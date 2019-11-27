By J. McCarthy
Detroit is 0-6 against the spread its last 6 games. The Lions are 0-10-1 against the spread the last 11 games as an underdog on Thanksgiving Day. Chicago is 11-5 against the spread its last 16 games versus a team with a losing record. Take Chicago -4 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Buffalo +7 vs. Dallas, New Orleans -7 vs. Atlanta, and Mississippi +2½ vs. Mississippi State.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Week 13
Chicago;4 (37);DETROIT
DALLAS;7 (47);Buffalo
New Orleans;7 (49);ATLANTA
Sunday, Dec 1
Green Bay;6½ (44.5);NY GIANTS
CAROLINA;10 (39.5);Washington
BALTIMORE;6 (46);San Francisco
INDIANAPOLIS;3 (43.5);Tennessee
Philadelphia;10 (45);MIAMI
KANSAS CITY;10 (51);Oakland
Tampa Bay;1 (47);JACKSONVILLE
NY Jets;3 (41);CINCINNATI
LA Rams;3 (47.5);ARIZONA
LA Chargers;3 (38.5);DENVER
Cleveland;2 (38.5);PITTSBURGH
New England;3 (45);HOUSTON
Monday, Dec 2
SEATTLE;3 (49.5);Minnesota
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
MISSISSIPPI ST;2½ (58);Mississippi
Friday, Nov 29
BUFFALO;29 (51.5);Bowling Green
Virginia Tech;2½ (47);VIRGINIA
C. MICHIGAN;10 (64.5);Toledo
CENT. FLORIDA;23½ (63);South Florida
TEXAS;10 (63.5);Texas Tech
E. MICHIGAN;4½ (66);Kent St
BALL ST;3½ (55.5);Miami-Ohio
Iowa;5½ (44.5);NEBRASKA
Missouri;12½ (54.5);ARKANSAS
MEMPHIS;11½ (57);Cincinnati
Arkansas St;11 (54.5);SOUTH ALABAMA
TCU;13½ (43.5);West Virginia
Boise St;14 (57.5);COLORADO ST
WASHINGTON;7½ (63.5);Washington St
Appalachian St;12½ (63);TROY
Saturday, Nov 30
Georgia;28½ (46.5);GEORGIA TECH
TEMPLE;28 (48.5);Connecticut
Tulsa;5½ (61);EAST CAROLINA
PITTSBURGH;9½ (51);Boston College
TENNESSEE;21 (46);Vanderbilt
Wake Forest;4½ (68);SYRACUSE
COASTAL CARO.;7 (53.5);Texas St
Iowa St;5 (46);KANSAS ST
North Carolina;9½ (55.5);NC STATE
MARSHALL;7½ (49);Florida Intl
Navy;8½ (58.5);HOUSTON
Baylor;14 (51);KANSAS
Ohio St;9 (49.5);MICHIGAN
Clemson;27 (51);SOUTH CAROLINA
Wisconsin;3 (46);MINNESOTA
PENN ST;40½ (49);Rutgers
LIBERTY;14 (65);New Mexico St
UTAH;28 (49);Colorado
Charlotte;9½ (50);OLD DOMINION
W. KENTUCKY;8½ (47);Middle Tenn St
AIR FORCE;10½ (41.5);Wyoming
Fresno St;2½ (64.5);SAN JOSE ST
Rice;7 (44);UTEP
NEVADA;7 (52);Unlv
Indiana;6½ (56.5);PURDUE
LSU;17 (64);Texas A&M
KENTUCKY;3 (53);Louisville
Alabama;3½ (49.5);AUBURN
UL-LAFAYETTE;20 (70);UL-Monroe
GEORGIA SO.;7½ (57.5);Georgia St
ILLINOIS;8 (42.5);Northwestern
MICHIGAN ST;22 (48);Maryland
Oklahoma;13 (69.5);OKLAHOMA ST
LOUISIANA TECH;20½ (57);Tex San Antonio
FLA. ATLANTIC;8½ (55);Southern Miss
SMU;3½ (71);Tulane
UCLA;1½ (51);California
Notre Dame;16½ (47.5);STANFORD
ARIZONA ST;13½ (59.5);Arizona
Ala-Birmingham;3 (50);NORTH TEXAS
Utah St;11½ (63.5);NEW MEXICO
Miami-Florida;9 (45);DUKE
FLORIDA;17½ (53.5);Florida St
Byu;3 (39);SAN DIEGO ST
OREGON;19½ (66);Oregon St
HAWAII;2½ (55.5);Army
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Favorite;Points;Underdog
UT Arlington;3;ELON
x-North Carolina St;3;Memphis
Orlando Invitational
First Round
Maryland;9;Temple
Harvard;1½;Texas A&M
Southern Cal;15;Fairfield
Marquette;3;Davidson
Wooden Legacy
First Round
Providence;17;Long Beach St
Wake Forest;2½;Coll of Charleston
Pennsylvania;3;Central Florida
Arizona;14½;Pepperdine
Las Vegas Invitational
First Round
Tennessee St;5½;Cal Poly SLO
North Florida;4;Long Island
Texas Tech;6½;Iowa
San Diego St;1;Creighton
x-at Barclays Center-Brooklyn, NY
NHL
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
MONTREAL;EVEN-1/2 (6);New Jersey
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.