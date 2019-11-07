By J. McCarthy
Washington is 4-11 against the spread its last 15 conference games. The Huskies are 4-9 against the spread their last 13 road games. Oregon State is 6-1 against the spread its last 7 games. The Beavers are 4-1 against the spread their last 5 conference games. Take Oregon State +10 for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Sunday, Nov 10
Week 10
Kansas City;5½ (48);TENNESSEE
CLEVELAND;3 (40);Buffalo
TAMPA BAY;4½ (52);Arizona
NY Giants;2½ (44.5);NY JETS
NEW ORLEANS;13½ (51.5);Atlanta
Baltimore;10 (44.5);CINCINNATI
GREEN BAY;5 (47);Carolina
CHICAGO;2½ (41.5);Detroit
INDIANAPOLIS;10½ (44);Miami
LA Rams;3½ (44);PITTSBURGH
DALLAS;3 (47.5);Minnesota
Monday, Nov 11
SAN FRANCISCO;6½ (47);Seattle
Bye Week: Denver, Houston, Jacksonville,
New England, Philadelphia, Washington.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Central Florida;17 (69);TULSA
Washington;10 (65);OREGON ST
Saturday, Nov 9
Clemson;32 (53.5);NC STATE
BOSTON COLL.;2½ (63);Florida St
VIRGINIA;16 (46);Georgia Tech
Texas Tech;2½ (60);WEST VIRGINIA
MIAMI-FLORIDA;6½ (49);Louisville
Notre Dame;8 (51);DUKE
OHIO ST;43½ (65);Maryland
ARMY;34½ (61.5);Massachusetts
CINCINNATI;35 (54.5);Connecticut
MICHIGAN ST;14½ (45.5);Illinois
Wake Forest;2 (62);VIRGINIA TECH
SOUTH CAROLINA;5½ (51);Appalachian St
Penn St;6½ (47.5);MINNESOTA
FLORIDA;26½ (48.5);Vanderbilt
Purdue;2½ (39.5);NOR’WESTERN
Stanford;3 (55.5);COLORADO
OLD DOMINION;4 (43);Tex San Antonio
ARIZONA ST;2 (57.5);Southern Cal
BOISE ST;13½ (48);Wyoming
BYU;17 (58.5);Liberty
Charlotte;13 (58);UTEP
Baylor;2½ (48);TCU
SMU;21½ (71);East Carolina
TEXAS ST;7½ (41.5);South Alabama
ALABAMA;6½ (63);Lsu
MISSISSIPPI;28½ (64);New Mexico St
ARKANSAS;1 (52);W. Kentucky
OKLAHOMA;14½ (67.5);Iowa St
SOUTHERN MISS;6½ (50);Ala-Birmingham
Georgia So.;3 (56);TROY
KENTUCKY;1 (42);Tennessee
GEORGIA;16½ (48);Missouri
TEXAS;7 (57.5);Kansas St
LOUISIANA TECH;5½ (71);North Texas
Georgia St;2½ (76);UL-MONROE
FLA ATLANTIC;10 (59.5);Florida Intl
FRESNO ST;6 (58.5);Utah St
WISCONSIN;9½ (38);Iowa
Washington St;7½ (51.5);CALIFORNIA
SAN DIEGO ST;17 (39);Nevada
HAWAII;8 (76.5);San Jose St
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Sunday, Nov 10
Eastern Semi-Final
MONTREAL;1½ (50);Edmonton
Western Semi-Final
CALGARY;6 (49.5);Winnipeg
NBA
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
INDIANA;6½ (217.5);Detroit
WASHINGTON;4½ (228.5);Cleveland
ORLANDO;6½ (208);Memphis
ATLANTA;1 (219);Sacramento
MINNESOTA;12 (226.5);Golden St
Toronto;2½ (233.5);NEW ORLEANS
DALLAS;11 (217);New York
Milwaukee;1½ (218);UTAH
DENVER;3½ (217);Philadelphia
PORTLAND;3 (233);Brooklyn
LA LAKERS;8½ (215.5);Miami
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
MIAMI-FLORIDA;13;Florida Atlantic
DUKE;24½;Colorado St
BUFFALO;13;Dartmouth
NORTHEASTERN;1;Harvard
DREXEL;11½;Niagara
MISSISSIPPI;21½;Arkansas St
North Carolina;19½;NC WILMINGTON
MEMPHIS;16½;Illinois Chicago
VA COMMON.;15;North Texas
KENTUCKY;31½;Eastern Kentucky
WEST VIRGINIA;13;Akron
XAVIER;20;Siena
FURMAN;4;Loyola Chicago
VMI;7;Marist
LSU;13;Bowling Green
MISSOURI;13;Northern Kentucky
WISCONSIN;19;Eastern Illinois
Illinois;6;GRAND CANYON
IOWA;24½;SIU Edwardsville
KANSAS;17½;NC Greensboro
UTAH ST;17½;Weber St
x-South Dakota;3½;Pacific
y-Baylor;5½;Washington
SANTA CLARA;14½;Cal Poly SLO
z-Colorado;5½;Arizona St
SOUTHERN CAL;20½;Portland
Sunshine Slam
First Round
Oakland;3½;Delaware
Tex San Antonio;3½;Southern Illinois
Veterans Classic
Auburn;3;Davidson
East Carolina;1;NAVY
x-at Stan Sheriff Center-Honolulu, HI.
y-at Alaska Airlines Center-Anchorage, AK.
z-at Baoshan Sports Center-Shanghai, China.
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
Tampa Bay;½-1 (6.5);BUFFALO
Boston;1-1½ (6);DETROIT
WINNIPEG;EVEN-1/2 (6);Vancouver
EDMONTON;EVEN-1/2 (6.5);New Jersey
Home Team in CAPS
