);LA RAMS

Sunday, Aug 15

INDIANAPOLIS;1 1/2 (34.5);Carolina

MLB

Favorite;(O/U);Underdog

National League

PHILADELPHIA;7-8 (8.5);Cincinnati

Milwaukee;8 1/2-9 1/2 (9.5);PITTSBURGH

Atlanta;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);WASHINGTON

MIAMI;Even-6 (8);Chicago Cubs

LA Dodgers;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5);NY METS

San Diego;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);ARIZONA

SAN FRANCISCO;9-10 (8);Colorado

American League

Cleveland;Even-6 (9.5);DETROIT

BOSTON;10-12 (10.5);Baltimore

Oakland;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);TEXAS

Tampa Bay;7-8 (9.5);MINNESOTA

Houston;6-7 (8.5);LA ANGELS

Toronto;7-8 (9);SEATTLE

Interleague

St. Louis;6-7 (9);KANSAS CITY

Home Team in CAPS

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News