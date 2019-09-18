By J. McCarthy
Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread its last 5 games in September. The Titans are 9-4-1 against the spread their last 14 games in Week 3. Jacksonville is 3-7 against the spread its last 10 Thursday games. The Jaguars are 3-9-3 against the spread their last 14 games overall. Take Tennessee -1½ for another Best Bet winner.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 3
Tennessee;1½ (39);JACKSONVILLE
Sunday, Sept 22
GREEN BAY;7½ (42.5);Denver
PHILADELPHIA;7 (46.5);Detroit
KANSAS CITY;6½ (55);Baltimore
BUFFALO;6 (44);Cincinnati
INDIANAPOLIS;2 (46.5);Atlanta
MINNESOTA;8 (43);Oakland
NEW ENGLAND;22½ (43.5);NY Jets
DALLAS;21 (47);Miami
TAMPA BAY;6½ (48);NY Giants
Carolina;2½ (46.5);ARIZONA
SEATTLE;4 (45);New Orleans
LA CHARGERS;3 (47.5);Houston
SAN FRANCISCO;6½ (44);Pittsburgh
LA Rams;3 (49);CLEVELAND
Monday, Sept 23
Chicago;4 (41.5);WASHINGTON
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
TULANE;5 (56);Houston
Friday, Sept 20
Utah;4 (51.5);SOUTHERN CAL
LOUISIANA TECH;7½ (51.5);Florida Intl
BOISE ST;8 (55);Air Force
Saturday, Sept 21
IOWA ST;18½ (55.5);UL-Monroe
OHIO ST;39 (58);Miami-Ohio
CLEMSON;41 (62.5);Charlotte
INDIANA;27 (58);Connecticut
Central Florida;12½ (61);PITTSBURGH
OHIO;3½ (67);UL-Lafayette
Nebraska;13½ (63);ILLINOIS
Temple;14 (53);BUFFALO
MIAMI-FLORIDA;29½ (48);Central Mich.
VIRGINIA;28½ (45.5);Old Dominion
Coastal Carolina;17 (62.5);UMASS
Michigan St;9½ (38.5);N’WESTERN
Troy;17½ (57);AKRON
Boston College;8 (57.5);RUTGERS
SYRACUSE;5 (65);Western Michigan
N. CAROLINA ST;19 (59);Ball St
WISCONSIN;3½ (43);Michigan
Toledo;9½ (67);COLORADO ST
NEW MEXICO;4½ (68.5);New Mexico St
Washington;6½ (52.5);BYU
ARIZONA ST;8 (50);Colorado
MISSISSIPPI;2 (41);California
FLORIDA;14 (49);Tennessee
TEXAS ST;3 (64.5);Georgia St
ALABAMA;39 (61.5);Southern Miss
MISSISSIPPI ST;6 (48);Kentucky
Lsu;23½ (62.5);VANDERBILT
NORTH CAROLINA;3 (58);Appalachian St
TEXAS A&M;3½ (48);Auburn
TULSA;3 (44.5);Wyoming
MISSOURI;9½ (63.5);South Carolina
West Virginia;4 (49);KANSAS
TEXAS;5½ (73);Oklahoma St
KENT ST;11 (62);Bowling Green
TCU;9½ (55.5);Smu
ARKANSAS;20½ (60.5);San Jose St
ALA-BIRM.;10 (50);South Alabama
Oregon;10½ (58.5);STANFORD
Baylor;26½ (58);RICE
NORTH TEXAS;19 (58);Utsa
GEORGIA;14 (58.5);Notre Dame
FLORIDA ST;6½ (60.5);Louisville
Nevada;14½ (52.5);UTEP
WASHINGTON ST;18½ (56.5);Ucla
Utah St;4 (54.5);SAN DIEGO ST
CFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 15
Friday, Sept 20
Calgary;6½ (53.5);TORONTO
x-EDMONTON;OFF (OFF);Hamilton
Saturday, Sept 21
Winnipeg;2½ (47);MONTREAL
B.C. Lions;3 (47.5);OTTAWA
x-Edmonton QB T. Harris is questionable.
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
ATLANTA;6-7 (8.5);Philadelphia
MILWAUKEE;7-8 (8.5);San Diego
CHICAGO CUBS;EVEN-6 (9);St. Louis
American League
NY YANKEES;11-15 (10.5);LA Angels
Toronto;5½-6½ (10);BALTIMORE
CLEVELAND;12-16 (8.5);Detroit
MINNESOTA;10-13 (10.5);Chi White Sox
Interleague
PITTSBURGH;EVEN-6 (9.5);Seattle
BOSTON;7½-8½ (9);San Francisco
WNBA PLAYOFFS
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Semifinals
CONNECTICUT;2 (163);Los Angeles
WASHINGTON;7½ (175);Las Vegas
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.