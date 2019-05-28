LATEST LINE
By J. McCarthy
Boston is 5-0 its last 5 playoff games as the betting favorite. The Bruins are 21-5 in their last 26 games after allowing 3 goals or less the previous game. The home team is 5-0 the last 5 games in this series. Take Boston -1 for another Best Bet winner.
MLB
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
CINCINNATI;6½-7½ (10.5);Pittsburgh
PHILADELPHIA;8½-9½ (10);St. Louis
San Francisco;EVEN-6 (7);MIAMI
ATLANTA;5½-6½ (9);Washington
Arizona;5½-6½ (11.5);COLORADO
LA DODGERS;7½-8½ (7.5);NY Mets
American League
OAKLAND;EVEN-6 (9);LA Angels
SEATTLE;EVEN-6 (10);Texas
BALTIMORE;5½-6½ (9.5);Detroit
BOSTON;5½-6½ (9.5);Cleveland
TAMPA BAY;10-11 (7.5);Toronto
CHI WHITE SOX;5½-6½ (9);Kansas City
Interleague
NY YANKEES;5½-6½ (8.5);San Diego
HOUSTON;5½-6½ (9.5);Chicago Cubs
NBA PLAYOFFS
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
Thursday, May 30
NBA Finals
TORONTO;1 (214);Golden State
NHL PLAYOFFS
Favorite;Goals (O/U);Underdog
Stanley Cup Final
BOSTON;½-1 (5.5);St. Louis
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.