LATEST LINE

By J. McCarthy

Boston is 5-0 its last 5 playoff games as the betting favorite. The Bruins are 21-5 in their last 26 games after allowing 3 goals or less the previous game. The home team is 5-0 the last 5 games in this series. Take Boston -1 for another Best Bet winner.

MLB

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

CINCINNATI;6½-7½ (10.5);Pittsburgh

PHILADELPHIA;8½-9½ (10);St. Louis

San Francisco;EVEN-6 (7);MIAMI

ATLANTA;5½-6½ (9);Washington

Arizona;5½-6½ (11.5);COLORADO

LA DODGERS;7½-8½ (7.5);NY Mets

American League

OAKLAND;EVEN-6 (9);LA Angels

SEATTLE;EVEN-6 (10);Texas

BALTIMORE;5½-6½ (9.5);Detroit

BOSTON;5½-6½ (9.5);Cleveland

TAMPA BAY;10-11 (7.5);Toronto

CHI WHITE SOX;5½-6½ (9);Kansas City

Interleague

NY YANKEES;5½-6½ (8.5);San Diego

HOUSTON;5½-6½ (9.5);Chicago Cubs

NBA PLAYOFFS

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

Thursday, May 30

NBA Finals

TORONTO;1 (214);Golden State

NHL PLAYOFFS

Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog

Stanley Cup Final

BOSTON;½-1 (5.5);St. Louis

Home Team in CAPS

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

