Latest Line

By J. McCarthy
Baltimore is 53-130 its last 183 road games versus a right-handed starter. The Orioles are 40-101 their last 141 series openers. Boston is 13-3 its last 16 Friday games. The Red Sox are 15-6 their last 21 home games. Take Boston over Baltimore for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);;Underdog
Preseason Week One
ATLANTA;1 (38);Tennessee
DETROIT;1 1/2 (36.5);Buffalo
ARIZONA;1 1/2 (39.5);Dallas
Saturday, Aug 14
CHICAGO;3 1/2 (36);Miami
Denver;2 (34.5);MINNESOTA
BALTIMORE;2 1/2 (36);New Orleans
JACKSONVILLE;2 1/2 (37);Cleveland
TAMPA BAY;6 (33);Cincinnati
NY Jets;2 (35);NY GIANTS
GREEN BAY;3 (36);Houston
SAN FRANCISCO;1 1/2 (39);Kansas City
LAS VEGAS;2 1/2 (37.5);Seattle
LA Chargers;3 1/2 (34);LA RAMS
Sunday, Aug 15
INDIANAPOLIS;1 1/2 (34.5);Carolina
MLB
Favorite;(O/U);Underdog
National League
PHILADELPHIA;7-8 (8.5);Cincinnati
Milwaukee;8 1/2-9 1/2 (9.5);PITTSBURGH
Atlanta;6 1/2-7 1/2 (9);WASHINGTON
MIAMI;Even-6 (8);Chicago Cubs
LA Dodgers;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5);NY METS
San Diego;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);ARIZONA
SAN FRANCISCO;9-10 (8);Colorado
American League
Cleveland;Even-6 (9.5);DETROIT
BOSTON;10-12 (10.5);Baltimore
Oakland;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8.5);TEXAS
Tampa Bay;7-8 (9.5);MINNESOTA