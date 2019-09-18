By J. McCarthy

Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread its last 5 games in September. The Titans are 9-4-1 against the spread their last 14 games in Week 3. Jacksonville is 3-7 against the spread its last 10 Thursday games. The Jaguars are 3-9-3 against the spread their last 14 games overall. Take Tennessee -1½ for another Best Bet winner.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 3

Tennessee;1½ (39);JACKSONVILLE

Sunday, Sept 22

GREEN BAY;7½ (42.5);Denver

PHILADELPHIA;7 (46.5);Detroit

KANSAS CITY;6½ (55);Baltimore

BUFFALO;6 (44);Cincinnati

INDIANAPOLIS;2 (46.5);Atlanta

MINNESOTA;8 (43);Oakland

NEW ENGLAND;22½ (43.5);NY Jets

DALLAS;21 (47);Miami

TAMPA BAY;6½ (48);NY Giants

Carolina;2½ (46.5);ARIZONA

SEATTLE;4 (45);New Orleans

LA CHARGERS;3 (47.5);Houston

SAN FRANCISCO;6½ (44);Pittsburgh

LA Rams;3 (49);CLEVELAND

Monday, Sept 23

Chicago;4 (41.5);WASHINGTON

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

TULANE;5 (56);Houston

Friday, Sept 20

Utah;4 (51.5);SOUTHERN CAL

LOUISIANA TECH;7½ (51.5);Florida Intl

BOISE ST;8 (55);Air Force

Saturday, Sept 21

IOWA ST;18½ (55.5);UL-Monroe

OHIO ST;39 (58);Miami-Ohio

CLEMSON;41 (62.5);Charlotte

INDIANA;27 (58);Connecticut

Central Florida;12½ (61);PITTSBURGH

OHIO;3½ (67);UL-Lafayette

Nebraska;13½ (63);ILLINOIS

Temple;14 (53);BUFFALO

MIAMI-FLORIDA;29½ (48);Central Mich.

VIRGINIA;28½ (45.5);Old Dominion

Coastal Carolina;17 (62.5);UMASS

Michigan St;9½ (38.5);N’WESTERN

Troy;17½ (57);AKRON

Boston College;8 (57.5);RUTGERS

SYRACUSE;5 (65);Western Michigan

N. CAROLINA ST;19 (59);Ball St

WISCONSIN;3½ (43);Michigan

Toledo;9½ (67);COLORADO ST

NEW MEXICO;4½ (68.5);New Mexico St

Washington;6½ (52.5);BYU

ARIZONA ST;8 (50);Colorado

MISSISSIPPI;2 (41);California

FLORIDA;14 (49);Tennessee

TEXAS ST;3 (64.5);Georgia St

ALABAMA;39 (61.5);Southern Miss

MISSISSIPPI ST;6 (48);Kentucky

Lsu;23½ (62.5);VANDERBILT

NORTH CAROLINA;3 (58);Appalachian St

TEXAS A&M;3½ (48);Auburn

TULSA;3 (44.5);Wyoming

MISSOURI;9½ (63.5);South Carolina

West Virginia;4 (49);KANSAS

TEXAS;5½ (73);Oklahoma St

KENT ST;11 (62);Bowling Green

TCU;9½ (55.5);Smu

ARKANSAS;20½ (60.5);San Jose St

ALA-BIRM.;10 (50);South Alabama

Oregon;10½ (58.5);STANFORD

Baylor;26½ (58);RICE

NORTH TEXAS;19 (58);Utsa

GEORGIA;14 (58.5);Notre Dame

FLORIDA ST;6½ (60.5);Louisville

Nevada;14½ (52.5);UTEP

WASHINGTON ST;18½ (56.5);Ucla

Utah St;4 (54.5);SAN DIEGO ST

CFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Week 15

Friday, Sept 20

Calgary;6½ (53.5);TORONTO

x-EDMONTON;OFF (OFF);Hamilton

Saturday, Sept 21

Winnipeg;2½ (47);MONTREAL

B.C. Lions;3 (47.5);OTTAWA

x-Edmonton QB T. Harris is questionable.

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

ATLANTA;6-7 (8.5);Philadelphia

MILWAUKEE;7-8 (8.5);San Diego

CHICAGO CUBS;EVEN-6 (9);St. Louis

American League

NY YANKEES;11-15 (10.5);LA Angels

Toronto;5½-6½ (10);BALTIMORE

CLEVELAND;12-16 (8.5);Detroit

MINNESOTA;10-13 (10.5);Chi White Sox

Interleague

PITTSBURGH;EVEN-6 (9.5);Seattle

BOSTON;7½-8½ (9);San Francisco

WNBA PLAYOFFS

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Semifinals

CONNECTICUT;2 (163);Los Angeles

WASHINGTON;7½ (175);Las Vegas

Home Team in CAPS

