By J. McCarthy

Detroit is 0-6 against the spread its last 6 games. The Lions are 0-10-1 against the spread the last 11 games as an underdog on Thanksgiving Day. Chicago is 11-5 against the spread its last 16 games versus a team with a losing record. Take Chicago -4 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Buffalo +7 vs. Dallas, New Orleans -7 vs. Atlanta, and Mississippi +2½ vs. Mississippi State.

NFL

Favorite;Points  (O/U);Underdog

Week 13

Chicago;4 (37);DETROIT

DALLAS;7 (47);Buffalo

New Orleans;7 (49);ATLANTA

Sunday, Dec 1

Green Bay;6½ (44.5);NY GIANTS

CAROLINA;10 (39.5);Washington

BALTIMORE;6 (46);San Francisco

INDIANAPOLIS;3 (43.5);Tennessee

Philadelphia;10 (45);MIAMI

KANSAS CITY;10 (51);Oakland

Tampa Bay;1 (47);JACKSONVILLE

NY Jets;3 (41);CINCINNATI

LA Rams;3 (47.5);ARIZONA

LA Chargers;3 (38.5);DENVER

Cleveland;2 (38.5);PITTSBURGH

New England;3 (45);HOUSTON

Monday, Dec 2

SEATTLE;3 (49.5);Minnesota

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite;Points  (O/U);Underdog

MISSISSIPPI ST;2½ (58);Mississippi

Friday, Nov 29

BUFFALO;29 (51.5);Bowling Green

Virginia Tech;2½ (47);VIRGINIA

C. MICHIGAN;10 (64.5);Toledo

CENT. FLORIDA;23½ (63);South Florida

TEXAS;10 (63.5);Texas Tech

E. MICHIGAN;4½ (66);Kent St

BALL ST;3½ (55.5);Miami-Ohio

Iowa;5½ (44.5);NEBRASKA

Missouri;12½ (54.5);ARKANSAS

MEMPHIS;11½ (57);Cincinnati

Arkansas St;11 (54.5);SOUTH ALABAMA

TCU;13½ (43.5);West Virginia

Boise St;14 (57.5);COLORADO ST

WASHINGTON;7½ (63.5);Washington St

Appalachian St;12½ (63);TROY

Saturday, Nov 30

Georgia;28½ (46.5);GEORGIA TECH

TEMPLE;28 (48.5);Connecticut

Tulsa;5½ (61);EAST CAROLINA

PITTSBURGH;9½ (51);Boston College

TENNESSEE;21 (46);Vanderbilt

Wake Forest;4½ (68);SYRACUSE

COASTAL CARO.;7 (53.5);Texas St

Iowa St;5 (46);KANSAS ST

North Carolina;9½ (55.5);NC STATE

MARSHALL;7½ (49);Florida Intl

Navy;8½ (58.5);HOUSTON

Baylor;14 (51);KANSAS

Ohio St;9 (49.5);MICHIGAN

Clemson;27 (51);SOUTH CAROLINA

Wisconsin;3 (46);MINNESOTA

PENN ST;40½ (49);Rutgers

LIBERTY;14 (65);New Mexico St

UTAH;28 (49);Colorado

Charlotte;9½ (50);OLD DOMINION

W. KENTUCKY;8½ (47);Middle Tenn St

AIR FORCE;10½ (41.5);Wyoming

Fresno St;2½ (64.5);SAN JOSE ST

Rice;7 (44);UTEP

NEVADA;7 (52);Unlv

Indiana;6½ (56.5);PURDUE

LSU;17 (64);Texas A&M

KENTUCKY;3 (53);Louisville

Alabama;3½ (49.5);AUBURN

UL-LAFAYETTE;20 (70);UL-Monroe

GEORGIA SO.;7½ (57.5);Georgia St

ILLINOIS;8 (42.5);Northwestern

MICHIGAN ST;22 (48);Maryland

Oklahoma;13 (69.5);OKLAHOMA ST

LOUISIANA TECH;20½ (57);Tex San Antonio

FLA. ATLANTIC;8½ (55);Southern Miss

SMU;3½ (71);Tulane

UCLA;1½ (51);California

Notre Dame;16½ (47.5);STANFORD

ARIZONA ST;13½ (59.5);Arizona

Ala-Birmingham;3 (50);NORTH TEXAS

Utah St;11½ (63.5);NEW MEXICO

Miami-Florida;9 (45);DUKE

FLORIDA;17½ (53.5);Florida St

Byu;3 (39);SAN DIEGO ST

OREGON;19½ (66);Oregon St

HAWAII;2½ (55.5);Army

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite;Points;Underdog

UT Arlington;3;ELON

x-North Carolina St;3;Memphis

Orlando Invitational

First Round

Maryland;9;Temple

Harvard;1½;Texas A&M

Southern Cal;15;Fairfield

Marquette;3;Davidson

Wooden Legacy

First Round

Providence;17;Long Beach St

Wake Forest;2½;Coll of Charleston

Pennsylvania;3;Central Florida

Arizona;14½;Pepperdine

Las Vegas Invitational

First Round

Tennessee St;5½;Cal Poly SLO

North Florida;4;Long Island

Texas Tech;6½;Iowa

San Diego St;1;Creighton

x-at Barclays Center-Brooklyn, NY

NHL

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

MONTREAL;EVEN-1/2 (6);New Jersey

Home Team in CAPS

