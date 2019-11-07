By J. McCarthy

Washington is 4-11 against the spread its last 15 conference games. The Huskies are 4-9 against the spread their last 13 road games. Oregon State is 6-1 against the spread its last 7 games. The Beavers are 4-1 against the spread their last 5 conference games. Take Oregon State +10 for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Sunday, Nov 10

Week 10

Kansas City;5½ (48);TENNESSEE

CLEVELAND;3 (40);Buffalo

TAMPA BAY;4½ (52);Arizona

NY Giants;2½ (44.5);NY JETS

NEW ORLEANS;13½ (51.5);Atlanta

Baltimore;10 (44.5);CINCINNATI

GREEN BAY;5 (47);Carolina

CHICAGO;2½ (41.5);Detroit

INDIANAPOLIS;10½ (44);Miami

LA Rams;3½ (44);PITTSBURGH

DALLAS;3 (47.5);Minnesota

Monday, Nov 11

SAN FRANCISCO;6½ (47);Seattle

Bye Week: Denver, Houston, Jacksonville,

New England, Philadelphia, Washington.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Central Florida;17 (69);TULSA

Washington;10  (65);OREGON ST

Saturday, Nov 9

Clemson;32 (53.5);NC STATE

BOSTON COLL.;2½ (63);Florida St

VIRGINIA;16 (46);Georgia Tech

Texas Tech;2½ (60);WEST VIRGINIA

MIAMI-FLORIDA;6½ (49);Louisville

Notre Dame;8 (51);DUKE

OHIO ST;43½ (65);Maryland

ARMY;34½ (61.5);Massachusetts

CINCINNATI;35 (54.5);Connecticut

MICHIGAN ST;14½ (45.5);Illinois

Wake Forest;2 (62);VIRGINIA TECH

SOUTH CAROLINA;5½ (51);Appalachian St

Penn St;6½ (47.5);MINNESOTA

FLORIDA;26½ (48.5);Vanderbilt

Purdue;2½ (39.5);NOR’WESTERN

Stanford;3 (55.5);COLORADO

OLD DOMINION;4 (43);Tex San Antonio

ARIZONA ST;2 (57.5);Southern Cal

BOISE ST;13½ (48);Wyoming

BYU;17 (58.5);Liberty

Charlotte;13 (58);UTEP

Baylor;2½ (48);TCU

SMU;21½ (71);East Carolina

TEXAS ST;7½ (41.5);South Alabama

ALABAMA;6½ (63);Lsu

MISSISSIPPI;28½ (64);New Mexico St

ARKANSAS;1 (52);W. Kentucky

OKLAHOMA;14½ (67.5);Iowa St

SOUTHERN MISS;6½ (50);Ala-Birmingham

Georgia So.;3 (56);TROY

KENTUCKY;1 (42);Tennessee

GEORGIA;16½ (48);Missouri

TEXAS;7 (57.5);Kansas St

LOUISIANA TECH;5½ (71);North Texas

Georgia St;2½ (76);UL-MONROE

FLA ATLANTIC;10 (59.5);Florida Intl

FRESNO ST;6 (58.5);Utah St

WISCONSIN;9½ (38);Iowa

Washington St;7½ (51.5);CALIFORNIA

SAN DIEGO ST;17 (39);Nevada

HAWAII;8 (76.5);San Jose St

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Sunday, Nov 10

Eastern Semi-Final

MONTREAL;1½ (50);Edmonton

Western Semi-Final

CALGARY;6 (49.5);Winnipeg

NBA

Favorite;Points  (O/U);Underdog

INDIANA;6½ (217.5);Detroit

WASHINGTON;4½ (228.5);Cleveland

ORLANDO;6½ (208);Memphis

ATLANTA;1 (219);Sacramento

MINNESOTA;12 (226.5);Golden St

Toronto;2½ (233.5);NEW ORLEANS

DALLAS;11 (217);New York

Milwaukee;1½ (218);UTAH

DENVER;3½ (217);Philadelphia

PORTLAND;3 (233);Brooklyn

LA LAKERS;8½ (215.5);Miami

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

MIAMI-FLORIDA;13;Florida Atlantic

DUKE;24½;Colorado St

BUFFALO;13;Dartmouth

NORTHEASTERN;1;Harvard

DREXEL;11½;Niagara

MISSISSIPPI;21½;Arkansas St

North Carolina;19½;NC WILMINGTON

MEMPHIS;16½;Illinois Chicago

VA COMMON.;15;North Texas

KENTUCKY;31½;Eastern Kentucky

WEST VIRGINIA;13;Akron

XAVIER;20;Siena

FURMAN;4;Loyola Chicago

VMI;7;Marist

LSU;13;Bowling Green

MISSOURI;13;Northern Kentucky

WISCONSIN;19;Eastern Illinois

Illinois;6;GRAND CANYON

IOWA;24½;SIU Edwardsville

KANSAS;17½;NC Greensboro

UTAH ST;17½;Weber St

x-South Dakota;3½;Pacific

y-Baylor;5½;Washington

SANTA CLARA;14½;Cal Poly SLO

z-Colorado;5½;Arizona St

SOUTHERN CAL;20½;Portland

Sunshine Slam

First Round

Oakland;3½;Delaware

Tex San Antonio;3½;Southern Illinois

Veterans Classic

Auburn;3;Davidson

East Carolina;1;NAVY

x-at Stan Sheriff Center-Honolulu, HI.

y-at Alaska Airlines Center-Anchorage, AK.

z-at Baoshan Sports Center-Shanghai, China.

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

Tampa Bay;½-1 (6.5);BUFFALO

Boston;1-1½ (6);DETROIT

WINNIPEG;EVEN-1/2 (6);Vancouver

EDMONTON;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);New Jersey

Home Team in CAPS

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

